Aquila Resources : 2019 Q4 Financial Statements

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Aquila Resources Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances. Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. The Board of Directors exercises its responsibilities through the Audit Committee of the Board which meets to satisfy itself that management's responsibilities are properly discharged and with the external auditors to review the financial statements before they are presented to the Board of Directors for approval. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities. The Audit Committee has met with the Company's independent auditor to review the scope and results of the annual audit and to review the consolidated financial statements and related financial reporting matters prior to recommending the consolidated financial statements be approved. The Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has conducted an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Canada, and their report follows. Signed "Barry Hildred" "Stephanie Malec" Chief Executive Officer and Director Chief Financial Officer Toronto, Canada February 27, 2020 2 Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of Aquila Resources Inc. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Aquila Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018;

the consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statementssection of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B2 T: +1 416 863 1133, F: +1 416 365 8215 "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. 3 Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from 4 error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Michael Hawtin. (Signed) "PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP" Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants Toronto, Ontario February 27, 2020 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars) December 31, December 2019 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets $ 4,010,838 Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,388,039 Accounts receivable 504,895 474,735 Prepaid expenses 114,050 81,626 4,629,783 14,944,400 Non-current assets 24,621,827 Mineral property costs (Note 5) 24,433,181 Security deposits 26,538 26,430 Capital assets (Note 6) 1,012,157 856,315 25,660,522 25,315,926 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,290,305 $ 40,260,326 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current liabilities $ 2,404,952 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,402,541 Reclamation obligation 628,141 423,193 Current portion of leases payable (Note 21) 44,411 - Warrants payable (Note 11) 254,446 993,337 3,331,950 3,819,071 Deferred revenue (Note 7, 8 &9) 31,725,873 34,270,289 Contingent consideration (Note 4) 4,393,889 4,528,173 Long-term portion of leases payable (Note 21) 120,743 - Deferred share unit liability (Note 12) 271,744 93,887 Total liabilities 39,844,199 42,711,420 Shareholders' deficiency 75,409,506 Share capital (Note 11a) 75,322,870 Contributed surplus (Note 11) 9,325,832 8,908,824 Warrants (Note 12) - 75,914 Deficit (94,289,232) (86,758,702) (9,553,894) (2,451,094) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY $ 30,290,305 $ 40,260,326 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments related to project spending (Note 6) Approved on behalf of the Board "Andrew W. Dunn, FCPA, FCA" Director "Barry Hildred" Director 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, except number of shares) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 EXPENSES $ 6,674,986 Mineral property exploration expenses $ 6,817,577 Administrative expenses (Note 15) 4,636,223 5,273,620 Write down of mineral properties - 11,700 Loss from operations $ 11,311,209 $12,102,897 Other expenses (income) (2,727,047) Net finance expense (income) (Note 16) 1,415,867 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 75,973 (399,315) (Gain) loss on change in value of contingent consideratio (358,171) 386,022 Gain on change in value of warrants (771,434) (1,689,518) Total loss and comprehensive loss $ 7,530,530 $11,815,953 Loss per share $ 0.02 Basic and diluted $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares 338,277,272 outstanding - basic and diluted 335,264,829 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY As at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars) Share Capital Contributed Number $ Surplus Warrants Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2017 331,139,296 73,975,825 8,584,435 135,876 (74,942,749) 7,753,387 Shares issued on exercise of warrants 3,425,260 558,412 - - - 558,412 Fair value on exercise of warrants - 55,625 - (55,625) - - Shares issued on exercise of options 3,410,000 404,553 - - - 404,553 Fair value on exercise of options - 328,455 (328,455) - - - Fair value on expiry of warrants - - 4,337 (4,337) - - Share-based compensation expense - - 648,507 - - 648,507 Net loss for the period - - - - (11,815,953) (11,815,953) Balance, December 31, 2018 337,974,556 $ 75,322,870 $ 8,908,824 $ 75,914 $ (86,758,702) $ (2,451,094) Shares issued on settlement of RSUs 271,848 - - - - - Fair value on settlement of RSUs - 39,316 (39,316) - - - Shares issued on exercise of options 227,500 25,669 - - - 25,669 Fair value on exercise of options - 21,651 (21,651) - - - Fair value on expiry of warrants - - 75,914 (75,914) - - Share-based compensation expense - - 402,061 - - 402,061 Net loss for the period - - - - (7,530,530) (7,530,530) Balance, December 31, 2019 338,473,904 $ 75,409,506 $ 9,325,832 $ - $ (94,289,232) $ (9,553,894) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(Expressed in United States Dollars) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash generated from (used in) Operating activities $ (7,530,530) Net loss for the period $ (11,815,953) Items not affecting cash: (771,434) Gain on change in fair value of warrants (1,689,518) Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration (358,171) 386,022 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 263,399 (541,233) Share-based compensation 571,294 747,796 Non-cash interest on financing component of deferred revenue (2,544,416) 1,623,672 Finance expense (Note 16 & 21) 14,080 - Writedown of mineral property - 11,700 Loss on disposal of building - 30,897 Amortization 144,867 58,123 $ (10,210,911) $ (11,188,494) Net change in non-cash working capital (30,160) Accounts receivable 121,268 Prepaid expenses (32,424) (31,488) Reclamation obligation 204,948 11,446 Security deposit (108) 10,203 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,411 467,890 Net cash used in operating activities $ (10,066,244) $ (10,609,175) Investing activities (94,343) Acquisition of equipment (153,205) Increase in mineral properties (188,646) (136,323) Net cash used in investing activities $ (282,989) $ (289,528) Financing activities Receipt of gold stream, net of costs - 7,175,000 Repayment of lease liabilities (55,292) - Exercise of options 25,669 404,552 Exercise of warrants - 558,412 Net cash generated from financing activities $ (29,623) $ 8,137,964 Decrease in cash (10,378,856) (2,760,739) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 1,655 (3,885) Cash, beginning of period 14,388,039 17,152,663 Cash, end of period $ 4,010,838 $ 14,388,039 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 9 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 1.Nature of Operations and Going Concern Aquila Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aquila") is in the business of exploring for and developing mineral properties. Substantially all of the Company's efforts are devoted to these activities. Aquila was incorporated in the Province of Ontario and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AQA". The Company's head office address is 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 520, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 3L5. The Company's primary investment is the Back Forty Joint Venture LLC ("BFJV"). This investment holds a property for which a Feasibility Study was released in August 2018. In July 2012 HudBay Minerals Inc. ("HudBay"), which had the controlling interest in the BFJV, suspended its exploration and evaluation activities at the Back Forty Project. In November 2013, Aquila signed a definitive agreement with HudBay to take control and 100% ownership of the BFJV. These transactions were completed in January 2014. The business of mining and exploration for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration and development programs will result in profitable mining operations. The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration properties and the Company's continued existence is dependent upon the preservation of its interest in the underlying properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, and the ability of the Company to raise financing, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, unregistered prior agreements, undetected defects, unregistered claims, native land claims, and non-compliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. Details of deficit and working capital (current assets less current liabilities excluding warrants payable) of the Company are as follows: December December 31, 2019 31, 2018 Deficit $94,289,232 $86,758,702 Working capital excluding warrants payable 1,552,279 12,118,666 These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Changes in future conditions could require a material write down of carrying values and meet its obligations as they fall due. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis that Aquila is a going concern. Accordingly, they do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and liquidate its liabilities and commitments in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those in the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Such adjustments could be material. It is not possible to predict whether the Company will be able to raise adequate financing or to ultimately attain profitable levels of operations. In addition, the Company has taken steps to organize financing for the Company 10 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) in the short term and have plans for funding options through the development phase of the mine. However, there can be no assurance over the ability to execute on such financing transactions. 2.Accounting Policies Statement of Compliance The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and included in Part 1 of the Handbook for the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants, and include the significant accounting policies as described below. These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the Company on February 27, 2020. Basis of Preparation and Presentation These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis other than contingent consideration and warrant liabilities which are recorded at fair value. In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information. In the preparation of these consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from these estimates. Basis of Consolidation These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company. Control exists when the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain variable benefits from its power over the entity's activities. Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial results of the Company from the effective date of acquisition of control up to the effective date of disposal or loss of control. The Company's principal subsidiaries are: Aquila Resources USA Inc. and Aquila Michigan Inc. (previously known as HudBay Michigan Inc.), which are based in Michigan USA. All inter-company balances and transactions have been eliminated. These consolidated financial statements are expressed in United States Dollars, except those amounts denoted C$ which are in Canadian Dollars. The United States dollar is the functional and reporting currency of the Company and its subsidiaries' operations. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into United States dollars at exchange rates in effect at the statement of financial position date. Non- monetary assets and liabilities are translated at historical exchange rates. Revenues and expenses are translated at the rate at the time of the transaction. Any resulting gain or loss is recorded in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. 11 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Significant Accounting Policies Translation of foreign currencies The United States dollar is the functional and reporting currency of the Company's operations. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into United States dollars at exchange rates in effect at the statement of financial position date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated at historical exchange rates on the date of transaction. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated at the actual rates of exchange on the transaction dates. Gains and losses on foreign currency translation are recorded in the consolidated statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. Transactions for revenues and expenses are translated at the average rates during the period in which they occurred with the exception of the amortization of capital assets which is recorded at the historical rates of exchange. b) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents include cash and highly liquid short-term investments held in the form of high quality money market investments with a maturity date of less than three months at acquisition. The Company's cash is held in Canadian and United States financial institutions with strong credit ratings. Approximately 99% of the Company's cash and cash equivalents are held in Canadian financial institutions. As at December 31, 2019, the balance was composed of $3,987,741 cash and $23,097 cash equivalents and at December 31, 2018, the balance was composed of $14,404,967 cash and $21,990 cash equivalents. Impairment Non-financial assets At the end of each reporting period, non-financial assets are subject to impairment tests whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amount may not be recoverable. Where the carrying value of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount, which is the higher of value in use and fair value less costs of disposal, the asset is written down accordingly. Any impairment is recognized in the statement of loss. Reversal of Impairment An impairment loss is reversed if there is an indication that there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortization, if no impairment loss had been recognized. An impairment loss with respect to goodwill is never reversed. d) Mineral property costs Mineral property costs relating to the acquisition of properties, that are incurred after the legal right to explore has been obtained, are capitalized until the properties are brought into production, at which time they are amortized on a unit of production basis. Other exploration expenses are charged to operations as incurred. The cost of exploration properties abandoned, impaired or sold and their related capitalized acquisition costs are expensed to operations in the year of abandonment or sale. The amounts shown as mineral property costs represent unamortized costs to date and do not necessarily reflect present or future values. 12 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Costs include the cash consideration and the fair market value of shares issued for the acquisition of properties. The carrying value is reduced by option proceeds received until such time as the mineral property costs are reduced to nominal amounts. Properties acquired under option agreements, whereby payments are made at the sole discretion of the Company are recorded in the accounts at the time of payment. When a project is considered to no longer have commercially viable prospects for the Company, deferred mineral property costs in respect of that property are assessed as impaired and written off to the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. The Company also assesses mineral property costs for impairment when other facts and circumstances suggest that the carrying amount of an asset may exceed its recoverable amount. e) Capital assets Capital assets consist of land, buildings, furniture and fixtures which are initially recorded at cost. Depreciation on additions commences when assets are available for use. Depreciation is recorded using the following rates and methods: Buildings 4% Declining balance Furniture and fixtures 20 - 50% Declining balance f) Provisions Provisions, which include decommissioning liabilities, are liabilities that are uncertain in timing or amount. The Company records a provision when: the Company has a present obligation, legal or constructive, as a result of a past event; it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. Constructive obligations are obligations that derive from the Company's actions where: by an established pattern of past practice, published policies or a sufficiently specific current statement, the Company has indicated to other parties that it will accept certain responsibilities; and as a result, the Company has created a valid expectation on the part of those other parties that it will discharge those responsibilities. Provisions are reviewed at the end of each reporting period and adjusted to reflect management's current best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period. If it is no longer probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, the provision is reversed. Provisions are reduced by actual expenditures for which the provision was originally recognized. Where discounting has been used, the carrying amount of a provision increases in each period to reflect the passage of time. This increase (accretion expense) is included in finance costs in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. g) Income taxes Income tax expense comprises current and deferred income tax. Income tax is recognized in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss except to the extent it relates to items recognized in other comprehensive loss or directly in equity. 13 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Current income tax Current income tax expense is based on the results for the period as adjusted for items that are not taxable and not deductible. Current tax is calculated using tax rates and laws that were enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period. Management at the end of each reporting period evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. Deferred income tax Deferred income taxes are the taxes expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets in the financial statements and their corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit, and are accounted for using the asset and liability method. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognized for all taxable temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and their corresponding tax bases. