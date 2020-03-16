AquaVenture : Shareholders Approve Planned Acquisition

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS), a leading multinational developer and provider of sustainable Water-as-a-Service® (WAAS®) solutions, today announced that AquaVenture shareholders voted to approve the previously announced definitive merger agreement, dated as of December 23, 2019, pursuant to which Culligan will acquire AquaVenture. At a special meeting held on March 16, 2020, approximately 99.9% of AquaVenture ordinary shares eligible to be voted and voting at the meeting were voted in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, AquaVenture’s shareholders will be entitled to receive $27.10 per share upon the closing of the proposed merger. The merger, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

About AquaVenture Holdings Limited

AquaVenture Holdings is a multinational provider of WAAS solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is comprised of two operating platforms: Quench, a leading provider of filtered water systems and related services with approximately 160,000 company-owned units installed at institutional and commercial customer locations across the U.S. and Canada; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing more than 8.5 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

