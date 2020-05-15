MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Aquila Resources Inc. AQA CA03841G1019 AQUILA RESOURCES INC. (AQA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/15 09:59:33 am 0.165 CAD +3.13% 10:24a AQUILA RESOURCES : 2020 q1 md&a PU 10:20a AQUILA RESOURCES : 2020 Q1 Financial Statements PU 08:03a AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Aquila Resources : 2020 Q1 MD&A 0 05/15/2020 | 10:24am EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and exploration results and future plans and objectives of the Company, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. GENERAL The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of financial results is dated May 14, 2020 and reviews the business of Aquila Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aquila") for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This MD&A and the accompanying consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2020, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The technical content of this MD&A has been read and approved by Andrew Boushy, Senior Vice President, Projects. Mr. Boushy is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101"). This MD&A contains references to both United States dollars and Canadian dollars. All dollar amounts referenced, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in United States dollars, and Canadian dollars are referred to as "C$". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported inferred resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an indicated or measured mineral resource category. The inclusion of inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The mineral resources in this M&DA were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards. 3 Additional information regarding the Company, including the risks related to the Company's business and those that are reasonably likely to affect the Company's financial statements in the future, is contained in our continuous disclosure materials, including our most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS The most important highlight is that Aquila has had no confirmed or presumptive cases of the COVID-19 virus at any of the Company's offices or at the Back Forty site. Aquila's top priority is maintaining the health and safety of its employees and local communities. The Company progressed certain Back Forty pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection.

COVID-19 virus at any of the Company's offices or at the Back Forty site. Aquila's top priority is maintaining the health and safety of its employees and local communities. Aquila's team has implemented a work from home policy and travel freeze initiative to minimize exposure to the virus and is following the guidelines and directions set out by the local public health authorities. The Company progressed certain Back Forty pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection.

pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection. The Company continued with its evaluation of underground mining following an open pit operation at Back Forty as outlined in the August 2018 Feasibility Study. The Company is also assessing various alternatives for downsizing the processing plant that better aligns open pit plant and potential future underground throughputs.

In January 2020, in a unanimous decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit (the " Appeals Court ") upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit related to Aquila's Wetlands Permit brought by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (the " Tribe ") in the State of Wisconsin.

") upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit related to Aquila's Wetlands Permit brought by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (the " ") in the State of Wisconsin. In February 2020, Mr. Dave Anderson, the Company's Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs, was appointed General Manager.

As at March 31, 2020, Aquila had cash of $2.5 million and working capital of $0.6 million. This compared to cash of $4.0 million and working capital of $1.6 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the funding of the Company's pre-construction activities. The Company has been focused on securing interim financing and on required permitting activities. In light of COVID-19, the Company has implemented additional cost savings measures including temporary layoffs and temporary salary reductions for senior management. POST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS In May 2020, in a unanimous decision, the Appeals Court denied an earlier request by the Tribe for a rehearing of its appeal related to Aquila's Wetlands Permit (refer to "First Quarter Highlights"). Barring a successful petition to the United States Supreme Court for review, the Company believes this marks the end of the Tribe's federal challenge to the Back Forty Project. OUTLOOK The Company is in active discussions with existing partners, advisors and outside investors to secure interim financing to complete pre-construction activities. As part of these discussions, Aquila has been negotiating with Osisko Gold Royalties to amend certain terms of the Back Forty gold and silver streams. The negotiations are focused on revising certain stream default dates, covenants, and economic terms including the timing of remaining deposits. During the quarter, the Company and a subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties (" Osisko ") executed a term sheet in respect of these amendments. Aquila and Osisko are now working towards executing definitive documents. 4 Closing of the Osisko transaction is subject to Aquila raising additional financing, which discussions are at an advanced stage. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to execute an agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties nor to close on any funding solution. The Company will continue to progress certain Back Forty pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection. Aquila is continuing with its evaluation of underground mining following an open pit operation at Back Forty as outlined in the August 2018 Feasibility Study. The Company also plans to update the Feasibility Study and continue to seek to optimize the Project while working to achieve shovel-ready status for Back Forty.

pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection. Aquila is continuing with its evaluation of underground mining following an open pit operation at Back Forty as outlined in the August 2018 Feasibility Study. The Company also plans to update the Feasibility Study and continue to seek to optimize the Project while working to achieve shovel-ready status for Back Forty. The Company has received the four key permits required to commence construction and operations at Back Forty. The Company is awaiting a decision by an administrative law judge regarding the contested case challenge to its Wetlands Permit, which is expected later in 2020. The Company is also working to secure additional permits prior to construction, including a Dam Safety Permit.

Operational readiness activities including advancing plans with respect to roads, power, and concentrate logistics are underway.

Considering COVID-19, the Company determined to defer its annual general meeting. The meeting will be held later in 2020 and will either be held virtually or in person when it is safe to do so.

