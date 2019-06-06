Log in
AQUILA RESOURCES INC

(AQA)
  Report  
Aquila Resources : Investor Presentation

0
06/06/2019 | 03:43am EDT

Developing North

America's Next

Great VMS Belt

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Investor Presentation June 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forwardlooking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forwardlooking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forwardlooking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to additional upside potential of the Project and the potential for underground mining activities at the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, total production and average production, metal production and recoveries, C1 cash costs, AISC, capital and operating costs, pre- and post-tax IRR, pre- and post-tax NPV and cash flows, the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated Mineral Resources, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and Aquila's future exploration and development plans and associated timelines.

These and other forwardlooking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forwardlooking information except as required by applicable law. Such forwardlooking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forwardlooking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

None of EBITDA, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), or free cash flow ("FCF") have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's news release dated August 1, 2018. Financial evaluation includes financial impacts of the Company's silver stream with Osisko Gold Royalties (OGR) but does not include the financial impact of its gold stream with OGR for which the majority of the upfront payments have yet to be received and for which there is uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these payments. See the Company's Q1 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A available on SEDAR for additional details regarding the gold stream.

Andrew Boushy, Senior Vice President, Projects for Aquila Resources, is the Qualified Person for the Company as described in National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this presentation.

2

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Advancing development of

100%-owned Back Forty

Projectin Michigan

Favorable metal exposure

to Gold and Zinc

Well-establishedand safemining jurisdiction

Granted 4 of 4 Permits

including Mining Permit and Wetlands Permit

Well-funded,

strong shareholder base

Exploration upside:

  • Near deposit
  • Prospective projects on thePenokean Belt

3

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Developing North America's

NEXT GREAT VMS BELT

Attractive Pipeline of Projects in

HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT

Back Forty

  • Gold and Zinc
  • Fully Permitted
  • Pre-constructionphase

Prospective projects located in Wisconsin

  • Bend
    • Copper-GoldExploration
  • Reef
    • Gold Exploration

Located along the

Penokean Volcanic Belt

Region is experiencing a

4

mining resurgence

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyFLAGSHIP PROJECT

INVESTED TO DATE

>$95M

Exploration

Land acquisitions

• Engineering

Technical reports

Permitting activities

100%-owned Gold- and Zinc-rich deposit

Re-acquired from Hudbay in Q1 2014

Received all State and Federal permissions required for construction and commencement of operations

Open Pit Feasibility Study completed August 2018

Attractive exploration upside

Near deposit

Underground expansion (open at depth)

Strategic location on

Penokean VMS Belt

5

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyFEASIBILITY STUDY Results*

STRONG ECONOMICS GENERATED

By open pit only - Deposit remains open at depth

Contemplates mining 11.65Mtof ore over 7 year project life

Total estimated Capex of $294M

High margin

  • 82% gross margin

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

NPV@ 6% $259M

$208M

IRR32.0%28.2%

Payback

2.2years

Period

6

*Completed August 2018. Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyPRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS

Provide Natural Hedge

Production Parameters

Project Life

7 years

Throughput

4,800 tpd

Strip Ratio (life of project)

4.3:1

Payable Production

Metal

Life of Project

Average Annual

Gold (K oz)

468

67

Zinc (K lbs)

512,198

73,171

Copper (K lbs)

51,109

7,301

Silver (K oz)

4,458

637

Lead (K lbs)

24,183

3,455

BENEFITS OF POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS

Revenue by Product

Revenue by Metal

2%

8%

6%

16%

10%

45%

41%

31%

41%

Zinc Concentrate

Gold

Zinc

Copper Concentrate

Copper

Silver

Doré

Lead

Lead Concentrate

135,000 oz. of gold produced in Year 1

7

Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

High-Margin Project

BACK FORTY GROSS MARGIN

+ 80%

Feasibility Study

84%

82%

Pre-Feasibility Study

75%

73%

72%

PEA

63%

63%

60%

57%

55%

Trilogy

Euro Sun

Lydian

Lundin Gold

Euromax

Liberty Gold

NovaGold

Belo Sun

Hot Chili

Metals

(Back Forty)

