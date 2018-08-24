Aquantia : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aquantia Corp., (NYSE: AQ), a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies 2018 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Summit on Aug. 28 in Chicago

ROTH Internet of Things Corporate Access Day on Sept. 5 in San Francisco

Dougherty & Co. 2018 Institutional Investor Conference on Sept. 6 in Minneapolis

Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas

The Deutsche Bank conference presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific time and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Aquantia’s website at investors.aquantia.com. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