COVID-19, the Company determined to defer its annual general meeting. The meeting will be held later in 2020 and will either be held virtually or in person when it is safe to do so. The Company is also evaluating its strategy and funding alternatives with respect to its exploration projects in Wisconsin, including its high-grade Reef gold property and its Bend copper-gold property, in light of the recent repeal of the decades-old moratorium on non-ferrous mining in the state. COMPANY OVERVIEW Aquila Resources Inc. was incorporated in the Province of Ontario as 1223068 Ontario Limited by Articles of Incorporation dated February 17, 1997. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AQA". Substantially all of the efforts of the Company are devoted to the business activities of exploring for and developing mineral properties. The principal asset of the Company is its 100% interest in the Back Forty Project located in Menominee County, Michigan. The Back Forty Project is a polymetallic (zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead) Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposit. The Company has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold. The Company is subject to the risks and challenges experienced by other companies at a comparable stage. These risks include, but are not limited to, continuing losses, dependence on key individuals and the ability to secure adequate financing or to complete corporate transactions to meet the minimum capital required to successfully complete its projects and fund other operating expenses. Advancing the Company's projects through exploration and development to the production stage will require significant capital. Given the current economic climate, the ability to raise funds may prove difficult. Refer to the "Liquidity" and "Capital Resources" sections below, and "Risk Factors" in the Company's AIF for additional information. 5 The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which was declared by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and actions taken globally in response to COVID-19, have significantly disrupted business activities throughout the world. The Company's business relies, to a certain extent, on free movement of goods, services, and capital within Canada and the United States, which has been significantly restricted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, it is difficult to predict how significant the impact of COVID-19, including any responses to it, will be on the economy and the Company's business in particular, or for how long any disruptions are likely to continue. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, rapidly evolving and difficult to predict, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and additional actions which may be taken to contain COVID-19, as well as the timing of the re-opening of the economy in Canada. Such further developments could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. None of the Company's projects have commenced commercial production and, accordingly, the Company is dependent upon debt and/or equity financings and the optioning and/or sale of resources or resource- related assets for its funding. The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration and evaluation projects, and ultimately the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, is dependent upon exploration results which indicate the potential for the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and resources, and the Company's ability to finance development and exploration of its projects through debt or equity financings and the optioning and/or sale of resource or resource-related assets such as royalty interests for its funding. Changes in future conditions could require a material write-down of carrying values and an inability to meet the Company's obligations as they become due. OVERVIEW OF ACTIVE PROJECTS Back Forty Project The Back Forty Project is a development stage VMS deposit containing zinc, gold, copper, lead, and silver, located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, USA and is the primary mineral property interest of the Company. The Back Forty Project is a high-grade, polymetallic project, which contains approximately 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and 1 million ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource categories, with additional upside potential. The Back Forty Project is directly owned by the Back Forty Joint Venture LLC ("BFJV") which controls approximately 3,222 gross acres of surface and mineral rights which are owned or held under lease or option by BFJV. Some lands are subject to net smelter royalties varying from 1% to 3.5%, with certain lands subject to a 2% to 7% royalty, which includes state royalties, which under state law can be renegotiated. Aquila has received all State and Federal permissions required for the construction and commencement of operations at the Back Forty Project. Aquila is in the process of resolving contested case challenges to its Mining Permit and Wetlands Permit and is also finalizing amendments to its Mining Permit and Air Permit to align with its Feasibility Study design. Feasibility Study On August 1, 2018, the Company announced the results of an independent open pit only Feasibility Study for the Back Forty Project (the "Feasibility Study"). The Feasibility Study was compiled by Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd with support from globally recognized experts and specialist consulting engineering 6 companies in environmentally critical areas such as wastewater treatment, tailings and waste rock management. A summary of key Back Forty Project metrics is outlined in the table below. The Base Case metal price deck is: $1,300/oz gold, $1.20/lb zinc, $20/oz silver, $3.00/lb copper and $1.00/lb lead. 7 Summary Economic Analysis - Base Case Metal Prices Item Description Total Project Life Years 7 Ore Mt 11.7 Strip Ratio waste : ore 4.3 Grade Gold equivalent 4.3 g/t Grade Zinc equivalent 6.7% Total Recovery & Payability % of con'd Zinc 69.1% equivalent Payable Zinc M lbs 512 Payable Gold K oz 468 Payable Zinc Equivalent M lbs 1,197 Payable Gold Equivalent K oz 1,105 Sulphide plant throughput Tonnes per day 4,000 Oxide plant throughput Tonnes per day 800 Gross Revenue $/t ore 123 NSR (Base Case) $/t ore 108 Total Site Opex $/t total ore 32 Royalties $/t total ore 1 EBITDA $/t total ore 75 EBITDA margin EBITDA / NSR 69.6% Gross C1 Cash Costs $/oz Gold equivalent 499 Net C1 Cash Costs $/oz Gold (590) Net C1 Cash Costs $/lb Zinc (1.73) Initial Capital $M 294 Total Investment (including Closure) $M 480 Gross AISCs $/oz Gold equivalent 677 Net AISCs $/oz Gold (171) Net AISCs $/lb Zinc (1.34) Annual After-Tax Operating Cash Flow $M pa 62 After-Tax NPV (undiscounted) $M 316 After-Tax NPV (at a 6% discount rate) $M 208 After-Tax IRR 28.2% After-Tax Payback Years 2.2 Pre-Tax NPV (at a 6% discount rate) $M 259 Pre-Tax IRR 32.0% None of EBITDA, C1 cash costs or all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Gold and zinc equivalencies were determined using total contained and payable metals and the respective ratio of Base Case metals prices. Evaluation includes financial impacts of the Company's silver stream with Osisko but does not include the financial impact of its gold stream with OGR for which the majority of the upfront payments have yet to be received and for which there is uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these payments. 