(Rovina

(Amulsar)

(Fruta del

(Ilovica-

(Goldstrike)

(Donlin)

(Volta

(Productora)

(Arctic)

Valley)

Norte)

Shtuka)

Grande)

Source: Company filings

8Notes: Gross margin based on contained metals at analyst consensus long-term metal prices and operating cost per tonne of processed ore Gold: $1,320/oz, Silver: $18.50/oz, Copper: $3.10/lb, Lead: $0.95/lb, Zinc: $1.09/lb, Molybdenum: $9.25/lb

TSX: AQAOTCQB: AQARF

Back Forty Open Pit

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE

70% OF RESERVES

are in Proven Category

Gold equivalent grade 4.3 g/t

Zinc equivalent grade 6.7%

BACK FORTY MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018

Category

Ore

NSR

Gold

Silver

Zinc

Lead

Copper

Mt

$/t

g/t

g/t

%

%

%

Proven

8.12

$120

1.95

18.4

3.02

0.13

0.35

Probable

3.53

$85

1.63

29.3

1.76

0.41

0.10

Proven + Probable

11.65

$109

1.85

21.7

2.64

0.21

0.28

  1. CIM definitions were followed for the Mineral Reserve Estimate.
  2. The Mineral Reserve Estimate used average long term metal prices of $1,250/oz gold; $20.00/oz silver; $1.15/lb zinc; $1.00/lb lead; and $3.00/lb copper.
  3. A Mineral Reserve is defined within a mine plan, with pit phase designs guided byLerchs-Grossmann (LG) pit shells, after dilution and mining loss adjustments.
  1. Metallurgical recovery used was a variable function of the rock type and metal grade.
  2. The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Project will be comprised of eight different ore types that will be processed either though a flotation concentrator or cyanide leach plant. NSRcut-off values applied are: Ore 1 - $16.50/t, Ore 2,3,4,7,8 - $16.00/t,
    Ore 5 - $17.50/t, and Ore 6 - $28.50/t.

4. The Mineral Reserve Estimate is derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only.

7. The life-of-mine strip ratio is 4.3:1 including the pre-construction period.

9

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyCAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS

PREPARED WITH SUPPORT FROM GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED EXPERTS

INCORPORATES BEST PRACTICES IN ALL ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE AREAS

Capital Costs Summary

Area

$M

Indirect Construction

19

Common Plant

20

Oxide Plant

33

Sulphide Plant

59

TMF/WRFs

39

Infrastructure

33

Mining

25

Management Costs

22

Owner costs

13

Subtotal

263

Contingency (12%)

31

Total

294

Operating Costs Summary

Life of

$/t

Project

Ore

($M)

Gross Revenue

1,437

123

Realization Charges

180

15

NSR (Base Case)

1,256

108

Mining

160

14

Processing

184

16

G&A

27

2

Total Site Opex

371

32

C1 cash costs of $499/oz gold eq. or $0.46/lb zinc eq. Net C1 cash costs of -$590/oz gold or -$1.73/lb zinc

10

Sustaining capital of $111M

Mine closure costs of $75M (starting in Year 8)

AISC of $677/oz gold eq. or $0.62/lb zinc eq. Net AISC of -$171/oz gold or -$1.34/lb zinc

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

PROCESS FLOWSHEET

SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING (4,000 tpd)

Ore from Mine

Primary

SAG/

Flotation

or Stockpile

Crushing

Ball Mill

Plant

Cu

Zn

Pb

Tailings

Conc - 80.6% Recovery

Conc - 91.7% Recovery

Conc - 81.5% Recovery

OXIDE ORE PROCESSING (800 tpd)

