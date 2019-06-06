Aquila Resources : Investor Presentation 0 06/06/2019 | 03:43am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Developing North America's Next Great VMS Belt TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Investor Presentation June 2019 Disclaimer This presentation contains certain forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward‐looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to additional upside potential of the Project and the potential for underground mining activities at the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, total production and average production, metal production and recoveries, C1 cash costs, AISC, capital and operating costs, pre- and post-tax IRR, pre- and post-tax NPV and cash flows, the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated Mineral Resources, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and Aquila's future exploration and development plans and associated timelines. These and other forward‐looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward‐looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. None of EBITDA, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), or free cash flow ("FCF") have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's news release dated August 1, 2018. Financial evaluation includes financial impacts of the Company's silver stream with Osisko Gold Royalties (OGR) but does not include the financial impact of its gold stream with OGR for which the majority of the upfront payments have yet to be received and for which there is uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these payments. See the Company's Q1 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A available on SEDAR for additional details regarding the gold stream. Andrew Boushy, Senior Vice President, Projects for Aquila Resources, is the Qualified Person for the Company as described in National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this presentation. 2 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Advancing development of 100%-owned Back Forty Projectin Michigan Favorable metal exposure to Gold and Zinc Well-establishedand safemining jurisdiction Granted 4 of 4 Permits including Mining Permit and Wetlands Permit Well-funded, strong shareholder base Exploration upside: Near deposit

Prospective projects on the Penokean Belt 3 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Developing North America's NEXT GREAT VMS BELT Attractive Pipeline of Projects in HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT Back Forty Gold and Zinc

Fully Permitted

Pre-construction phase Prospective projects located in Wisconsin Bend

Copper-Gold Exploration

Reef

Gold Exploration

Located along the Penokean Volcanic Belt Region is experiencing a 4 mining resurgence TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyFLAGSHIP PROJECT INVESTED TO DATE >$95M • Exploration • Land acquisitions • Engineering • Technical reports • Permitting activities 100%-owned Gold- and Zinc-rich deposit Re-acquired from Hudbay in Q1 2014 Received all State and Federal permissions required for construction and commencement of operations Open Pit Feasibility Study completed August 2018 Attractive exploration upside Near deposit Underground expansion (open at depth) Strategic location on Penokean VMS Belt 5 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyFEASIBILITY STUDY Results* STRONG ECONOMICS GENERATED By open pit only - Deposit remains open at depth Contemplates mining 11.65Mtof ore over 7 year project life Total estimated Capex of $294M High margin 82% gross margin Pre-Tax After-Tax NPV@ 6% $259M $208M IRR32.0%28.2% Payback 2.2years Period 6 *Completed August 2018. Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyPRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS Provide Natural Hedge Production Parameters Project Life 7 years Throughput 4,800 tpd Strip Ratio (life of project) 4.3:1 Payable Production Metal Life of Project Average Annual Gold (K oz) 468 67 Zinc (K lbs) 512,198 73,171 Copper (K lbs) 51,109 7,301 Silver (K oz) 4,458 637 Lead (K lbs) 24,183 3,455 BENEFITS OF POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS Revenue by Product Revenue by Metal 2% 8% 6% 16% 10% 45% 41% 31% 41% Zinc Concentrate Gold Zinc Copper Concentrate Copper Silver Doré Lead Lead Concentrate 135,000 oz. of gold produced in Year 1 7 Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF High-Margin Project BACK FORTY GROSS MARGIN + 80% Feasibility Study 84% 82% Pre-Feasibility Study 75% 73% 72% PEA 63% 63% 60% 57% 55% Trilogy Euro Sun Lydian Lundin Gold Euromax Liberty Gold NovaGold Belo Sun Hot Chili Metals (Back Forty) (Rovina (Amulsar) (Fruta del (Ilovica- (Goldstrike) (Donlin) (Volta (Productora) (Arctic) Valley) Norte) Shtuka) Grande) Source: Company filings 8Notes: Gross margin based on contained metals at analyst consensus long-term metal prices and operating cost per tonne of processed ore Gold: $1,320/oz, Silver: $18.50/oz, Copper: $3.10/lb, Lead: $0.95/lb, Zinc: $1.09/lb, Molybdenum: $9.25/lb TSX: AQAOTCQB: AQARF Back Forty Open Pit MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE 70% OF RESERVES are in Proven Category Gold equivalent grade 4.3 g/t Zinc equivalent grade 6.7% BACK FORTY MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018 Category Ore NSR Gold Silver Zinc Lead Copper Mt $/t g/t g/t % % % Proven 8.12 $120 1.95 18.4 3.02 0.13 0.35 Probable 3.53 $85 1.63 29.3 1.76 0.41 0.10 Proven + Probable 11.65 $109 1.85 21.7 2.64 0.21 0.28 CIM definitions were followed for the Mineral Reserve Estimate. The Mineral Reserve Estimate used average long term metal prices of $1,250/oz gold; $20.00/oz silver; $1.15/lb zinc; $1.00/lb lead; and $3.00/lb copper. A Mineral Reserve is defined within a mine plan, with pit phase designs guided by Lerchs-Grossmann (LG) pit shells, after dilution and mining loss adjustments. Metallurgical recovery used was a variable function of the rock type and metal grade. The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Project will be comprised of eight different ore types that will be processed either though a flotation concentrator or cyanide leach plant. NSR cut-off values applied are: Ore 1 - $16.50/t, Ore 2,3,4,7,8 - $16.00/t,

