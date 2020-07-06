Aquarius AI Provides Update Regarding Management Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2020) - Aquarius AI Inc. (TSXV: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) ("AQUA", or the "Company") is providing an update with respect to the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2020, and as announced by the Company on June 5, 2020 and June 23, 2020. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, as the completion of such Annual Filings was delayed as a result of an audit overrun due to complexities caused by changes to the Company's industry that led to extensive operation changes, along with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused significant delays. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings no later than July 13, 2020.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued June 5, 2020 and the default status report issued June 23, 2020, and that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

