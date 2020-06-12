Aquarius AI Completes Debt Settlement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - Aquarius AI Inc. (TSXV: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) ("AQUA", or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2020, the Company completed its previously announced debt settlements (the "Debt Settlements") of an aggregate of $1,475,573 in outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of 11,195,512 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The Debt was completely extinguished upon the issuance of the Shares.

The Debt Settlements were entered into with four arm's length creditors and were approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issuable pursuant to the Debt Settlements are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