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilized. h) Share based compensation The Company applies the fair value method of accounting for share-based payments granted to employees and other individuals providing similar services. The fair value of the options is determined using a Black Scholes option pricing model that takes into account, as of the grant date, the exercise price, the expected life of the option, the current price of the underlying stock and its expected volatility, expected dividends on the stock, and the risk free interest rate over the expected life of the option. Each tranche of an option that vests over time is considered a separate award and the fair value of each tranche is expensed over its vesting period with the corresponding credit to contributed surplus. Cash consideration received on exercise of options is credited to share capital along with the original grant date fair value of the options exercised. The value of options forfeited before vesting is removed from contributed surplus and credited to operations, while the value of options that expire after vesting is credited directly to retained earnings. Share-based payments granted to non-employees are measured at the fair value of goods received unless that cannot be reasonably estimated in which case the fair value of the share-based payments are used. The measurement date is generally the date the goods or services are received. Restricted share units The Company has a restricted share unit plan to provide common shares to participants in the plan as a form of remuneration. Each restricted share unit ("RSU") has the same value as one common share at the date of grant based on the prior day's closing price. The vesting terms for RSUs granted are specific to each individual grant as determined by the Board of Directors. The fair value of the RSUs is expensed over the vesting period specific to the grant. Warrants All warrants issued under a unit financing arrangement are valued on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, net of related issue costs and are recorded in the warrant reserve. Expired warrants are removed from contributed surplus and credited directly to retained earnings. Where warrants are denominated in a currency other than the Company's functional currency, they are considered a derivative liability and marked to market at each period and using the Black-Scholes method. 14 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) k) Basic and diluted loss per share The Company presents basic and diluted loss per share data for its common shares. Dilution is determined by adjusting the profit or loss attributable to common shareholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the effects of all dilutive potential common shares, which comprise convertible warrants and share options granted to directors, officers, employees, consultants and other service providers of the Company. For the period ended December 31, 2019, potentially dilutive common shares issuable on exercise of options or warrants outstanding and conversion options were not included in the computation of loss and comprehensive per share because their effect was anti-dilutive and would decrease the loss per share. Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("IFRS 15") and deferred revenue The Company adopted IFRS 15 effective January 1, 2018. The Company applied IFRS 15 on a modified retrospective basis such that the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application. Comparative information has not been restated and is accounted for under IAS 18, Revenue. Deferred revenue arises on upfront payments received by the Company in consideration for future commitments as specified in its various streaming agreements. The accounting for streaming arrangement is dependent on the facts and terms of each of the agreements. The Company identified significant financing components related to its streaming agreements resulting from the difference in the timing of the upfront consideration received and the promised goods delivered. Interest expense on the deferred revenue is recognized in finance costs (Note 16). The interest rate is determined based on the rate implicit in each streaming agreement at the date of inception (Notes 8 and 9). The initial consideration received from the streaming arrangements is considered variable, subject to changes in the total gold and silver ounces to be delivered in the future. Changes to variable consideration will be reflected in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss, including the relevant retrospective change to prior periods. Each quarter, the Company will accrue interest on the financing component of deferred revenue. The interest accrued will increase the balance of the deferred revenue with an offset charged to finance costs (Note 16). This interest is a non-cash item and is not shown as such on the statement of cash flows. Upon commencement of production, deferred revenue including the accrued interest will be brought into revenue over the life of mine. m) IFRS 9, Financial Instruments ("IFRS 9") The Company adopted IFRS 9 effective January 1, 2018. The Company applied IFRS 9 on a retrospective basis and is not required to restate prior periods based on the transitional provisions of the standard. The Company classifies its financial instruments in the following categories: Financial assets as amortized cost Assets that are held for the collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortized cost. The Company's financial assets, which are not provisionally priced, consist of fixed or determined cash flows. The Company's intent to hold these receivables until cash flows are collected. These financial assets are recognized initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The Company recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on a financial asset that is measured at amortized cost. 15 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") Financial assets measured at FVTPL are assets which do not qualify as financial assets at amortized cost or at fair value through other comprehensive income. These financial assets are initially recognized at their fair value with changes to fair values recognized in the consolidated statement of loss. Financial liabilities at amortized cost Financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, unless they are required to be measured at FVTPL, or the Company has opted to measure them at FVTPL. Financial liabilities at FVTPL Financial liabilities at FVTPL are liabilities which include embedded derivatives and cannot be classified as amortized cost. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are initially recognized at the fair value with changes to fair values recognized in the consolidated statement of loss. The Company derecognizes financial liabilities only when its obligations are discharged, cancelled or expelled. The difference is recognized in the consolidated statement of loss. The adoption of IFRS 9, did not impact the carrying value of any financial asset or financial liability on the transition date. The table below outlines the change in classification of the Company's financial assets and liabilities under IAS 39 to IFRS 9. IFRS 9 IAS 39 New classification Original classification Measurement model Cash and cash equivalents FVTPL FVTPL FVTPL Loans and receivables (except for embedded derivatives) Amortized cost Loans and receivables Amortized cost Derivative assets FVTPL FVTPL FVTPL Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Amortized cost Loans and receivables Amortized cost Derivative liabilities FVTPL FVTPL FVTPL Other long-term liabilities Amortized cost Loans and receivables Amortized cost n) Deferred share units The Company has a deferred share unit plan to provide common shares to participants in the plan as a form of remuneration. Each deferred share unit ("DSU") has the same value as one common share at the date of grant based on the prior day's closing price. The DSUs are revalued at the end of each period based on the closing share price. o) IFRS 16, Leases IFRS 16, Leases ("IFRS 16") was issued in January 2016, replacing IAS 17, Leases ("IAS 17"). The Company adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. The objective of IFRS 16 is to recognize substantially all leases on balance sheet for lessees. IFRS 16 requires lessees to recognize a "right-of-use" asset and a lease liability calculated using a prescribed methodology. The Company has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach which does not require restatement of comparative periods. Comparative information has not been restated and 16 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) continues to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4, Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease ("IFRIC 4"). The details of accounting policies under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 are disclosed separately if they are different from those under IFRS 16. At the inception of a contract, the Company assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. To assess whether a contract contains the right to control the use of the identified asset, the Company assesses whether: The contract involves the use of an identified asset - this may be specified explicitly or implicitly and should be physically distinct or represent substantially all of the capacity of a physically distinct asset. If the supplier has a substantive substitution right, then the asset is not identified;

The Company has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the asset through the period of use; and

The Company has the right to direct the use of the asset. The Company has this right when it has the decision making rights that are most relevant to changing how and for what purpose the asset is used. At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Company allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of their relative standalone prices. IFRS 16 results in most leases being reported on the balance sheet for lessees, eliminating the distinction between a finance lease and an operating lease. As a lessee, the Company recognizes a right-of-use asset, which is included in mineral property, plant and equipment, and a lease liability at the commencement date of a lease. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, which is comprised of the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any decommissioning and restoration costs, less any lease incentives received. The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the lease term, or the end of the useful life of the asset. In addition, the right-of-use asset may be reduced due to impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. A lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by the interest rate implicit in the lease, or if that rate cannot be readily determined, the incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are comprised of: fixed payments, including in-substance fixed payments, less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments, less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, initially measured using the index or rate as at the commencement date;

amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee;

exercise prices of purchase options if the Company are reasonably certain to exercise that option; and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising an option to terminate the lease. The lease liability is measured at amortized cost using the Company's incremental borrowing rate. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, or if there is a change in the estimate or assessment of the expected amount payable under a residual value guarantee, purchase, extension or termination option. Variable lease payments not included in the initial measurement of the lease liability are charged directly to net earnings. 17 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The Company has elected not to recognize assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases, that have a lease term of 12 months or less, and leases of low-value assets. Lease payments associated with these leases will be recognized as an expense over the lease term. 3.Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and judgments are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes can differ from these estimates. The key sources of judgment and estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of causing material adjustment to the amounts recognized in the financial statements are: a) Impairments of mineral property costs When there are indications that an asset may be impaired, the Company is required to estimate the asset's recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the greater of value-in-use and fair value less costs to sell. The key judgement related to the financial statements is the permitting of the Back Forty project and the ability to undertake feasibility studies on the property to develop and operate it. Negative findings, if any, in this feasibility study or any future feasibility studies would trigger an impairment assessment. b) Share-based payments Management determines costs for share-based payments using market-based valuation techniques. The fair value of the share awards and warrant liabilities are determined at the date of grant using generally accepted valuation techniques and for warrant liabilities at each balance sheet date thereafter. Assumptions are made and judgment used in applying valuation techniques. These assumptions and judgments include estimating the future volatility of the stock price and expected dividend yield. Such judgments and assumptions are inherently uncertain. Changes in these assumptions affect the fair value estimates. c) Contingent consideration The valuation of contingent consideration relies on several estimates which include the commencement date of development activities, discount rates on present value calculations and the assessment of several key risks including permitting, feasibility study and commercial production. d) Accounting for streaming arrangements The Company entered into a silver streaming arrangement in 2015 and received $17.25 million to date which was used for the development of the Back Forty mine. Refer to Note 9 for further details. The Company entered into a gold streaming arrangement in 2017 and received $15.0 million to date which is being used for the development of the Back Forty mine. Refer to Note 8 for further details. The treatment of the deposit as deferred revenue is a key judgment and is based on the expected delivery of the Company's future production. Management exercised judgment in applying IFRS 15 accounting standards to certain contracts with customers. To determine the transaction price for stream agreements, the Company made estimates with respect to the interest rate implicit in the agreements to adjust the consideration for the time value of money. These rates range from 7.5% to 10%. Estimates are also made for long-term commodity prices which are used to determine 18 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) the value of the financing component as well as estimates on when production will occur. These estimates are subject to variability and may have an impact on the timing and amount of revenue recognized. 4.Contingent Consideration On December 30, 2013, the shareholders approved the acquisition of 100% of the shares of HudBay Michigan Inc. ("HMI"), a subsidiary of HudBay Minerals Inc. ("HudBay"), effectively giving Aquila 100% ownership in the Back Forty Project (the "HMI Acquisition"). Pursuant to the HMI Acquisition, HudBay's 51% interest in the Back Forty Project was acquired in consideration for the issuance of common shares of Aquila, future milestone payments tied to the development of the Back Forty Project and a 1% net smelter return royalty on production from certain land parcels in the project. The contingent consideration is composed of the following: Fair value of future instalments is based on C$9 million tied to development of the Back Forty project as follows: C$3 million payable on completion of any form of financing for purposes including the commencement of construction of Back Forty (up to 50% of the C$3 million can be paid, at Aquila's option in Aquila shares with the balance payable in cash); C$2 million payable in cash 90 days after the commencement of commercial production; C$2 million payable in cash 270 days after the commencement of commercial production, and; C$2 million payable in cash 540 days after the commencement of commercial production. For the year ended December 31, 2019, a time value of money calculation was utilized to value the contingent consideration. Each milestone payment was assessed separately. Key risks including permitting, feasibility study, commercial production and timing were each assigned a probability weighting based on the likelihood of occurrence. U.S. Department of the Treasury bond yields ranging from 1.58% to 1.69% were used as the risk- free rate. The milestone payments are estimated to commence in 2021 with commercial production starting in 2023. When performing a sensitivity analysis, a 10% change in each of the probabilities, will impact on the fair value of the contingent consideration by an estimated $1,170,000 to $1,339,000. If another key assumption, being the commencement of the milestone payments and the commencement of production, were pushed by one year to 2022 and 2024, respectively, the combined impact on fair value would decrease by an estimated $117,000. 19 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The fair value of the contingent consideration is as follows: Fair value at December 31, 2017 $4,527,711 Loss on change in value of contingent consideration 386,022 Change due to foreign exchange (385,560) Fair value at December 31, 2018 $4,528,173 Gain on change in value of contingent consideration (358,171) Change due to foreign exchange 223,887 Fair value at December 31, 2019 $4,393,889 5.Mineral Property Costs Total accumulated deferred mineral property costs are detailed as follows: Balance, Mineral Balance, end beginning of Additions property Year ended December 31, 2018 of year year write down Back Forty Project $ 23,973,051 $ 72,750 $ - $ 24,045,801 Reef Gold Project 327,707 59,673 - 387,380 Aquila Nickel Project 7,800 3,900 (11,700) 0 $ 24,308,558 $ 136,323 $ (11,700) $ 24,433,181 Balance, Mineral Balance, end beginning of Additions property Year ended December 31, 2019 year write down of year Back Forty Project $ 24,045,801 $ 68,750 $ - $ 24,114,551 Reef Gold Project 387,380 69,896 - 457,276 Bend Gold Project - 50,000 - 50,000 $ 24,433,181 $ 188,646 $ - $ 24,621,827 Back Forty Project The Back Forty Project (the "Project") controls surface and mineral rights which are owned or held under lease or option by BFJV. Some lands are subject to net smelter royalties varying from 1% to 3.5%, with certain lands subject to a 2% - 7% state royalty, which under state law can be renegotiated, at the option of Aquila. An administrative law judge ("Judge") convened an evidentiary hearing in April of 2018 on the contested case challenges to the Mining Permit. The hearing ended in October 2018. In May 2019, the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules issued a Final Decision and Order upholding the Mining Permit. In May 2019, the Petitioners appealed the decision to an internal environmental review panel ("Panel") made up of technical 20 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) experts from various fields. In November 2019, the Company announced that the Panel unanimously upheld the Final Decision and Order previously made by the Judge in support of the Mining Permit. The Panel's ruling represents Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ("EGLE")'s final decision. An evidentiary hearing on the contested case challenge to the Wetlands Permit began in June 2019. The same Judge that ruled on the Mining Permit contested case is hearing the Wetlands Permit contested case. Rebuttal testimony was completed in October 2019. The Company expects briefings and a final decision to follow mid- 2020. In November 2018, the Company submitted amendments to its Mining Permit to EGLE to align the permit with the project design outlined in the Feasibility Study as well as in the Wetlands Permit. The Company also submitted amendments to its Air Permit in November 2018. A proposed decision on the Mining Permit amendment was issued on May 22, 2019. A consolidated public hearing was held on June 25, 2019. In December 2019, the Company announced that EGLE approved amendments to Aquila's Mining Permit and