Aquantia : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aquantia Corp., (NYSE: AQ), a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, today
announced that management will be participating in the following
investor conferences:
-
Jefferies 2018 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Summit on
Aug. 28 in Chicago
-
ROTH Internet of Things Corporate Access Day on Sept. 5 in San
Francisco
-
Dougherty & Co. 2018 Institutional Investor Conference on Sept. 6 in
Minneapolis
-
Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas
The Deutsche Bank conference presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
Pacific time and will be webcast on the Investor events page of
Aquantia’s website at investors.aquantia.com.
The replay will be available for 90 days.
About Aquantia
Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of
advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the
Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets.
Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge
data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications
infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the
growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications
such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley.
For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.
(AQ-INV)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005385/en/