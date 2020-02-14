Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates AquaVenture Holdings Limited

02/14/2020 | 06:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of AquaVenture Holdings Limited ("WAAS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WAAS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Culligan Water.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $27.10 for each share of WAAS they own.

If you own WAAS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/aquaventure-holdings-limited/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether WAAS's board of directors acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether WAAS shareholders have enough information to cast a fully informed vote on the proposed transaction.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $37.00 per WAAS share, or approximately $10.00 above the $27.10 merger consideration being offered to WAAS shareholders.  Additionally, the Company recently announced positive financial results for the third quarter of 2019.  It reported total revenues of $52.9 million, representing an impressive 43.8% increase over the previous year. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-aquaventure-holdings-limited-301005489.html