8 Mineral Resource Estimate The Mineral Resource Estimate is set out below and was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") Back Forty Mineral Resource Estimate as at February 6, 2018 Metallurgy NSR Tonnes Gold Gold Silver Silver Zinc Zinc Copper Copper Lead Lead Area Class Cut-off Type $ /tonne (1,000) g/t K oz g/t K oz % M lb % M lb % M lb Meas 21 6,797 1.75 381 18.4 4,027 3.45 516.5 0.38 56.4 0.16 23.4 Floatable Ind 21 3,768 1.58 191 25.2 3,056 3.15 261.7 0.24 19.9 0.39 32.8 M & I 21 10,565 1.68 572 20.9 7,083 3.34 778.2 0.33 76.3 0.24 56.2 Inf 21 71 1.01 2 30.7 70 2.98 4.7 0.14 0.2 0.37 0.6 Meas 22 553 5.61 100 34.8 618 0.19 2.4 0.05 0.6 0.13 1.5 Pit Leachable Ind 22 1,777 2.15 123 39.6 2,263 0.41 16.1 0.03 1.3 0.29 11.5 Constr- M & I 22 2,330 2.97 223 38.5 2,881 0.36 18.5 0.04 1.9 0.25 13.0 ained Inf 22 378 3.62 44 40.1 487 0.38 3.2 0.06 0.5 0.52 4.3 Meas 21+22 7,350 2.04 481 19.7 4,645 3.20 518.8 0.35 57.0 0.15 24.9 Total Ind 21+22 5,545 1.76 314 29.8 5,319 2.27 277.8 0.17 21.2 0.36 44.3 M & I 21+22 12,895 1.92 795 24.0 9,964 2.80 796.6 0.28 78.2 0.24 69.2 Inf 21+22 448 3.21 46 38.6 557 0.79 7.9 0.07 0.7 0.49 4.9 Meas 70 556 1.79 32 26.8 480 5.32 65.2 0.33 4.0 0.41 5.0 Floatable Ind 70 3,059 1.84 180 26.2 2,577 4.23 285.4 0.51 34.3 0.30 20.3 M & I 70 3,615 1.83 213 26.3 3,057 4.40 350.7 0.48 38.4 0.32 25.3 Inf 70 544 2.96 52 37.5 656 1.38 16.6 0.62 7.5 0.39 4.6 Meas 70 37 7.38 9 74.3 89 0.31 0.3 0.12 0.1 0.11 0.1 Out of Leachable Ind 70 77 3.85 9 47.3 117 0.32 0.5 0.15 0.2 0.13 0.2 Pit M & I 70 114 5.01 18 56.1 206 0.32 0.8 0.14 0.3 0.13 0.3 Inf 70 137 5.93 26 81.0 356 0.42 1.3 0.16 0.5 0.49 1.5 Meas 70 593 2.14 41 29.8 569 5.01 65.5 0.32 4.1 0.39 5.1 Total Ind 70 3,135 1.88 190 26.7 2,694 4.14 286.0 0.50 34.6 0.30 20.5 M & I 70 3,729 1.93 231 27.2 3,262 4.28 351.5 0.47 38.7 0.31 25.7 Inf 70 680 3.56 78 46.2 1,011 1.19 17.8 0.53 8.0 0.41 6.1 Meas 21+70 7,353 1.75 414 19.1 4,507 3.59 581.7 0.37 60.5 0.18 28.4 Floatable Ind 21+70 6,827 1.69 371 25.7 5,633 3.64 547.1 0.36 54.2 0.35 53.1 M & I 21+70 14,180 1.72 785 22.2 10,140 3.61 1,128.8 0.37 114.7 0.26 81.5 Inf 21+70 615 2.74 54 36.7 726 1.57 21.2 0.57 7.7 0.38 5.2 Meas 22+70 590 5.72 109 37.3 707 0.20 2.6 0.05 0.7 0.12 1.6 Leachable Ind 22+70 1,854 2.22 132 39.9 2,380 0.41 16.7 0.04 1.6 0.29 11.7 Total M & I 22+70 2,444 3.07 241 39.3 3,087 0.36 19.3 0.04 2.2 0.25 13.4 Inf 22+70 514 4.24 70 51.0 842 0.39 4.5 0.09 1.0 0.51 5.8 Meas 21+22+ 7,943 2.04 522 20.4 5,214 3.34 584.3 0.35 61.2 0.17 30.0 70 Ind 21+22+ 8,680 1.80 504 28.7 8,013 2.95 563.8 0.29 55.8 0.34 64.9 Total 70 M & I 21+22+ 16,623 1.92 1,026 24.7 13,227 3.13 1,148.1 0.32 116.9 0.26 94.9 70 Inf 21+22+ 1,129 3.42 124 43.2 1,568 1.03 25.7 0.35 8.7 0.44 11.0 70 9 Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resource was estimated using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") guidelines and include the Mineral Reserve. Metallurgical type Oxide (all gold domains and leachable Gossans) is leachable, while all other metallurgical types are floatable. The Mineral Resource Estimate was based on metal prices of $1,375/oz gold, $22.27/oz silver, $1.10/lb zinc, $3.19/lb copper and $1.15/lb lead. The 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate was based on information and data supplied by Aquila, and was undertaken by Yungang Wu, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, both independent Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate is documented in a Technical Report prepared by P&E which was filed on SEDAR March 26, 2018. Mineral Reserve Estimate The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Project is summarised in the table below. Approximately 70% of the Mineral Reserve Estimate is in the Proven category. Only Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are included in the open pit Mineral Reserve Estimate. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was prepared by P&E. Back Forty Mineral Reserve Estimate as at February 6, 2018 Ore NSR Gold Silver Zinc Lead Copper Mt $/t g/t g/t % % % Proven 8.12 $120 1.95 18.4 3.02 0.13 0.35 Probable 3.53 $85 1.63 29.3 1.76 0.41 0.10 Proven + Probable 11.65 $109 1.85 21.7 2.64 0.21 0.28 CIM definitions were followed for the Mineral Reserve Estimate. The Mineral Reserve Estimate used average long term metal prices of $1,250/oz gold; $20.00/oz silver; $1.15/lb zinc; $1.00/lb lead; and $3.00/lb copper. A Mineral Reserve is defined within a mine plan, with pit phase designs guided by Lerchs- Grossmann (LG) pit shells, after dilution and mining loss adjustments. The Mineral Reserve Estimate is derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only. Metallurgical recovery used was a variable function of the rock type and metal grade. The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Project will be comprised of eight different ore types that will be processed either through a flotation concentrator or cyanide leach plant. NSR cut-off values applied are: Ore 1 - $16.50/t, Ore 2,3,4,7,8 - $16.00/t, Ore 5 - $17.50/t, and Ore 6 - $28.50/t. The life-of-mine strip ratio is 4.3:1 including the pre-construction period. 10 Metal Production Metal production figures are summarized in the table below. Metal Life of Project Average Annual Production Production Gold (K oz) 468 67 Zinc (K lbs) 512,198 73,171 Copper (K lbs) 51,109 7,301 Silver (K oz) 4,458 637 Lead (K lbs) 24,183 3,455 A summary of the life of project revenue by metal, revenue by product, and recovery by metal are included in the tables below. Revenue by Metal Revenue by Product Metal Recovery by Product Metal % of Revenue Product % of Revenue Metal Concentrates Doré Gold 41% Zinc Concentrate 45% Gold 64.5% 91.6% Zinc 41% Copper Concentrate 31% Zinc 91.7% Copper 10% Doré 16% Copper 80.6% Silver 6% Lead Concentrate 8% Silver 64.1% 68.6% Lead 2% Total 100% Lead 81.5% Total 100% Underground Mining The Feasibility Study Mineral Reserve Estimate does not consider any "out of pit" Mineral Resource. The Company believes there is an opportunity to develop the out of pit Mineral Resource, which currently stands at 3.7M tonnes (Measured + Indicated), but additional studies will be required to demonstrate the economic viability of an underground mine. An underground mine would also defer mine closure costs which currently commence in Year 8 at a nominal cost of $74.7M. The Company's existing permits are for an open pit mine only and amendments including additional environmental studies would be required to allow underground mining. Technical Report The Company filed the Feasibility Study Technical Report on SEDAR in accordance with NI 43-101 on September 7, 2018. Readers are cautioned that the conclusions, projections and estimates set out in this MD&A are subject to important qualifications, assumptions and exclusions, all of which are detailed in the Feasibility Study and Technical Report. To fully understand the summary information set out in this MD&A, the Technical Report filed on SEDAR should be read in its entirety. Current Project Activities The Company continued work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") evaluating an underground mining operation following open pit operations at Back Forty, as outlined in the 11 August 2018 Feasibility Study. The Company is also assessing various alternatives for downsizing the processing plant that better aligns open pit plant and potential future underground throughputs. The Company continued with confirmatory and advanced metallurgical testwork to support the PEA and in preparation for an updated Feasibility Study.