Tailings

Ore from Mine

3 Stage

Ball Mill

Leach

Au/AgDoré

or Stockpile

Crushing

Plant

Au - 91.6% Recovery

Ag - 68.6% Recovery

11

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

VALUE CREATION MILESTONES

  • Obtain Wetlands Permit
  • Complete Open Pit Feasibility Study

Evaluate underground mine expansion

Advance Pre-Construction Activities

  • Permit amendments
  • Basic and Detailed Engineering

Continue to expand underground resource

Expand owner's team

Raise project capital and consider strategic alternatives

Develop additional assets on the Belt

12

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

US$65M FINANCINGwith Osisko Gold Royalties

Funds a Significant Portion of Pre-Construction Activities and Project Capital

INVESTMENT BY OSISKO

US$10M equity private placement

US$55M gold stream with staged payments:

  • US$7.5 millionon closing (received Nov. 10, 2017)
  • US$7.5 millionon receipt of all material permits and receipt of
    a positive feasibility study (received Oct. 5, 2018)
  • US$10 millionfollowing a positive construction decision for Back Forty

KEY GOLD STREAM TERMS

Osisko will purchase 18.5%of the refined gold from Back Forty until 105,000ounces of gold have been delivered

  • Thereafter the percentage will be reduced to9.25%of the refined gold

Ongoing payment: Osisko will pay the Company 30%of the spot price of gold on the day of delivery, subject to a maximum payment of US$600per ounce.

  • US$30 millionupon the first

drawdown of a project debt

13

finance facility

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyFUTURE DRILL PROGRAM TARGETS

Deposit Open at Depth

2016 ZONE

Lone Pine South

MAJOR INTERCEPTS IN THIS AREA

LK-479

8.7m @ 6.0 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag 5.9% Zn

LK-504

7.4m @ 7.3 g/t Au, 190 g/t Ag 1.5% Zn

NS Zone Conversion

LOWER DEEP ZONE

400 m

PINWHEEL NW

TUFF ZONE

EXTENSION

UPPER DEEP

ZONE

MAJOR

LK-484

INTERCEPTS

31m @ 6.32 g/t Au, 34 g/t

IN THIS AREA

Ag, 0.47% Pb, 1.8% Zn

LK-479

Including

17m @ 13.8 g/t Au,

69.7m @ 1.12 g/t Au,

69 g/t Ag

27 g/t Ag 0.4% Cu,

1.3% Zn

LK-502

Including

54m @ 0.86 g/t Au, 51 g/t

Ag, 0.78% Pb, 1.86% Zn

6.2m @ 6.4 g/t Au,

94 g/t Ag

Including

22.5m @ 1.49 g/t Au, 49

700 m

g/t Ag, 0.77% Pb, 2.0% Zn

14

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyFUTURE DRILLING PROGRAM

EXPLORATION

OBJECTIVES

New Resource

Pit Outline

Discovery

Extend strike length

of known resources

Continue Inferred

Conversion in Gold and

Polymetallic zones

PROPOSED DRILL

PROGRAM

Seven Target Areas

15

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

NEXT GENERATION ASSETS in Wisconsin

Attractive Pipeline of Projects in

HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT

BEND COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

REEF GOLD PROJECT

100%-owned VMS occurrence located in the Penokean Volcanic Belt

>14,000 meters of historical drilling delineating a non-43-101 compliant resource*

  • 2.7M tonnesgrading, 2.4% copper,
    1.4 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver in copper zone
  • 1.12M tonnesgrading, 4.7 g/t gold and 0.31% copper in gold zone

Aquila drilling in 2012 indicates major expansion

100%-owned,high-grade gold mineralization potentially amenable to low-cost,open-pit mining

Historic drilling delineated a non-43-101 compliant resource* of 140,564 contained gold ounces (412,410 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t)

  • Phase III drill programto expand and define resource

Aquila drilling shows broad zones of gently-dipping mineralization open in all directions

NEW MINING LAW APPROVED December 2017

16* The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimates should not be

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

relied upon or understood to indicate the existence of reserves or resources.

MANAGEMENT TEAMExperienced & Committed

Committed to

UNLOCKING AQUILA'S POTENTIAL

BARRY HILDRED, CEO

Currently a director and Past-Chair of The Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 25+ years of capital markets experience.

