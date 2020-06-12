Log in
AQUARIUS AI INC.

(AQUA)
Aquarius AI Completes Debt Settlement

06/12/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - Aquarius AI Inc. (TSXV: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) ("AQUA", or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2020, the Company completed its previously announced debt settlements (the "Debt Settlements") of an aggregate of $1,475,573 in outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of 11,195,512 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The Debt was completely extinguished upon the issuance of the Shares.

The Debt Settlements were entered into with four arm's length creditors and were approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issuable pursuant to the Debt Settlements are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Aquarius AI Inc.
Melissa Adams
Investors@AquariusAI.ca
(604) 265-7511

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57796


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2018 20,1 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2018 -2,35 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net Debt 2018 10,1 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
P/E ratio 2018 -6,22x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 1,36 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart AQUARIUS AI INC.
Duration : Period :
Aquarius AI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Bradley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Robert Hopkins President
Jesse Dylan Chairman
Andrew Victor Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Ying Xu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUARIUS AI INC.0.00%1
ORACLE CORPORATION2.13%161 810
SAP SE-3.27%157 809
INTUIT INC.6.09%72 461
SERVICENOW INC.32.85%71 523
DOCUSIGN, INC.100.92%27 324
Categories