In addition to ongoing activities related to the PEA, the Company is progressing certain Back Forty Project pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection.

pre-construction activities including environmental fieldwork and site data collection. Operational readiness activities including advancing plans with respect to roads, power, and concentrate logistics are underway.

The Company has initiated a resource development process to facilitate and expedite the cost- effective prioritization of drill-ready targets based on probability of success. The process includes migration of all geologic and geotechnical data to a cloud-based data management system and refinement of the 3D geologic model.

drill-ready targets based on probability of success. The process includes migration of all geologic and geotechnical data to a cloud-based data management system and refinement of the 3D geologic model. The Company will add to its leadership team to prepare for the construction and operational readiness phases at Back Forty. Permitting Activities The Company has received the four key permits required to commence construction and operations at Back Forty. The Company is working to secure additional permits prior to construction, including a Dam Safety Permit. The Company first submitted its permit applications for the Back Forty Project with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, now the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ("EGLE") in November 2015. Consistent with Michigan's permitting process, Aquila requested specific permits including a Michigan Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit ("Mining Permit"), a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit ("NPDES Permit"), wetland/stream/floodplain permit ("Wetlands Permit") and a Michigan Air Use Permit to Install ("Air Permit"). The Company has received all four permits. The Company expects to submit an application for a Dam Safety Permit in the coming months. The Mining Permit and Air Permit were issued by EGLE on December 29, 2016. The Company was issued the NPDES Permit on April 5, 2017 and was issued the Wetlands Permit on June 4, 2018. The Wetlands Permit was issued inclusive of specific conditions, including conditions requested by the US Environmental Protection Agency. On November 2, 2018, the Company submitted amendments to its Mining Permit to EGLE to align the permit with the project design outlined in the Feasibility Study as well as in the Wetlands Permit. The Company also submitted amendments to its Air Permit in November 2018. A proposed decision on the Mining Permit amendment was issued on May 22, 2019. A consolidated public hearing was held on June 25, 2019. On December 12, 2019, the Company announced that EGLE approved amendments to Aquila's Mining Permit and its Air Permit following an extensive environmental and technical review process. As part of the Mining Permit amendment, in November 2018 the Company applied to EGLE for Dam Safety Permits in connection with the Company's planned tailings facility and contact water basin. EGLE informed the Company that additional groundwater modelling, which the Company is already completing as part of 12 its Wetlands Permit compliance activities, will be required before it can process the Company's application. Aquila expects to re-submit its application in the coming months. The Company has applied to renew its NPDES Permit and expects its application to be processed in 2020. Legal Challenges The Company has made significant progress defending its permits and, to date, Aquila has received favorable rulings on all resolved legal challenges. Mining Permit (resolved successfully) By February 2017, both the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (" Tribe ") and an individual owning property near the project site ("Petitioners") filed an administrative contested case challenge to EGLE's issuance of the Mining Permit. An administrative law judge (" Judge ") convened an evidentiary hearing in April of 2018 on the Petitioners' contested case challenges. The hearing ended in October 2018. On May 3, 2019, the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules issued a Final Decision and Order upholding the Mining Permit. Following 30 days of cumulative testimony, the Judge issued a final decision finding "that the proposed mining operation will not pollute, impair, or destroy the air, water and other natural resources, or the public trust in those resources," in compliance with Michigan's Nonferrous Metallic Mining Statute. On May 28, 2019, the Petitioners appealed the decision to an internal environmental review panel (" Panel ") made up of technical experts from various fields. On November 27, 2019, the Company announced that the Panel unanimously upheld the Final Decision and Order previously made by the Judge in support of the Mining Permit. The Panel's ruling represents EGLE's final decision. The Tribe has appealed this final decision to the state circuit court. Unless the Tribe is ultimately successful, the Company does not anticipate that the appeal process will impact the development timelines for Back Forty.

Wetlands Permit (in progress)

On August 2, 2018, the Petitioners and the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River (" Coalition ") filed administrative contested case challenges to the Wetlands Permit.

An evidentiary hearing on the contested case challenge to the Wetlands Permit began in June 2019. The same Judge that ruled on the Mining Permit contested case is hearing the Wetlands Permit contested case. Rebuttal testimony was completed on October 25, 2019 and briefings closed at the end of January 2020. The Company expects a final decision to follow later in 2020.

Amended Mining Permit (in progress)

In February 2020, the Petitioners filed administrative contested case challenges to the Mining Permit amendments. The Company does not expect the Judge to reach a different conclusion than he did in the original Mining Permit case.