STEPHANIE MALEC, CFO

15+ years of experience combining accounting, financial reporting, public markets and mining sector work. Previously with Malbex Resources, Starfield Resources, Dundee Precious Metals, Falconbridge and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

DAVE CAREW,Director of Corporate

Development and Investor Relations

Former VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Aldridge Minerals and previously a mining industry-focused investment banker. 10+ years of capital markets experience.

CHANTAE LESSARD,Director, Social Performance and Engagement

20 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, providing support and technical oversight to Lundin Mining Operations in North America, Chile, Spain, Portugal, and Sweden.

17

MICHAEL WELCH, COO

More than 30 years of experience. Previously Managing Director of Lundin's Somincor Operations, including the Neves-Corvo copper and zinc mine in Portugal. Prior to that he was GM of Lundin's Eagle Mine in Northern Michigan. Formerly VP Operations for Xstrata Nickel's Raglan Operation in Quebec.

ANDREW BOUSHY, P.Eng.,SVP Projects

More than 25 years of experience in major capital project delivery, engineering design, strategic business planning, construction and operational optimization. Worked domestically and internationally in various project, construction and consulting roles. Mr. Boushy has held senior roles with Ausenco Canada and Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore).

JEFF LYNOTT,P.Geo.,Director of Exploration

Over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, environmental site investigations and reclamation.

DAVID ANDERSON,Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs

25 years of experience in environmental monitoring, impact assessment, regulatory affairs and permitting, and most recently served as the Director of Environment for Highland Copper's Copperwood project.

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

LEADERSHIP TEAM Strong Board

DIRECTORS INCLUDE EXPERIENCED MINING VETERANS WITH DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS EXPERIENCE

EDWARD MUNDEN, Chairman

Currently a Director and Co-Founder of private investment company and a Director of Mustang Minerals. Co-founded a NASDAQ-traded energy company and held senior positions until it was sold in 2001.

35+ years of experience in energy, mining and technology industry.

JACQUES PERRON

Currently a Director of Centerra Gold, Victoria Gold and TMAC. Over 30 years of technical and operations experience in the mining industry. Previously CEO of Thompson Creek and St Andrew Goldfields.

PETER M.D. BRADSHAW

Currently a Director with First Point Minerals. 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome and Orvana Minerals. Member of The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

ANDREW W. DUNN

Currently Managing Partner of Canadian Shield Capital. Previously spent 27 years at Deloitte, and served as Vice Chair of Deloitte Canada and Chair of its Client Cabinet.

IAN PRITCHARD

Currently Chief Operating Officer of Belo Sun Mining. Brings more than 30 years of industry experience with a particular focus on project and operations management.

18

BARRY HILDRED, CEO

Currently Chairman of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 20+ years of capital markets experience.

KEVIN DROVER

Currently President & CEO of Aurcana Corporation since 2014. 40+ years of experience in management, operations and project development with mining companies with assets around the world, including Kinross Gold, Benz Mining, Oracle Mining and Glencairn Gold.

STEPHEN FABIAN

Currently a Principal and Director of Genus Capital Fund, listed on the LSE as the Baker Steel Resource Trust. Founder of South American Ferro Metals and formerly held positions with County NatWest and Rock Capital Partners. 25+ years of experience in the mining and finance industry.

JOSEPH DE LA PLANTE

Currently Vice President Corporate Development of Osisko Gold Royalties. Prior to this, Mr. de la Plante held the position of Senior Advisor, Investment and Corporate Development of Osisko Mining Corporation, where he played a key role in the company's investor relations and corporate development.

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

AquilaCAPITAL STRUCTURE

Strong

SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT

Current Capital Structure

TSX

AQA

OTCQB

AQARF

Share Price (As of June 5, 2019)

C$0.21

Avg. daily volume (3-mth) (TSX + OTC)

75,000

52-week range

C$0.13 - $0.39

Shares O/S

338M

Market Cap.

