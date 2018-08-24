Log in
Aquantia Corp    AQ

AQUANTIA CORP (AQ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/24 10:00:00 pm
12.295 USD   +1.28%
12.295 USD   +1.28%
10:06pAQUANTIA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
07/25AQUANTIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
07/25AQUANTIA : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aquantia : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Aquantia Corp., (NYSE: AQ), a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies 2018 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Summit on Aug. 28 in Chicago
  • ROTH Internet of Things Corporate Access Day on Sept. 5 in San Francisco
  • Dougherty & Co. 2018 Institutional Investor Conference on Sept. 6 in Minneapolis
  • Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas

The Deutsche Bank conference presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific time and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Aquantia’s website at investors.aquantia.com. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 1,55 M
Net income 2018 -2,81 M
Finance 2018 22,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 170,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 428 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,3 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Faraj Aalaei Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pirooz Parvarandeh Chief Operating Officer
Mark Voll Chief Financial Officer
Ramin Farjad-Rad Vice President-Technology Development
Anders Swahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUANTIA CORP7.15%428
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-2.34%16 522
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%12 999
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-37.10%9 467
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION-29.57%5 727
GLOBALWAFERS CO LTD--.--%5 581