13 Federal litigation related to the Wetlands Permit (resolved) In January 2018, the Tribe filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin (" District Court ") challenging the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' failure to exercise jurisdiction over Aquila's Wetlands Permit for its Back Forty Mine. In December 2018, however, the District Court dismissed the Tribe's lawsuit, holding that the Tribe could not challenge the federal government's refusal to exercise jurisdiction over the Wetlands Permit under the Administrative Procedures Act or the Clean Water Act. The Tribe appealed this decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit (" Appeals Court "). On January 27, 2020, the Appeals Court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the lawsuit and affirmed the judgment made by the District Court. The Tribe requested a rehearing of its appeal, and that request was denied in a unanimous decision by the Appeals Court in May 2020. Barring a successful petition to the United States Supreme Court for review, the Company believes this marks the end of the Tribe's federal challenge to the Back Forty Project. In November of 2018, the Coalition filed a nearly identical lawsuit to the prior lawsuit in the same court filed by the Tribe. Accordingly, Aquila intervened in the Coalition's lawsuit, and Aquila and the United States moved to dismiss the complaint. In response, on April 16, 2019, the Coalition filed an amended complaint. Aquila and the United States filed another motion to dismiss on May 7, 2019. On October 21, 2019, the Court dismissed the Coalition's lawsuit. The Coalition appealed the decision, but subsequently withdrew its appeal. Exploration Expenses During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred project exploration expenditures of $708,815 (2019 - $1,006,537). Acquisition costs incurred on the Back Forty Project for the three months ended March 31, 2020, were $1,000 (2019 - $nil). Estimated lease, option and property acquisition costs related to the Back Forty Project for 2020 to 2024, for which the Company is materially liable throughout the duration of the agreements, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ 231,556 2021 246,391 2022 251,285 2023 256,179 2024 256,179 14 Reef Gold Project On March 7, 2011 Aquila announced the acquisition of the Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin. The Reef area was the focus of historic exploration by Xstrata in the 1970's and 1980's. The Reef Gold project hosts a high grade (412,410 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t gold) historical, non-NI43-101 compliant, resource (1) which is open in all directions and in the view of management has potential for expansion. The Company entered into a series of agreements with private landholders in Marathon County, Wisconsin for the optioning of surface and mineral rights. The agreements consist of mining leases and exploration agreements with an option to purchase. Currently, there are a total of 643 gross acres under these agreements, which have terms from 1 to 20 years up to 2031. A variable net smelter royalty up to 2% is payable in the event of mineral production on the property. Since acquiring the Reef Gold Project Aquila has completed 42 diamond drill holes that have confirmed and expanded the presence of gold and copper mineralization within loosely defined zones identified by previous explorers. In addition, Aquila has completed an airborne versatile time domain electromagnetic survey over the Reef Property. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred exploration expenditures of $3,345 (2019 - $3,574). Acquisition costs incurred on the Reef Gold Project for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $5,723 (2019 - $nil). Ongoing lease or option costs related to the Reef Project for 2020 to 2024, which are at the Company's option, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ 244,020 2021 432,548 2022 661,234 2023 6,000 2024 6,000 Future exploration of the property is dependent on the availability of funding. Note 1: The historical resource estimates for the Reef Gold Project are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous owners of the properties. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101. The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company considers that the historical estimates should be considered only as historical references of tonnes and grades. No reliance should be placed on these historical estimates. Bend Project The Bend Project is located 35 miles southeast of the former producing Flambeau mine and occurs within the Penokean Volcanic Belt. The Penokean Belt is a prolific VMS belt globally and hosts a number of significant deposits, including Aquila's Back Forty Project. The Bend deposit contains a historical, non-NI43-101 compliant, resource estimate (2)of 2.7 million tonnes grading 2.4% copper, 1.4 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver, and remains open down dip and down plunge. In addition, a separate gold zone containing 1.12 million tonnes of 4.7 g/t gold and 0.31% copper was delineated in historic, non-NI43-101 compliant, technical reports (2) and remains open in all directions. The Company believes the historical results to be relevant. 15 Since acquiring the project in 2011, the Company completed 5,800 meters of drilling, expanding and further defining base and precious metal mineralization, potentially in support of a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. On May 29, 2019, Aquila strengthened its land position at Bend by entering into a long-term mineral lease agreement with a party that owns the mineral rights on a portion of the deposit. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred exploration expenditures of $nil (2019 - $33,172). Acquisition costs incurred on the Bend Project for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $nil (2019 - $nil). Future exploration of the property is dependent on the availability of funding. Ongoing lease or option costs related to the Bend Project for 2020 to 2024, which are at the Company's option, are as follows: Year Amount 2020 $ - 2021 - 2022 25,000 2023 25,000 2024 25,000 Note 2: The historical resource estimates for the Bend Project are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous owners of the properties. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101. The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company considers that the historical estimates should be considered only as historical references of tonnes and grades. No reliance should be placed on these historical estimates. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following table provides selected financial information that should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Three months ended March 31, 2020 In US dollars 2020 2019 Mineral property exploration expenses $ 712,160 $ 1,043,283 Administrative expenses 804,227 1,250,683 Net finance charges (recoveries) 170,598 696,666 Loss from operations $ 1,686,985 $ 2,990,632 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (984,234) (91,999) Loss (gain) on change in value of contingent consideration 220,913 63,768 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability (163,054) (47,058) Net and comprehensive loss for the period $ 760,610 $ 2,915,343 Net loss per share - basic and diluted - 0.01 16 Revenues None of the Company's properties have advanced to the point where a production decision can be made. As a consequence, the Company has no producing properties and no sales or revenues. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses are incurred in both US and Canadian dollars. The fluctuation of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar over the three months ended March 31, 2020, continues to have an impact on the comparability of expenditures on a period over period basis. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, administrative expenses were $804,227, compared to $1,250,683 for the same period last year. The decrease in expenditures is a result of management deferring discretionary spending beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019. Significant components and changes in this expense include: Salaries and benefits have decreased to $588,355 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to expenditures of $605,052, in the prior year primarily due to a decreased headcount. The Company anticipates that these costs will increase on a period over period basis as work moves forward on the development of the Back Forty Project and the Company expands its team accordingly.

Share-based payments, as explained in Note 10(b) to the consolidated financial statements, were a credit of $16,835 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This is in comparison to $144,481 for the same period last year. Quarterly and period to date fluctuations in share-based payments expense are dependent on a number of factors including, but not limited to, number of options, restricted share units (" RSUs ") granted or deferred share units (" DSUs "), valuation of options, RSUs and DSUs, vesting period and timing.

payments, as explained in Note 10(b) to the consolidated financial statements, were a credit of $16,835 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This is in comparison to $144,481 for the same period last year. Quarterly and period to date fluctuations in share-based payments expense are dependent on a number of factors including, but not limited to, number of options, restricted share units (" ") granted or deferred share units (" "), valuation of options, RSUs and DSUs, vesting period and timing. Professional fees were $29,607 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decrease from $60,076, in the same period last year. Legal fees and professional fees mainly relate to corporate legal responsibilities and financial audit and tax fees.

Travel and promotion costs decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2020, with expenditures of $20,695, compared to $75,603 for the same period in the prior year due to a reduction in discretionary spending.

Office and administrative costs were $99,945 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, in comparison to the prior year with expenditures of $263,996. Management significantly reduced optional spending in the first quarter in an effort to preserve cash.