its Air Permit following an extensive environmental and technical review process. Estimated lease, option and property acquisition costs related to the Back Forty Project for 2020 to 2024, for which the Company is materially liable, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ 231,556 2021 246,391 2022 251,285 2023 256,179 2024 256,179 Reef Gold Project The Company entered into a series of agreements with private landholders in Marathon County, Wisconsin for the optioning of surface and mineral rights. The agreements consist of mining leases and exploration agreements with an option to purchase. These agreements have terms from 2 to 20 years up to 2031. A variable net smelter royalty up to 2% is payable in the event of mineral production on the property. Estimated lease and/or option costs related to the Reef Project for 2020 to 2024, which are at the Company's option, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ 249,743 2021 432,548 2022 661,234 2023 6,000 2024 6,000 21 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Bend In May 2019, Aquila entered into a long-term mineral lease agreement with a party that owns the mineral rights on a portion of the Bend deposit. Estimated lease and/or option costs related to Bend for 2020 to 2024, which are at the Company's option, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ - 2021 - 2022 25,000 2023 25,000 2024 25,000 6.Capital Assets Furniture and Cost Land Buildings Fixtures Total Balance December 31, 2018 $ 380,880 $ 500,740 $256,645 $ 1,138,265 Adjustment for IFRS 16 (Note 17) - 191,312 15,054 206,366 Additions (2,000) 14,625 81,718 94,343 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 378,880 $ 706,677 $353,417 $ 1,438,974 Furniture and Accumulated Depreciation Land Buildings Fixtures Total Balance, December 31, 2018 $ - $ 173,171 $108,779 $ 281,950 Charge - 62,291 82,576 144,867 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ - $ 235,462 $191,355 $ 426,817 Net book value, December 31, 2018 $ 380,880 $ 327,569 $147,866 $ 856,315 Net book value, December 31, 2019 $ 378,880 $ 471,215 $162,062 $ 1,012,157 22 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 7.Deferred Revenue As at December 31, 2019, a breakdown of the deferred revenue is as follows: Silver stream, net of costs $ 17,254,692 IFRS 15 adjustments to opening balances for non-cash interest 2,339,985 IFRS 15 adjustments to opening balances (518,564) Notional non-cash interest on silver stream 1,188,297 Gold stream, net of costs 14,675,000 IFRS 15 adjustments to opening balances (1,104,496) Notional non-cash interest on gold stream 435,375 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 34,270,289 Adjustment to notional non-cash interest on silver stream (2,359,767) Adjustment to notional non-cash interest on gold stream (184,649) Balance at December 31, 2019 $31,725,873 Under IFRS 15, the stream arrangements are considered to have significant financing components on which an implied interest rate is accrued and added to deferred revenue, to be amortized once the stream begins to be paid down. Under these rules, the Company reports a notional non-cash interest expense each quarter based on the implied interest rate at the time that the stream arrangement is consummated, and a corresponding amount is added to deferred revenue. This interest accrual is not a contractual obligation but is intended to allocate the cost of the stream financing over the period it is outstanding. This accrual is a non-cash item and is shown as such on the statement of cash flows. Upon commencement of production, deferred revenue including the accrued interest will be brought into revenue over the life of mine. These adjustments to the non-cash interest are made on a quarterly basis. The significant financing component is adjusted for timing in receipt of payments and timing for estimated production as well as changes in the long- term commodity price estimates. In the current year, the Company adjusted the timing of the receipt of payments as well as the timing for estimated production. As a result, the significant financing component decreased in value and a non-cash credit was included in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. These adjustments will continue to take place as the Company continues to refine its production plans and the timing of receipt of payments is known. 8.Osisko Financing and Streaming Agreement In November 2017, the Company completed a financing transaction with Osisko Bermuda Limited ("OBL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE: OR) ("Osisko"), pursuant to which OBL agreed to commit approximately $65 million to Aquila through a $10 million private placement and $55 million gold stream purchase agreement. 23 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) a) Private Placement OBL purchased 49,173,076 units of Aquila at a price of C$ 26 cents per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Strategic Investment"). Each unit consists of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for C$ 34 cents until May 10, 2020. Osisko also has the right to participate in any future equity or equity-linked financings to maintain its ownership level in Aquila. In connection with the private placement, Osisko received the right to nominate one individual to the board of directors of Aquila and thereafter for such time as Osisko owns at least 10 per cent of the outstanding common shares. Osisko's nominee was appointed to the board of directors in November 2017. In June 2019, the Company announced that Orion Mine Finance (and its affiliated funds) ("Orion") and Osisko completed a transaction whereby Orion purchased from Osisko all 49,651,857 common shares of the Company owned by Osisko as part of a larger share repurchase and secondary offering transaction first announced by Osisko in June 2019. At December 31, 2019, Osisko held no common shares of the Company and as such, Osisko no longer has the right to nominate a director (December 31, 2018 - 14.5%). The proceeds received from this transaction were recorded as an equity transaction. Refer to note 11(a) for further information. b) Gold Stream Concurrent with the Strategic Investment, the parties have also entered into a Gold Purchase Agreement (the "Stream Agreement"), whereby OBL will provide the Company with staged payments totaling $55 million, payable as follows: $7.5 million was received on closing of the Stream Agreement;

$7.5 million upon receipt by Aquila of all material permits required for the development and operation of the Project, and receipt of a positive feasibility study: These funds were received in October 2018;

$10 million following a positive construction decision for the Project; and

$30 million upon the first drawdown of an appropriate project debt finance facility, subject to the COC Provision (as defined below). The initial tranche of $7.5 million received from OBL is shown as deferred revenue on the statement of financial position. The second tranche of $7.5 million was received from OBL in October 2018 and is also shown as deferred revenue. The remaining $40 million is payable in two instalments and is subject to the completion of certain milestones and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. Therefore, it is not reflected on the statement of financial position at this time. OBL has been provided a general security agreement over the subsidiaries of Aquila that are directly involved with development of the Back Forty project. Under the terms of the Stream Agreement, OBL will purchase 18.5% of the refined gold from the Project (the "Threshold Stream Percentage") until the Company has delivered 105,000 ounces of gold (the "Production Threshold"). Upon satisfaction of the Production Threshold, the Threshold Stream Percentage will be reduced to 9.25% of the refined gold (the "Tail Stream"). In exchange for the refined gold delivered under the Stream Agreement, OBL will pay the Company ongoing payments equal to 30% of the spot price of gold on the day of delivery, subject to a maximum payment of $600 per ounce. 24 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) In the event of a change of control of the Company prior to the advancement of the final $30 million under the Stream Agreement, the person or entity acquiring control over the Project may elect to forgo the final payment, in which case the Threshold Stream Percentage and Tail Stream will be reduced to 9.5% and 4.75%, respectively (the "COC Provision"). All other terms and conditions of the Stream Agreement will remain unchanged. The initial term of the agreement is for 40 years, automatically renewable for the successive 10 year periods, unless there has been no active mining operations on the Back Forty property during the last 10 years of the initial term or throughout any renewal terms. The agreement is subject to certain operating and financial covenants, which are in good standing as of December 31, 2019. c) Capital commitment fee Pursuant to the Stream Agreement, the Company agreed to pay a $200,000 capital commitment fee. The fee is payable as to 50% upon closing of the Stream transaction and 50% upon OBL funding the second deposit under the Stream Agreement. Aquila satisfied the initial $100,000 fee by way of the issuance of 478,781 common shares of the Company based upon the five-day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to November 10, 2017. The $100,000 was expensed as part of transaction costs in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. Under IFRS 15, these transaction costs were adjusted as a reduction of the deferred revenue balance on January 1, 2018 on the statement of financial position. The remaining $100,000 capital commitment fee was settled in cash when the second tranche was received and is offset against the deferred revenue balance in the statement of financial position. d) Transaction costs Transactions costs for this transaction have been allocated on a pro rata basis between the equity transaction and the gold stream arrangement. Specifically, transactions costs relating to: the private placement were deducted pro rata from the value assigned to the shares and warrants; and