C$71M

Year End

December 31

Cash position @ March 31, 2019

US$11.9M

Balance of Osisko payments owing

US$40M

Analyst Coverage

Cormark Securities

Stefan Ioannou

CURRENT OWNERSHIP

STRUCTURE

40%

60%

Retail

Insiders & Institutional

Major Institutional Shareholders

Osisko Gold Royalties

14.7%

Orion

14.0%

Ruffer

12.8%

Hudbay

10.8%

19

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

CONTACT INFORMATION

BARRY HILDRED

DAVE CAREW

Chief Executive

Director of Corporate

Officer

Development & IR

Aquila Resources

Aquila Resources

647.943.5673

647.943.5677

BHildred@aquilaresources.com

DCarew@aquilaresources.com

20

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

APPENDIX

Back FortyMINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

~94% OF RESOURCES

are in M&I Category

BACK FORTY MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018 (1-6)

Category

Tonnes

Au

Au

Ag

Ag

Zn

Zn

Cu

Cu

Pb

Pb

(1,000)

(g/t)

(K oz)

(g/t)

(K oz)

(%)

(M lb)

(%)

(M lb)

(%)

(M lb)

Measured

7,943

2.04

522

20.4

5,214

3.34

584.3

0.35

61.2

0.17

30.0

Indicated

8,680

1.80

504

28.7

8,013

2.95

563.8

0.29

55.8

0.34

64.9

M&I

16,623

1.92

1,026

24.7

13,227

3.13

1,148.1

0.32

116.9

0.26

94.9

Inferred

1,129

3.42

124

43.2

1,568

1.03

25.7

0.35

8.7

0.44

11.0

  1. Mineral Resources are estimated as of February 6, 2018. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018 for a complete summary of the 2018 Minerals Resource Estimate.
  2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
  4. The Mineral Resource was estimated using CIM guidelines and include the Mineral Reserve.
  5. Metallurgical type Oxide (all gold domains and leachable Gossans) is leachable, while all other metallurgical types are flotable.
  6. The Mineral Resource Estimate was based on metal prices of US$1,375/oz gold, US$22.27/oz silver, US$1.10/lb zinc, US$3.19/lb copper and US$1.15/lb lead. An NSRcut-off of $21/tonne was used for the floatable portion of the in-pit resource and an NSR cut-off of $22/tonne was used for the leachable portion of the in-pit resource. An NSR cut-off of $70/tonne was used for the out of pit portion of the resource. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018.

22

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortyGEOLOGIC CROSS SECTION

Idealized Pit Outline

TUFF ZONE

Tuff Zone massive

EXTENSION

sulfide

2016 ZONE

PINWHEEL

EXTENSION

NORTH

50-150m

50-150m

Pinwheel massive sulfide and

gossan

100-200m

Main

Zone

Rhyolite

DEEP ZONE

Tuffaceous

sediments

TARGETS

100-200m

Deep

Tuff

Zone

R2

Future Drill Target Areas

Tuff

R1

200-700m

Tuff

R0

23

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back FortySENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

ECONOMICALLY VIABLE

Against Commodity Price Fluctuations

Base Case

Base Case

Base Case

-15%

+ 15%

Gold ($/oz)

1,105

1,300

1,495

Zinc ($/lb)

1.02

1.20

1.38

Silver ($/oz)

17.00

20.00

23.00

Copper ($/lb)

2.55

3.00

3.45

Lead ($/lb)

0.85

1.00

1.15

Pre-Tax

NPV @ 6%

102

259

416

IRR

17.9%

32.0%

44.1%

After-Tax

NPV @ 6%

79

208

332

IRR

15.5%

28.2%

38.9%

Payback Period (years)

3.3

2.2

1.5

24

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Back Forty SITE PLAN

25

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

MILESTONE PAYMENTS to Hudbay Minerals

Based on Purchase of Hudbay's

51% INTEREST IN BACK FORTY

AMOUNT

C$3 Million

C$2 Million

C$2 Million C$2 Million

TIMELINE

Payable upon completion of financing tied to start of construction at Back Forty

Up to 50% payable in Aquila shares

Payable 90 days after start of commercial production

Payable 270 days after start of commercial production

Payable 450 days after start of commercial production

First milestone payment due January 2024

1% NSR was repurchased from Hudbay in April 2015 concurrent with Orion transaction

26

TSX: AQA

OTCQB: AQARF

Disclaimer

Aquila Resources Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
About