The Company had a foreign exchange gain of $984,234 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, consistent with a foreign exchange gain of $91,999 in the same period of the prior year. Volatility in foreign exchange rates continues to cause significant gains and losses on both a quarterly and annual basis. Mineral Property Expenditures For the three months ended March 31, 2020, mineral property exploration expenditures have decreased slightly to $712,160 from $1,043,283 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company is focused on completing its permitting amendments, addressing various legal challenges and continuing certain pre- construction activities at the Back Forty Project. The Company is continuing its evaluation of an underground mine following an open pit operation at Back Forty as outlined in the August 2018 Feasibility 17 Study. The Company is also assessing various plant size alternatives to better align open pit plant and potential underground throughputs. Costs are in line with the Company's expectations. Quarterly Information Selected quarterly information for the eight most recently completed quarters is presented below and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. In thousands of US dollars For the quarters ended: 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 Statement of Loss Net (gain) loss in fair value of contingent consideration $ 58 $ (22) $ (920) $ (204) and warrants Net expenses 1,515 2,467 3,158 4,023 Net loss (income) 761 (2,121) 2,917 3,819 Loss (income) per share - (0.01) 0.01 0.01 For the quarters ended: In thousands of US dollars 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 Statement of Loss Net (gain) loss in fair value of contingent consideration, $ (368) $ (1,348) $ 605 and warrants $ 17 Net expenses 2,899 2,504 3,205 3,698 Net loss 2,915 2,397 2,445 4,488 Loss per share 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 For each of the eight most recent completed quarters, the financial data was prepared in accordance with IFRS. The quarterly results are unaudited. Sum of all the quarters may not add up to annual or year to date totals due to rounding. The Company adopted IFRS 16, Leases in the annual period beginning January 1, 2019. The Company elected to apply IFRS 16 using a modified retrospective approach and therefore, comparative amounts were not restated. The impact of the adoption of the new standard was not material to the Company's consolidated financial statements. The variability in quarterly losses is due to the funding of exploration expenses, the irregularity of share based payments expense, the non-cash accretion on the significant financing components of the gold and silver streams, the revaluation of contingent consideration, warrants and debentures and the impact of constantly fluctuating exchange rates in Canadian and US currencies. With the funds from the private placement in November 2017, the deposit from the first two tranches of the Streaming Agreement as well as the funds from the warrant and option exercises, the Company focused on receiving its final permit and finalizing its Feasibility Study resulting in sustained higher expenditures during 2018. Expenditures also reflect increased spending at the Company's Wisconsin projects in 2018. Expenditures during 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 focused on certain pre-construction activities, the Company's continuing evaluation of an underground mine following an open pit operation at Back Forty as outlined in the August 2018 Feasibility Study. The Company is also assessing various plant size alternatives to better align open pit plant and potential underground throughputs as well as completing necessary permit amendments. Expenditures are consistent with the Company's expectations. The impact of changes in the significant financing component of both the gold and silver streams will have an impact on quarterly losses. As the production profile and timing of payments change, this impacts the 18 value of the significant financing component and as a result, the non-cash accretion. For the first quarter of 2020, all of 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019, an accretion expense was recorded. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company adjusted the timing of receipt of payments as well as the timing of estimated production. This resulted in a credit to accretion expense of $2.1 million being recorded. When considering the quarterly losses, the effect of stock-based compensation is a significant factor. Share based payment expenditure is dependent on the timing of stock option grants, RSU grants and DSU grants. As such, there is substantial variability on a quarter over quarter basis. Share-based payment expenditures were ($16,620), in the current quarter, and $145,656, $105,187, $175,970, $144,481, $249,096, $126,865, and $162,364, in each of the seven prior quarters. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company issued stock options totaling 300,000. No RSUs were issued in 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, the revaluation of the DSUs due to the decrease in stock price resulted in a credit to stock compensation expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company issued stock options totaling 2,700,058 and RSUs totaling 757,389 increasing the stock compensation expense. Stock options totaling 500,000 were issued in the third quarter of 2018. DSUs were issued in each quarter of 2018 as well as 2019 increasing the stock compensation expense. No stock options, RSUs, and DSUs were issued in 2020. Revaluation of the Canadian dollar warrants resulted in a gain of $163,054. This contrasts with losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $22,311 and the second quarter of 2018 of $118,261. Gains on revaluation were recognized in the first three quarters of 2019 of $444,123, $302,564 and $47,058 and well as gains of $284,027, $1,298,287, in the fourth, and third quarters of 2018. The gain in the first quarter of 2019 was due to the expiry of warrants. The gain in the third quarter of 2018 was due to the exercise and expiry of warrants. The revaluation is based on a number of factors including expected life, stock price at time of revaluation and volatility. Due to these factors, the resulting revaluation can have a significant impact on the loss for the quarter and substantial variability can occur on a quarter by quarter basis. Volatility in foreign exchange rates continued to cause significant gains and losses on a quarterly basis. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the fluctuation in rates continued as the Canadian dollar continued to weaken slightly relative to the US dollar, resulting in a gain of $984,234 for the current quarter. This is compared to losses in 2019 in both the fourth quarter of $91,833, the second quarter of $79,162 and the last two quarters of 2018 in the amounts of $123,692 and $52,813. This is consistent with gains in the third quarter of 2019 of $3,023, as well as the first quarter of 2019 of $91,999 and in second quarter of 2018 of $197,302. The continued volatility is a trend that has continued throughout much of the current and prior fiscal years. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $2,503,108 compared to cash of $4,010,838 as at December 31, 2019. The Company had working capital of $557,928 as at March 31, 2020, compared to working capital of $1,552,279 as at December 31, 2019. Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities excluding warrants payable. The decrease in working capital is due to funding the Back Forty Project Feasibility Study, the work related to the Wetlands Permit, litigation costs, pre-construction activities as well as Company overhead. Details of deficit and working capital (current assets less current liabilities excluding warrants payable) of the Company are as follows: 19 March 31, December 2020 31, 2019 Deficit $95,049,842 $94,289,232 Working capital excluding warrants payable 577,928 1,552,279 These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Changes in future conditions could require a material write down of carrying values and an inability to meet the Company's obligations as they become due. The consolidated financial statements that accompany this MD&A have been prepared on the basis that Aquila is a going concern. Accordingly, they do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and liquidate its liabilities and commitments in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those in the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Such adjustments could be material. It is not possible to predict whether the Company will be able to raise adequate financing or to ultimately attain profitable levels of operations. The Company is in active discussions with existing partners, advisors and outside investors to secure both long-term Project funding, and to secure interim financing to complete pre-construction activities. As part of its funding solution the Company is reviewing certain strategic transactions. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to execute and close on any funding solution. In July 2017, Orion sold a royalty portfolio to Osisko which included the Back Forty Project silver stream. On November 10, 2017, the Company completed a financing transaction with Osisko Bermuda Limited ("OBL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE: OR) ("Osisko"), pursuant to which OBL agreed to commit approximately US$65 million to Aquila through a $10 million private placement and a $55 million gold stream. OBL purchased 49,173,076 units of Aquila at a price of C$ 26 cents per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Strategic Investment"). Each unit consists of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for C$ 34 cents until May 10, 2021. In connection with the private placement, Osisko received the right to nominate one individual to the board of directors of Aquila and thereafter for such time as Osisko owns at least 10 percent of the outstanding common shares. Osisko's nominee was appointed to the board of directors in November 2017. As a result of the Transaction with Orion Mine Finance (and its affiliated funds) ("Orion") that was completed in June 2019, Osisko is not currently a shareholder of Aquila and no longer holds the right to nominate individuals to Company's Board of Directors. Concurrent with the Strategic Investment, the parties also entered into the Streaming Agreement, whereby OBL will provide the Company with staged payments totaling $55 million, payable as follows: $7.5 million on close of the Streaming Agreement (received);