the gold stream were recognized as an expense and included as transaction costs in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. Under IFRS 15, these costs have been offset against the deferred revenue balance as part of the opening balance adjustments on the statement of financial position. 9.Orion Financing and Streaming Agreement In March 2015, the Company closed a financing transaction with Orion that included an equity private placement and a silver purchase agreement for total cash payments of $20.75 million. In July 2017, Orion sold a royalty portfolio to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. which included the Company's Back Forty silver stream. a) Equity Private Placement The Company issued 26,923,077 units to Orion at a price of 13 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $3.5 million. Each unit was composed of one common share and one-half of a warrant. Each full warrant entitles Orion to purchase one common share for a price of 19 cents (C$ 26 cents) for a period of 36 months. Orion also has the 25 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) right to participate in any future equity or equity-linked financings to maintain its ownership level in Aquila. In connection with the private placement, Orion received the right to nominate one individual to the board of directors of Aquila for 24 months and thereafter for such time as Orion owns at least 10 per cent of the outstanding common shares. Orion's nominee was elected to the board of directors in June 2015. In June 2016, Orion exercised 13,461,539 warrants of its warrants for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,557,692. At December 31, 2019, Orion held 28.7% of the common shares of the Company (December 31, 2018 - 12%). The proceeds received from this transaction were recorded as an equity transaction. b) Silver Stream Under the terms of the silver purchase agreement, Osisko has agreed to purchase up to 75 per cent of the total silver produced from the Back Forty project at $4 per ounce. In exchange for the right to purchase silver, Orion agreed to pay Aquila $17.25 million, payable in five instalments. Orion has advanced a total of $17.25 million and is shown as deferred revenue on the Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2019. An additional $653,692 was added to the value of the deferred revenue on the partial exercise of the Orion warrants. In June 2016, the silver purchase agreement was amended to reduce the deposit owing by $625,000. In November 2016, the silver purchase agreement was amended to reduce the deposit owing by $14,000. All funds owing under the silver stream agreement have been received by the Company and show as deferred revenue on the Statement of Financial Position. Osisko has been provided a general security agreement over the subsidiaries of Aquila that are directly involved with development of the Back Forty project. Where the market price of silver is greater than $4, the difference realized from the sale of the silver will be applied against any deposit received from Osisko. The initial term of the agreement is for 40 years, automatically renewable for the successive 10 year periods, unless there has been no active mining operations on the Back Forty property during the last 10 years of the initial term or throughout any renewal terms. The agreement is subject to certain operating and financial covenants, which are in good standing as of December 31, 2019. 26 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 10.Share Capital a) Authorized Unlimited number of common shares. Issued and outstanding: Number of Shares Total Balance, December 31, 2017 331,139,296 $ 73,975,825 Shares issued on exercise of warrants (i) 3,425,260 558,412 Fair value transferred on exercise of warrants (i) - 55,625 Shares issued on exercise of options (ii) 3,410,000 404,553 Fair value transferred on exercise of options (ii) - 328,455 Balance, December 31, 2018 337,974,556 $ 75,322,870 Number of Shares Total Balance, December 31, 2018 337,974,556 $ 75,322,870 Shares issued on exercise of options (i) 227,500 25,669 Fair value transferred on exercise of options (i) - 21,651 Shares issued on exercise of RSUs (ii) 271,848 - Fair value transferred on exercise of RSUs (ii) - 39,316 Balance, December 31, 2019 338,473,904 $ 75,409,506 During the year ended December 31, 2019, 227,500 options were exercised at a price of C$ 15 cents per warrant, each exchangeable for one common share, for gross proceeds of C$34,125 ($25,669). The relative fair value assigned to the stock options on issuance of C$23,910 ($21,651) was transferred from contributed surplus to share capital. During the year ended December 31, 2019, 271,887 restricted share unit options were exercised, each exchangeable for one common share. The relative fair value assigned to the restricted share units on issuance of C$50,921 ($39,316) was transferred from contributed surplus to share capital. Stock-option plan and share-based compensation: The Company maintains an Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") for the benefit of directors, officers, employees, consultants and other service providers of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to assist the Company in attracting, retaining, and motivating such persons by providing them with the opportunity, through stock options to acquire an increased interest in the Company. Under the Plan, options may be granted for a term not exceeding ten years. The number of common shares reserved for issue under the Plan will not exceed 10% of the number of then outstanding common shares nor may the number of common shares reserved for issuance to insiders must not exceed 10% of the then outstanding common shares. The exercise price of an option may 27 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) not be lower than the closing price of the common shares on the TSX, subject to applicable discounts, on the business day immediately before the date the option is granted. The options are non-transferable and non- assignable. A summary of the Company's stock option, and changes during the year ended December 31, 2019 are presented below: Number of Weighted Average Stock Options Exercise Price Balance - January 1, 2018 20,710,250 C$ 0.18 Granted 600,000 0.25 Granted 1,250,000 0.26 Granted 500,000 0.13 Granted (iv) 1,250,058 0.16 Granted (v) 1,450,000 0.16 Exercised (3,410,000) 0.15 Forfeited options (431,250) 0.20 Balance, December 31, 2018 21,919,058 $ 0.16 Number of Weighted Average Stock Options Exercise Price Balance - January 1, 2019 21,919,058 $ 0.19 Granted (i) 300,000 0.20 Exercised (227,500) 0.15 Expired (312,500) 0.15 Balance, December 31, 2019 21,679,058 $ 0.19 On June 24, 2019, the Company granted 300,000 options, of which 25% vest on issuance, 25% in 12 months, 25% in 24 months and 25% in 36 months, to directors, officers and employees of the Company, each such option entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$ 20 cents until June 24, 2027.

The fair value assigned was estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: a dividend yield of nil, expected volatility of 79%, risk free interest rate 1.99%, and an expected life of 4 years. The stock options were assigned a value of $26,914, of which $13,216 was charged to loss with the offset to contributed surplus during the year ended December 31, 2019. The remaining fair value balance of $13,698 is to be charged to loss in future periods . 28 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) As at December 31, 2019, common share stock options held by directors, officers, employees and consultants are as follows: Weighted Weighted Average Number of Number of Average Remaining Options Options Exercise Contractual Expiry Date Outstanding Vested Price Life (years) January 16, 2022 6,200,000 * 6,200,000 C$ 0.15 2.04 April 6, 2023 3,100,000 3,100,000 0.19 3.27 June 25, 2023 1,400,000 1,400,000 0.19 3.49 January 11, 2024 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.19 4.03 February 8, 2024 740,000 740,000 0.15 4.11 May 11, 2024 50,000 50,000 0.23 4.36 February 10, 2025 2,179,000 1,761,500 0.265 5.11 September 17, 2025 850,000 637,500 0.25 5.71 January 11, 2026 910,000 610,000 0.25 6.03 March 5, 2026 1,250,000 625,000 0.26 6.18 November 13, 2026 500,000 250,000 0.13 6.87 December 17, 2026 2,700,058 1,975,058 0.16 6.96 June 24, 2027 300,000 75,000 0.20 7.48 21,679,058 18,849,058 $ 0.19 4.18 Issued under plan of arrangement. Restricted share unit plan: The Company introduced a restricted share unit plan ("the RSU plan") for the benefit of officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to assist the Company in attracting, retaining, and motivating such persons by providing them with the opportunity, through restricted share units to acquire an increased interest in the Company. Under the RSU plan, units are granted at the discretion of the Board of Directors who have the authority to determine the vesting terms. On the settlement date, each RSU is redeemable for one common share of the Company or subject to the approval of the plan administrator, a cash payment. It is the intention of the Board of Directors to settle all RSUs in common shares only. The number of common shares reserved for issue under the Plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of then outstanding common shares nor may the number of common shares reserved for issuance to insiders exceed 10% of the then outstanding common shares. 