Ore 5 - $17.50/t, and Ore 6 - $28.50/t. 4. The Mineral Reserve Estimate is derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only. 7. The life-of-mine strip ratio is 4.3:1 including the pre-construction period. 9 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyCAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS PREPARED WITH SUPPORT FROM GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED EXPERTS INCORPORATES BEST PRACTICES IN ALL ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE AREAS Capital Costs Summary Area $M Indirect Construction 19 Common Plant 20 Oxide Plant 33 Sulphide Plant 59 TMF/WRFs 39 Infrastructure 33 Mining 25 Management Costs 22 Owner costs 13 Subtotal 263 Contingency (12%) 31 Total 294 Operating Costs Summary Life of $/t Project Ore ($M) Gross Revenue 1,437 123 Realization Charges 180 15 NSR (Base Case) 1,256 108 Mining 160 14 Processing 184 16 G&A 27 2 Total Site Opex 371 32 C1 cash costs of $499/oz gold eq. or $0.46/lb zinc eq. Net C1 cash costs of -$590/oz gold or -$1.73/lb zinc 10 Sustaining capital of $111M Mine closure costs of $75M (starting in Year 8) AISC of $677/oz gold eq. or $0.62/lb zinc eq. Net AISC of -$171/oz gold or -$1.34/lb zinc TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF PROCESS FLOWSHEET SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING (4,000 tpd) Ore from Mine Primary SAG/ Flotation or Stockpile Crushing Ball Mill Plant Cu Zn Pb Tailings Conc - 80.6% Recovery Conc - 91.7% Recovery Conc - 81.5% Recovery OXIDE ORE PROCESSING (800 tpd) Tailings Ore from Mine 3 Stage Ball Mill Leach Au/AgDoré or Stockpile Crushing Plant Au - 91.6% Recovery Ag - 68.6% Recovery 11 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF VALUE CREATION MILESTONES Obtain Wetlands Permit

Complete Open Pit Feasibility Study Evaluate underground mine expansion Advance Pre-Construction Activities Permit amendments