$7.5 million upon receipt by Aquila of all material permits required for the development and operation of the Project, and receipt of a positive Feasibility Study (received);

$10 million following a positive construction decision for the Project; and 20 $30 million upon the first drawdown of an appropriate project debt finance facility, subject to the COC Provision (as defined below). The initial tranche of $7.5 million received from OBL is shown as deferred revenue on the statement of financial position. The second tranche of $7.5 million was received from OBL in October 2018. The remaining $40 million is payable in two installments and is subject to the completion of certain milestones and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. Therefore, it is not reflected on the statement of financial position at this time. OBL has been provided a general security agreement over the subsidiaries of Aquila that are directly involved with the development of the Back Forty Project. Under the terms of the Streaming Agreement, OBL will purchase 18.5% of the refined gold from the Project (the "Threshold Stream Percentage") until the Company has delivered 105,000 ounces of gold (the "Production Threshold"). Upon satisfaction of the Production Threshold, the Threshold Stream Percentage will be reduced to 9.25% of the refined gold (the "Tail Stream"). In exchange for the refined gold delivered under the Streaming Agreement, OBL will pay the Company ongoing payments equal to 30% of the spot price of gold on the day of delivery, subject to a maximum payment of $600 per ounce. In the event of a change of control of the Company prior to the advancement of the final $30 million under the Streaming Agreement, the person or entity acquiring control over the Project may elect to forgo the final payment, in which case the Threshold Stream Percentage and Tail Stream will be reduced to 9.5% and 4.75%, respectively (the "COC Provision"). All other terms and conditions of the Streaming Agreement will remain unchanged. Pursuant to the Streaming Agreement, the Company agreed to pay a $200,000 capital commitment fee. The fee is payable as to 50% upon closing of the Streaming Agreement transaction and 50% upon OBL funding the second deposit under the Streaming Agreement. Aquila satisfied the initial $100,000 fee by way of the issuance of 478,781 common shares of the Company based upon the five-day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to November 10, 2017. The $100,000 was expensed as part of transaction costs in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. Under IFRS 15, these transaction costs were adjusted as a reduction of the deferred revenue balance on January 1, 2018 on the statement of financial position. The remaining $100,000 capital commitment fee was settled in cash in October 2018 when the second tranche of funding was received and is offset against the deferred revenue balance in the statement of financial position. On June 28, 2019, the Company announced that its two largest shareholders, Orion and Osisko, completed a transaction whereby Orion purchased from Osisko all 49,651,857 common shares of the Company owned by Osisko (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was a small component of the share repurchase and secondary offering transaction first announced by Osisko on June 25, 2019. Orion now owns 97,030,609 common shares of Aquila representing approximately 28.7% of the outstanding common shares. Osisko remains a significant financial partner to Aquila as the holder of gold and silver streams on the Company's Back Forty Project. In 2018, the Company received a re-assessment of certain of its input tax credits ("ITCs") totaling approximately C$669,000 ($529,000). The Company recorded the amount as an exploration expense on the statement of net loss in 2018. The Company received a second re-assessment of certain of its ITCs related to financing totaling approximately C$181,000 ($141,000). The Company has filed Notices of Objection in relation to these matters as the Company disagrees with Canada Revenue Agency's characterization of these ITCs. 21 Historically, the Company's main source of funding has been the issuance of equity securities for cash, primarily through private placement offerings to accredited investors and institutions in addition to funding through streaming arrangements. The Company's access to financing is always uncertain. There can be no assurance of continued access to significant equity financing, or that such access will be timely and in the amounts necessary to fund the Company's activities. There are many conditions beyond the Company's control which have a direct impact on the level of investor interest in the purchase of Company securities. The Company may also attempt to generate additional working capital through the operation, development, sale or possible joint venture development of its properties. However, there is no assurance that any such activity will generate funds that will be available for operations. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's AIF. The following are the capital financings completed by the Company in the last two years; In the first quarter of 2019, 227,500 options were exercised for cash proceeds of $25,669 (C$34,125).

In October 2018, the Company received the second tranche of $7.4 million under the Streaming Agreement with Osisko, net of a $100,000 capital commitment fee.

In the third quarter of 2018, 682,500 options were exercised for cash proceeds of $82,929 (C$108,375).

In the second quarter of 2018, 2,515,500 warrants were exercised for cash proceeds of $389,752 (C$503,100).