29 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Number of Fair Value Restricted Share Units on Issuance Balance - January 1, 2018 4,680,000 C$ 0.23 Granted 150,000 0.25 Granted 750,000 0.26 Granted 757,389 0.16 Balance, December 31, 2018 6,337,389 $ 0.21 Number of Fair Value Restricted Share Units on Issuance Balance - January 1, 2019 6,337,389 C$ 0.21 Equity settled (82,500) 0.25 Equity settled (189,708) 0.16 Balance, December 31, 2019 6,065,181 C$ 0.21 11.Warrants The movements in the number and estimated fair value of outstanding share purchase warrants for the year ended December 31, 2019 are as follows: 2019 2018 Weighted Weighted average average exercise exercise price price Balance, January 1 31,551,545 C$ 0.31 34,493,420 C$ 0.31 Expired (1,249,414) 0.30 (382,000) 0.15 Exercised - - (2,559,875) 0.15 Balance, December 31, 30,302,131 C$ 0.32 31,551,545 C$ 0.31 30 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The exercise price, expiry date, and warrants issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019 are as follows: Weighted Exercise average Number of warrants outstanding Price Expiry Date life (yrs) 18,008,862 C$ 0.30 February 6, 2020 0.10 12,293,269 0.34 May 10, 2021 1.36 30,302,131 C$ 0.32 0.61 12.Deferred Share Units Liability The Company introduced a deferred share unit plan ("the DSU plan") for the benefit of directors of the Company and its subsidiaries in order to assist the Company in attracting, retaining, and motivating such persons by providing them with the opportunity, through restricted share units to acquire an increased interest in the Company. Under the DSU plan, units are granted at the discretion of board of directors who have the authority to determine the vesting terms. Directors can elect to receive up to 100% of their compensation in DSUs. On the settlement date, each DSU is redeemable for one common share of the Company. The number of common shares reserved for issue under the Plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of then outstanding common shares nor may the number of common shares reserved for issuance to insiders exceed 10% of the then outstanding common shares. During the year ended December 31, 2019, 1,435,807 units were issued to directors in lieu of receiving director fees in cash. A charge of $177,857 was recorded to share based compensation with the offset recorded as DSU liability. 31 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Number of Fair Value Deferred Share Units on Issuance Balance - January 1, 2018 - $ - Granted 149,038 30,055 Granted 129,165 29,427 Granted 168,478 29,934 Granted 193,750 28,404 Change due to foreign exchange (3,153) Change due to revaluation (20,780) Balance, December 31, 2018 640,431 $ 93,887 Number of Fair Value Deferred Share Units on Issuance Balance - January 1, 2019 640,431 $ 93,887 Granted 262,820 33,674 Granted 467,105 67,814 Granted 375,000 47,338 Granted 330,882 48,119 Change due to foreign exchange 6,810 Change due to revaluation (25,898) Balance, December 31, 2019 2,076,238 $ 271,744 13.Derivative Liabilities During the year ended December 31, 2019, no equity offerings were completed whereby any warrants or broker warrants were issued with exercise prices denominated in Canadian dollars (December 31, 2018 - no warrants were issued in Canadian dollars). Where the warrants have an exercise price denominated in a currency which is different from the functional currency of the Company (US dollar), the warrants are treated as a financial liability. Broker warrants are accounted as equity. The Company's share purchase warrants are classified and accounted for as a financial liability at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net earnings. The warrant derivative liability is classified as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 30,302,101 (December 31, 2018 - 30,302,101) warrants outstanding which are classified and accounted for as a financial liability. The Company uses the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model to estimate the fair value of the Canadian dollar denominated warrants. See note 11(a) for further information. 32 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Risk‑free interest rate 1.71% 1.85% Expected life 0.10-1.36 years 1.10-2.37 years Price volatility 64-77% 72-74% Share price (C$) 0.17 0.20 Dividend yield Nil Nil Black-Scholes pricing models require the input of highly subjective assumptions. Volatility was estimated based on average daily volatility based on historical share price observations over the expected term of the option grant. 14.Related Party Transactions In accordance with IAS 24, key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly, including any directors (executive and non-executive) of the Company. The remuneration of directors and key executives is determined by the nomination, compensation and governance committee of the Board of Directors. During the year ended December 31, 2019, director's fees, professional fees and other compensation of directors and key management personnel were as follows: For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Short-term compensation and benefits $ 737,244 $ 963,680 Share-based payments (fair value of stock option benefits and share 541,444 718,994 based payments) $ 1,278,688 $ 1,682,674 During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had expenditures in the amount of $99,139 (2018 - $81,614) for shared office costs paid to a partnership in which one of the Company's directors is an owner. 33 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 15.Administrative Expenses For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Salaries and benefits $2,492,467 $2,376,244 Office, general and administration 803,570 1,000,382 Share-based compensation 571,294 747,796 Travel and promotion 234,576 291,697 Professional fees 173,933 279,729 Amortization 144,867 58,123 Filing and regulatory fees 94,708 220,202 Rent 99,139 81,614 Directors' fees 21,669 69,489 Provision for receivables - 117,068 Management and consulting fees - 31,276 Total administrative expenses $4,636,223 $5,273,620 16.Finance Charges (Income) For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Adjustment to interest on financing component of deferred revenue (Note 7) $(2,544,416) $1,623,672 Interest on lease obligations (Note 21) 14,080 - Interest income (196,711) (207,805) Total finance charges (income) $(2,727,047) $1,415,867 17.Income Taxes The Company's provision for income taxes differs from the amounts computed by applying the basic current rate of 26.50% (2018 - 26.50%) to the loss for the year before taxes as shown in the following table at December 31: 34 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018(Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Loss before taxes $ 7,530,530 $11,815,953 Expected income tax benefit based on statutory rate (1,995,590) (3,131,227) Increase (decrease) to the income tax benefit resulting from: Stock based compensation 151,393 198,166 Non-deductible and permanent differences (244,460) (257,667) Change in contingent consideration - - True up of previous year's tax attributes (94,918) 102,296 IFRS 15 adjustment (122,888) (310,926) Share issuance costs incurred Effect of higher tax rate in foreign jurisdictions 8,026 2,964 Increase in unrecognized portion of deferred tax asset 2,298,437 3,396,394 Other Income tax benefit recorded $ - $ - The tax effects of temporary differences that give rise to deferred income tax assets are as follows at December 31: For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Deferred income tax assets Mineral properties $ 88,133 $ 255,948 Right-of-use asset 39,579 - Non-capital losses carried forward 5,353,899 5,231,639 5,481,611 5,487,587 Deferred income tax Liabilities Mineral properties (5,353,512) (5,399,453) Lease liability (39,579) - Capital assets (88,520) (88,134) (5,481,611) (5,487,587) Net Deferred Tax Asset/Liability $ - $ - 35 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The following temporary differences and non-capital losses have not been recognized in the consolidated financial statements: 2019 2018 Non-capital losses carried forward $70,152,955 $59,126,154 Capital assets - 100,753 Mineral properties 6,419,675 5,590,159 Other 2,154,998 4,482,037 Total deductible temporary differences $78,727,627 $69,299,103 Deferred tax assets have not been recognized in respect of these items because it is not probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the Company can utilize the benefits therefrom. In 2018, the Company received a re-assessment of certain of its input tax credits ("ITCs") totaling approximately C$ 669,000 ($529,000). The Company has recorded the amount as a payable on the statement of financial position and as an exploration expense on the statement of net loss. The Company received a second reassessment of certain of its ITCs related to financing totaling approximately C$181,000 ($141,000) which is included in accounts receivable. The Company filed Notices of Objections in relation to these matters as the Company disagrees with Canada Revenue Agency's characterization of these ITCs. The Company has non capital losses in Canada and non-operating losses in the United States of approximately $91,803,608 (2018 - $79,849,068) which expire through 2037. The benefit of these losses has not been recognized for financial statements purposes. During the year, the Company paid $Nil (2018 - $Nil) in respect of income taxes. 