Basic and Detailed Engineering Continue to expand underground resource Expand owner's team Raise project capital and consider strategic alternatives Develop additional assets on the Belt 12 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF US$65M FINANCINGwith Osisko Gold Royalties Funds a Significant Portion of Pre-Construction Activities and Project Capital INVESTMENT BY OSISKO US$10M equity private placement US$55M gold stream with staged payments: US$7.5 million on closing (received Nov. 10, 2017)

on closing (received Nov. 10, 2017) US$7.5 million on receipt of all material permits and receipt of

a positive feasibility study (received Oct. 5, 2018)

on receipt of all material permits and receipt of a positive feasibility study (received Oct. 5, 2018) US$10 million following a positive construction decision for Back Forty KEY GOLD STREAM TERMS Osisko will purchase 18.5%of the refined gold from Back Forty until 105,000ounces of gold have been delivered Thereafter the percentage will be reduced to 9.25% of the refined gold Ongoing payment: Osisko will pay the Company 30%of the spot price of gold on the day of delivery, subject to a maximum payment of US$600per ounce. US$30 million upon the first drawdown of a project debt 13 finance facility TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyFUTURE DRILL PROGRAM TARGETS Deposit Open at Depth 2016 ZONE Lone Pine South MAJOR INTERCEPTS IN THIS AREA LK-479 8.7m @ 6.0 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag 5.9% Zn LK-504 7.4m @ 7.3 g/t Au, 190 g/t Ag 1.5% Zn NS Zone Conversion LOWER DEEP ZONE 400 m PINWHEEL NW TUFF ZONE EXTENSION UPPER DEEP ZONE MAJOR LK-484 INTERCEPTS 31m @ 6.32 g/t Au, 34 g/t IN THIS AREA Ag, 0.47% Pb, 1.8% Zn LK-479 Including 17m @ 13.8 g/t Au, 69.7m @ 1.12 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag 27 g/t Ag 0.4% Cu, 1.3% Zn LK-502 Including 54m @ 0.86 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 0.78% Pb, 1.86% Zn 6.2m @ 6.4 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag Including 22.5m @ 1.49 g/t Au, 49 700 m g/t Ag, 0.77% Pb, 2.0% Zn 14 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyFUTURE DRILLING PROGRAM EXPLORATION OBJECTIVES New Resource Pit Outline Discovery Extend strike length of known resources Continue Inferred Conversion in Gold and Polymetallic zones PROPOSED DRILL PROGRAM Seven Target Areas 15 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF NEXT GENERATION ASSETS in Wisconsin Attractive Pipeline of Projects in HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT BEND COPPER-GOLD PROJECT REEF GOLD PROJECT 100%-owned VMS occurrence located in the Penokean Volcanic Belt >14,000 meters of historical drilling delineating a non-43-101 compliant resource* 2.7M tonnes grading, 2.4% copper,