In the second quarter of 2018, 385,125 options were exercised for cash proceeds of $298,356 (C$385,125). The Company is currently in discussion with various parties to provide financing to continue to advance the Back Forty Project. Below is a summary of the share capital transactions for common shares of the Company: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Number of Number of shares $ shares $ Balance, beginning of year 338,473,904 75,409,506 337,974,556 75,322,870 Shares issued on settlement of restricted share units 82,500 - 271,848 - Fair value on settlement of restricted share units - 15,925 - 39,316 Shares issued on exercise of options - - 227,500 25,669 Fair value on exercise of options - - - 21,651 Balance, end of period 338,556,404 75,425,431 338,473,904 75,409,506 Warrants As at March 31, 2020, there are a total of 12,293,269 warrants priced in Canadian dollars outstanding. For additional information, refer to note 11 of the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. 22 Options As at March 31, 2020, there are a total of 21,629,058 stock options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$ 19 cents. For additional information, refer to note 10(b) of the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Commitments The Company is not committed to any material capital expenditures to the date of this MD&A. In order for the Company to maintain its properties in good standing there are certain lease, option and property acquisition costs it will have to incur, as well as other commitments it has to fulfill. Any cash outlays required will be met from existing working capital and funding provided by capital markets or other industry partners. MARKET TRENDS The Company's future financial performance is dependent on many external factors including the prices of certain precious and base metals. The markets for these commodities are volatile and difficult to predict as they are impacted by many factors including international political, social, and economic conditions. These conditions, combined with volatility in the capital markets, could materially affect the future financial performance of the Company. For a summary of other factors and risks that may affect the Company and its financial position, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's AIF. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS As at March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the Company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES In accordance with IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures, key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly, including any directors (executive and non-executive) of the Company. The remuneration of directors and key executives is determined by the compensation committee. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, director's fees, professional fees and other compensation of directors and key management personnel were as follows: For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Short-term compensation and benefits $ 175,035 $ 186,295 Share-based payments (fair value of stock option benefits and 57,871 138,872 share based payments) $ 232,906 $ 325,167 23 During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had expenditures in the amount of $29,022 (2019 - $22,649) for shared office costs paid to a partnership in which one of the Company's directors has an interest. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and judgments are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes can differ from these estimates. The key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of causing material adjustment to the amounts recognized in the financial statements are: Impairment of mineral property costs When there are indications that an asset may be impaired, the Company is required to estimate the asset's recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the greater of value-in-use and fair value less costs to sell. The key judgment related to the financial statements is the permitting of the Back Forty Project and the ability to undertake feasibility studies on the property to develop and operate it. Should there be negative information in this regard, or negative information from future feasibility studies, then an impairment assessment would be required to be performed. Accounting for streaming agreement The Company entered into a silver streaming arrangement in 2015 with Orion and received $17.25 million to date which was used for the development of the Back Forty Project. Refer to Note 9 of the consolidated financial statements for further details. The Company entered into a gold streaming arrangement in 2017 and has received $15 million to date which is being used for the development of the Back Forty Project. Refer to note 8 of the consolidated financial statement for further details. Management exercised judgment in applying IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers standards to certain contracts with customers. To determine the transaction price for streaming agreements, the Company made estimates with respect to the interest rate implicit in the agreements to adjust the consideration for the time value of money. Estimates are also made for long-term commodity prices which are used to determine the value of the financing component as well as estimates on when commercial production will occur. These estimates are subject to variability and may have an impact on the timing and amount of revenue recognized. Share-based payments Management determines costs for share-based payments using market-based valuation techniques. The fair value of the share awards and warrant liabilities are determined at the date of grant using generally accepted valuation techniques and for warrant liabilities at each balance sheet date thereafter. Assumptions are made and judgment used in applying valuation techniques. These assumptions and judgments include estimating the future volatility of the stock price and expected dividend yield. Such 24 judgments and assumptions are inherently uncertain. Changes in these assumptions affect the fair value estimates. Contingent Consideration The valuation of contingent consideration relies on several estimates which include the commencement date of development activities, discount rates on present value calculations and the assessment of several key risks including permitting, feasibility studies, and commercial production. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Refer to Note 2 - Accounting Policies in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 for further details. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Working capital is not a measure recognized under IFRS and is referred to as a Non-GAAP measure. The Company believes that this measure provides investors with an improved ability to evaluate the performance of the Company. This measure has no standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company determines working capital as follows: current assets less current liabilities excluding warrants payable. The Company excludes warrants payable as it is a non-cash liability and has no impact on the Company's ability to satisfy its current payables. For the quarters ended: 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 Working capital Current assets $ 3,049,460 $ 4,629,783 $ 6,831,302 $ 10,162,740 Current liabilities excluding warrants payable 2,471,532 3,077,504 2,931,079 3,147,850 Working capital $ 577,928 $ 1,552,279 $ 3,900,223 $ 7,014,890 For the quarters ended: 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 Working capital Current assets $ 12,533,291 $ 14,944,400 $ 11,100,258 $ 13,202,876 Current liabilities excluding warrants payable 2,318,718 2,825,734 3,111,589 2,225,725 Working capital $ 10,214,573 $ 12,118,666 $ 7,988,669 $ 10,977,151 C1 cash costs, AISC, EBITDA and free cash flow are non-IFRS financial measures calculated by the Company as set forth below, and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. The C1 25 cash costs, AISC, EBITDA metrics are included for completeness but are currently not in use. These metrics will be used once the mine is developed. C1 cash costs, which are intended to measure direct cash costs of producing paid metal, include all direct costs that would generate payable recoveries of metals for sale to customers, including mining of mineralized materials and waste, leaching, processing, refining and transportation costs, on-site administrative costs and royalties, net of by-product credits. C1 cash costs do not include depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenditures, reclamation and remediation costs, sustaining capital, financing costs, income taxes, or corporate general and administrative costs not directly or indirectly related to the Project. C1 cash costs are divided by the number of ounces of gold or pounds of zinc, as applicable, estimated to be produced for the period to arrive at cash costs per gold ounce or zinc pound produced. AISC includes C1 cash costs, as defined above, plus exploration costs at the Project and sustaining capital expenditures (including additional leach pads, permitting and customary improvements to the operations over the life of the project). AISC is divided by the number of ounces of gold or pounds of zinc, as applicable, estimated to be produced for the period to arrive at AISC per gold ounce or zinc pound produced. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Free cash flow is cash flows from operations less all capital investments including closure costs. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Company has not entered into any specialized financial arrangements to minimize its investment risk, currency risk or commodity risk. Warrants Equity offerings were completed in previous periods whereby warrants were issued with exercise prices denominated in Canadian dollars. Where the warrants have an exercise price denominated in a currency which is different from the functional currency of the Company (US dollar), the warrants are treated as a financial liability. The Company's share purchase warrants denominated in Canadian dollars are classified and accounted for as a financial liability at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net earnings. The Company uses the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model to estimate the fair value of the Canadian dollar denominated warrants. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS The Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") are responsible for establishing and maintaining a system of controls and procedures over the public disclosure of financial and non- financial information regarding the Company. Such controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that all relevant information is gathered and reported, on a timely basis, to senior management, including the CEO and the CFO, so that appropriate decisions can be made by them regarding public disclosure. The system of disclosure controls and procedures includes, but is not limited to, the Company Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, the Whistleblower Policy, the effective functioning of the Audit 26 Committee, procedures in place to systematically identify matters warranting consideration of disclosure by the Board of Directors and verification processes for individual financial and non-financial metrics and information contained in annual and interim filings, including the financial statements, MD&A's, AIF's and other documents and external communications. As required by CSA Multilateral Instrument 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures was conducted, under the supervision of Management, including the CEO and CFO, as of December 31, 2019. The evaluation included documentation review, enquiries and other procedures considered by Management to be appropriate in the circumstances. Based on that evaluation, the CEO and the CFO have concluded that the design and operation of the system of disclosure controls and procedures was effective as of March 31, 2020. The CEO and CFO are also required, under NI 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings to file certifications of the interim filings. Copies of these certifications may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING Management is responsible for designing internal controls over financial reporting, or supervising their design, in order to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of consolidated financial statements for reporting purposes in accordance with IFRS. There was no change in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting that occurred during the first quarter of 2020 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting. The control framework has been designed by management with assistance by independent accounting consultants. Based on a review of its internal control procedures at the end of the period covered by this MD&A, the conclusion of management is that the internal control is appropriately designed and operating effectively as of March 31, 2020. 