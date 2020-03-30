Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AquaVenture Holdings Limited    WAAS   VGG0443N1078

AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WAAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AquaVenture : Announces Completion of Acquisition by Culligan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 09:06am EDT

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS), a leading multinational developer and provider of sustainable Water-as-a-Service® (WAAS®) solutions (“AquaVenture”), today announced the completion of AquaVenture’s previously announced acquisition by Culligan, the innovative brand in consumer-focused and sustainable water solutions and services, for $27.10 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction will result in AquaVenture joining Culligan’s leading consumer water service and solutions platform as a privately held company.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is comprised of two operating platforms: Quench, a leading provider of filtered water systems and related services with approximately 160,000 company-owned units installed at institutional and commercial customer locations across the U.S. and Canada; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing more than 8.5 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMIT
09:06aAQUAVENTURE : Announces Completion of Acquisition by Culligan
BU
03/17AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
03/16AQUAVENTURE : Shareholders Approve Planned Acquisition
BU
03/06AQUAVENTURE : Form 10-K - Annual Report
PU
03/06AQUAVENTURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/06AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
03/05AQUAVENTURE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earni..
BU
03/05AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04AQUAVENTURE : Moore Kuehn Encourages FTSV, MINI, POPE, WAAS, and TLRA Investors ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 M
EBIT 2020 2,80 M
Net income 2020 -17,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -50,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 864 M
Chart AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AquaVenture Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,08  $
Last Close Price 27,03  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony A. Ibargüen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas R. Brown Chairman
Lee Stuart Muller CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & SVP
Hugh M. Evans Independent Director
Paul Thaddeus Hanrahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.33%864
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-20.18%11 639
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-13.89%9 904
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.81%7 601
SEVERN TRENT PLC-11.25%6 598
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-33.83%5 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group