1.4 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver in copper zone

grading, 2.4% copper, 1.4 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver in copper zone 1.12M tonnes grading, 4.7 g/t gold and 0.31% copper in gold zone Aquila drilling in 2012 indicates major expansion 100%-owned,high-grade gold mineralization potentially amenable to low-cost,open-pit mining Historic drilling delineated a non-43-101 compliant resource* of 140,564 contained gold ounces (412,410 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t) Phase III drill program to expand and define resource Aquila drilling shows broad zones of gently-dipping mineralization open in all directions NEW MINING LAW APPROVED December 2017 16* The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimates should not be TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF relied upon or understood to indicate the existence of reserves or resources. MANAGEMENT TEAMExperienced & Committed Committed to UNLOCKING AQUILA'S POTENTIAL BARRY HILDRED, CEO Currently a director and Past-Chair of The Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 25+ years of capital markets experience. STEPHANIE MALEC, CFO 15+ years of experience combining accounting, financial reporting, public markets and mining sector work. Previously with Malbex Resources, Starfield Resources, Dundee Precious Metals, Falconbridge and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. DAVE CAREW,Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Former VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Aldridge Minerals and previously a mining industry-focused investment banker. 10+ years of capital markets experience. CHANTAE LESSARD,Director, Social Performance and Engagement 20 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, providing support and technical oversight to Lundin Mining Operations in North America, Chile, Spain, Portugal, and Sweden. 17 MICHAEL WELCH, COO More than 30 years of experience. Previously Managing Director of Lundin's Somincor Operations, including the Neves-Corvo copper and zinc mine in Portugal. Prior to that he was GM of Lundin's Eagle Mine in Northern Michigan. Formerly VP Operations for Xstrata Nickel's Raglan Operation in Quebec. ANDREW BOUSHY, P.Eng.,SVP Projects More than 25 years of experience in major capital project delivery, engineering design, strategic business planning, construction and operational optimization. Worked domestically and internationally in various project, construction and consulting roles. Mr. Boushy has held senior roles with Ausenco Canada and Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore). JEFF LYNOTT,P.Geo.,Director of Exploration Over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, environmental site investigations and reclamation. DAVID ANDERSON,Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs 25 years of experience in environmental monitoring, impact assessment, regulatory affairs and permitting, and most recently served as the Director of Environment for Highland Copper's Copperwood project. TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF LEADERSHIP TEAM Strong Board DIRECTORS INCLUDE EXPERIENCED MINING VETERANS WITH DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS EXPERIENCE EDWARD MUNDEN, Chairman Currently a Director and Co-Founder of private investment company and a Director of Mustang Minerals. Co-founded a NASDAQ-traded energy company and held senior positions until it was sold in 2001. 35+ years of experience in energy, mining and technology industry. JACQUES PERRON Currently a Director of Centerra Gold, Victoria Gold and TMAC. Over 30 years of technical and operations experience in the mining industry. Previously CEO of Thompson Creek and St Andrew Goldfields. PETER M.D. BRADSHAW Currently a Director with First Point Minerals. 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome and Orvana Minerals. Member of The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. ANDREW W. DUNN Currently Managing Partner of Canadian Shield Capital. Previously spent 27 years at Deloitte, and served as Vice Chair of Deloitte Canada and Chair of its Client Cabinet. IAN PRITCHARD Currently Chief Operating Officer of Belo Sun Mining. Brings more than 30 years of industry experience with a particular focus on project and operations management. 18 BARRY HILDRED, CEO Currently Chairman of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 20+ years of capital markets experience. KEVIN DROVER Currently President & CEO of Aurcana Corporation since 2014. 40+ years of experience in management, operations and project development with mining companies with assets around the world, including Kinross Gold, Benz Mining, Oracle Mining and Glencairn Gold. STEPHEN FABIAN Currently a Principal and Director of Genus Capital Fund, listed on the LSE as the Baker Steel Resource Trust. Founder of South American Ferro Metals and formerly held positions with County NatWest and Rock Capital Partners. 