36 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 18.Segmented Information An operating segment is a component within Aquila that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including expenses relating to transactions with other components of the Company), whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker, the chief executive officer, to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance, and for which discrete financial information is available. The Company's operations consist of a single reportable segment engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects. As the operations comprise a single reporting segment, amounts disclosed in the consolidated financial statements also represent segment amounts. The Company has a head office located in Toronto, Canada. Geographical Information The Company operates in two principal geographical areas - United States and Canada. Geographical segmentation of the Company's assets as at December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: As at December 31, 2018 United States Canada Total Mineral property interests $ 24,433,181 $ - $ 24,433,181 Property and equipment 852,182 4,133 856,315 Security deposits 26,430 - 26,430 Total non-current assets $ 25,311,793 $ 4,133 $ 25,315,926 As at December 31, 2019 United States Canada Total Mineral property interests $ 24,621,827 $ - $ 24,621,827 Property and equipment 998,909 13,248 1,012,157 Security deposits 26,538 - 26,538 Total non-current assets $ 25,647,274 $ 13,248 $ 25,660,522 37 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The following table summarizes the net loss by geographic segment for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: Year ended December 31, 2018 United States Canada Total General and administration $ 1,952,506 $ 3,262,991 $ 5,215,497 Depreciation 56,347 1,776 58,123 Loss on foreign exchange - (399,315) (399,315) Exploration and evaluation expenditures 6,817,577 - 6,817,577 Gain on change in value of contingent consideration - 386,022 386,022 Gain on change in value of warrants - (1,689,518) (1,689,518) Write down of mineral properties 11,700 - 11,700 Net interest 1,767 1,414,100 1,415,867 Net loss $ 8,839,897 $ 2,976,056 $ 11,815,953 Year ended December 31, 2019 United States Canada Total General and administration $ 2,076,493 $ 2,414,863 $ 4,491,356 Depreciation 143,080 1,787 144,867 Loss on foreign exchange - 75,973 75,973 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 6,674,986 - 6,674,986 Gain on change in value of contingent consideration - (358,171) (358,171) Gain on change in value of warrants - (771,434) (771,434) Net interest 27,981 (2,755,028) (2,727,047) Net loss (income) $ 8,922,540 $ (1,392,010) $ 7,530,530 19.Capital Management The Company considers its capital to include all of the components of its shareholders' equity. The Company's objectives in managing its capital are: to maintain adequate levels of funding to support its expenditures arising from the Company's investments; to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration of its properties; to maintain a flexible capital structure for its projects for the benefit of its stakeholders; to maintain corporate and administrative functions necessary to support the Company's operations and corporate functions; to seek out and acquire new projects of merit. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to the Company in order to support the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management, but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business. The properties in which the Company currently has an interest are in the exploration stage; as such the Company is dependent on external financing to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned exploration and pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend its existing working capital and raise additional amounts as needed. The Company will continue to assess new properties and seek to acquire an interest in additional 38 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) properties if it feels there is sufficient geologic or economic potential and if it has adequate financial resources to do so. The Company's investment policy is to invest excess cash in low risk, highly liquid, short term interest bearing investments, selected with regards to the expected timing of upcoming expenditures. Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable. 20.Financial Instruments The carrying amounts for cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their estimated fair value due to the short term nature of these financial instruments. Cash and accounts receivable are recorded at amortized cost, which upon their initial measurement is equal to their fair value. Subsequent measurements are recorded at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as other financial liabilities and are initially measured at their fair value. Subsequent measurements are recorded at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Warrants, contingent consideration and the debenture conversion feature are carried at fair value. The Company's risk exposures and the impact on its financial investments as summarized below, have not changed significantly for the year ended December 31, 2019. a) Credit Risk The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and accounts receivable. The Company has no significant concentration of credit risk arising from operations. Management believes that the credit risk concentration with respect to the financial instrument included in accounts receivable is immaterial. The Company has a concentration of credit risk related to its cash, the majority of which is held at one banking institution. This risk is mitigated in that the Company holds its primary cash in deposit form in a major Chartered Canadian bank. The Company's subsidiaries' cash is held in deposit form in internationally recognized banks. The maximum exposure to credit risk for deposits approximates the amount recognized on the statement of financial position. b) Liquidity Risk The Company's main source of liquidity is derived from its common stock issuances and from silver stream deposits. As at December 31, 2019, the Company had current assets of $4,629,783 (December 31, 2018 - $14,944,400) to settle accounts payables of $2,404,952 (December 31, 2018 - $2,825,734). All of the Company's financial liabilities have contractual maturities that are subject to normal trade terms and are due within one year, other than the payment of the contingent consideration is subject to certain conditions being present as described in Note 4. 39 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) c) Market Risk Market risk is the risk of loss that may arise from changes in market factors such as interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates. The Company has cash balances and no interest bearing debt. The Company's current policy is to invest excess cash in investment grade short term deposits issued by its banking institutions. The Company monitors its cash balances and is satisfied with the creditworthiness of its banks. As a result, the Company's exposure to interest rate risk is minimal. Foreign Currency Risk The Company is exposed to currency risk arising from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company raises funds from equity financing in both United States dollars and Canadian dollars. At December 31, 2019, $44,858 was held in Canadian dollars ($34,536 United States dollars) and $3,976,302 was held in United States dollars. A significant amount of expenditures relating to its mineral property interests is paid in United States dollars. Price Risk The Company is exposed to price risk with respect to commodity prices as it relates to the valuation of the properties being explored or developed. The Company closely monitors commodity prices to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. The Company does not hedge against commodity price risk. d) Sensitivity Analysis The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk on fluctuations of financial instruments related to cash, accounts receivable, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities that are denominated predominantly in Canadian Dollars. Sensitivity to a plus or minus 10% change in the foreign exchange rate would not significantly affect net loss. 21.IFRS 16 Transition Adjustments The Company adopted IFRS 16 as at January 1, 2019 in accordance with the transitional provisions outlined in the standard, using the modified retrospective approach. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized a right-of-use asset of $206,366, measured at the amount equal to the lease liability and discounted to January 1, 2019. As well, the Company recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019. The Company's weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 was 7.5%. 40 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The following table reconciles the Company's operating lease obligations as December 31, 2018 as previously disclosed to the lease obligations recognized on initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019. Lease liability as at January 1, 2019 $ 165,154 Less: current portion of lease liabilities at January 1, 2019 41,212 Long-term lease liabilities at January 1, 2019 206,366 Interest accrued 14,080 Lease repayments (55,292) Transfer to current lease liabilities (44,411) Long-term lease liabilities at December 31, 2019 $ 120,743 The recognized right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets (see Note 6): Operating lease commitments at December 31, 2018 $ 2,597,115 Less: mineral leases (2,357,115) Add: contracts not previously assessed as a lease 212,407 Less: discounting using the lessee's incremental borrowing (246,041) rate Discounted leases recognized at January 1, 2019 $ 206,366 Composed of: Current portion of lease liabilities 41,212 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 165,154 Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability at the date of initial application. The adoption of IFRS 16 did not have a significant impact to the balance sheet, however, did result in the recognition of additional right of use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet by $206,366 at January 1, 2019. There was no impact on deficit at January 1, 2019. Depreciation increased by $54,519 and interest expense increased by $14,080 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also expects cash flows from operating activities to increase under IFRS 16 as lease payments for substantially all leases will be recorded as financing outflows in the consolidated statement of cash flows as opposed to operating cash flows. 41 Attachments Original document