25+ years of experience in the mining and finance industry. JOSEPH DE LA PLANTE Currently Vice President Corporate Development of Osisko Gold Royalties. Prior to this, Mr. de la Plante held the position of Senior Advisor, Investment and Corporate Development of Osisko Mining Corporation, where he played a key role in the company's investor relations and corporate development. TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF AquilaCAPITAL STRUCTURE Strong SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Current Capital Structure TSX AQA OTCQB AQARF Share Price (As of June 5, 2019) C$0.21 Avg. daily volume (3-mth) (TSX + OTC) 75,000 52-week range C$0.13 - $0.39 Shares O/S 338M Market Cap. C$71M Year End December 31 Cash position @ March 31, 2019 US$11.9M Balance of Osisko payments owing US$40M Analyst Coverage Cormark Securities Stefan Ioannou CURRENT OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE 40% 60% Retail Insiders & Institutional Major Institutional Shareholders Osisko Gold Royalties 14.7% Orion 14.0% Ruffer 12.8% Hudbay 10.8% 19 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF CONTACT INFORMATION BARRY HILDRED DAVE CAREW Chief Executive Director of Corporate Officer Development & IR Aquila Resources Aquila Resources 647.943.5673 647.943.5677 BHildred@aquilaresources.com DCarew@aquilaresources.com 20 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF APPENDIX Back FortyMINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ~94% OF RESOURCES are in M&I Category BACK FORTY MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018 (1-6) Category Tonnes Au Au Ag Ag Zn Zn Cu Cu Pb Pb (1,000) (g/t) (K oz) (g/t) (K oz) (%) (M lb) (%) (M lb) (%) (M lb) Measured 7,943 2.04 522 20.4 5,214 3.34 584.3 0.35 61.2 0.17 30.0 Indicated 8,680 1.80 504 28.7 8,013 2.95 563.8 0.29 55.8 0.34 64.9 M&I 16,623 1.92 1,026 24.7 13,227 3.13 1,148.1 0.32 116.9 0.26 94.9 Inferred 1,129 3.42 124 43.2 1,568 1.03 25.7 0.35 8.7 0.44 11.0 Mineral Resources are estimated as of February 6, 2018. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018 for a complete summary of the 2018 Minerals Resource Estimate. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resource was estimated using CIM guidelines and include the Mineral Reserve. Metallurgical type Oxide (all gold domains and leachable Gossans) is leachable, while all other metallurgical types are flotable. The Mineral Resource Estimate was based on metal prices of US$1,375/oz gold, US$22.27/oz silver, US$1.10/lb zinc, US$3.19/lb copper and US$1.15/lb lead. An NSR cut-off of $21/tonne was used for the floatable portion of the in-pit resource and an NSR cut-off of $22/tonne was used for the leachable portion of the in-pit resource. An NSR cut-off of $70/tonne was used for the out of pit portion of the resource. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018. 22 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortyGEOLOGIC CROSS SECTION Idealized Pit Outline TUFF ZONE Tuff Zone massive EXTENSION sulfide 2016 ZONE PINWHEEL EXTENSION NORTH 50-150m 50-150m Pinwheel massive sulfide and gossan 100-200m Main Zone Rhyolite DEEP ZONE Tuffaceous sediments TARGETS 100-200m Deep Tuff Zone R2 Future Drill Target Areas Tuff R1 200-700m Tuff R0 23 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back FortySENSITIVITY ANALYSIS ECONOMICALLY VIABLE Against Commodity Price Fluctuations Base Case Base Case Base Case -15% + 15% Gold ($/oz) 1,105 1,300 1,495 Zinc ($/lb) 1.02 1.20 1.38 Silver ($/oz) 17.00 20.00 23.00 Copper ($/lb) 2.55 3.00 3.45 Lead ($/lb) 0.85 1.00 1.15 Pre-Tax NPV @ 6% 102 259 416 IRR 17.9% 32.0% 44.1% After-Tax NPV @ 6% 79 208 332 IRR 15.5% 28.2% 38.9% Payback Period (years) 3.3 2.2 1.5 24 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Back Forty SITE PLAN 25 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF MILESTONE PAYMENTS to Hudbay Minerals Based on Purchase of Hudbay's 51% INTEREST IN BACK FORTY AMOUNT C$3 Million C$2 Million C$2 Million C$2 Million TIMELINE Payable upon completion of financing tied to start of construction at Back Forty Up to 50% payable in Aquila shares Payable 90 days after start of commercial production Payable 270 days after start of commercial production Payable 450 days after start of commercial production First milestone payment due January 2024 1% NSR was repurchased from Hudbay in April 2015 concurrent with Orion transaction 26 TSX: AQA OTCQB: AQARF Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Aquila Resources Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:42:01 UTC 0 Latest news on AQUILA RESOURCES INC 03:43a AQUILA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation PU 05/15 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results PR 05/06 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces State of Michigan Issues Final Decision and Order U.. AQ 04/01 AQUILA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation PU 03/04 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results AQ 03/01 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results PR 01/08 AQUILA RESOURCES : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market AQ 2018 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces Federal Court Rejects Menominee Tribe's Challenge t.. AQ 2018 AQUILA RESOURCES : Appoints Jacques Perron to Board of Directors AQ 2018 AQUILA RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results AQ