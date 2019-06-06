Aquila Resources : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Forward‐looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to additional upside potential of the Project and the potential for underground mining activities at the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, total production and average production, metal production and recoveries, C1 cash costs, AISC, capital and operating costs, pre- and post-tax IRR, pre- and post-tax NPV and cash flows, the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated Mineral Resources, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and Aquila's future exploration and development plans and associated timelines.
These and other forward‐looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward‐looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
None of EBITDA, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), or free cash flow ("FCF") have a standardized meaning under IFRS. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's news release dated August 1, 2018. Financial evaluation includes financial impacts of the Company's silver stream with Osisko Gold Royalties (OGR) but does not include the financial impact of its gold stream with OGR for which the majority of the upfront payments have yet to be received and for which there is uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these payments. See the Company's Q1 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A available on SEDAR for additional details regarding the gold stream.
Andrew Boushy, Senior Vice President, Projects for Aquila Resources, is the Qualified Person for the Company as described in National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this presentation.
2
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Advancing development of
100%-owned Back Forty
Projectin Michigan
Favorable metal exposure
to Gold and Zinc
Well-establishedand safemining jurisdiction
Granted 4 of 4 Permits
including Mining Permit and Wetlands Permit
Well-funded,
strong shareholder base
Exploration upside:
Near deposit
Prospective projects on thePenokean Belt
3
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Developing North America's
NEXT GREAT VMS BELT
Attractive Pipeline of Projects in
HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT
Back Forty
Gold and Zinc
Fully Permitted
Pre-constructionphase
Prospective projects located in Wisconsin
Bend
Copper-GoldExploration
Reef
Gold Exploration
Located along the
Penokean Volcanic Belt
Region is experiencing a
4
mining resurgence
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyFLAGSHIP PROJECT
INVESTED TO DATE
>$95M
•
Exploration
•
Land acquisitions
• Engineering
•
Technical reports
•
Permitting activities
100%-owned Gold- and Zinc-rich deposit
Re-acquired from Hudbay in Q1 2014
Received all State and Federal permissions required for construction and commencement of operations
Open Pit Feasibility Study completed August 2018
Attractive exploration upside
Near deposit
Underground expansion (open at depth)
Strategic location on
Penokean VMS Belt
5
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyFEASIBILITY STUDY Results*
STRONG ECONOMICS GENERATED
By open pit only - Deposit remains open at depth
Contemplates mining 11.65Mtof ore over 7 year project life
Total estimated Capex of $294M
High margin
82% gross margin
Pre-Tax
After-Tax
NPV@ 6% $259M
$208M
IRR32.0%28.2%
Payback
2.2years
Period
6
*Completed August 2018. Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyPRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS
DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS
Provide Natural Hedge
Production Parameters
Project Life
7 years
Throughput
4,800 tpd
Strip Ratio (life of project)
4.3:1
Payable Production
Metal
Life of Project
Average Annual
Gold (K oz)
468
67
Zinc (K lbs)
512,198
73,171
Copper (K lbs)
51,109
7,301
Silver (K oz)
4,458
637
Lead (K lbs)
24,183
3,455
BENEFITS OF POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS
Revenue by Product
Revenue by Metal
2%
8%
6%
16%
10%
45%
41%
31%
41%
Zinc Concentrate
Gold
Zinc
Copper Concentrate
Copper
Silver
Doré
Lead
Lead Concentrate
135,000 oz. of gold produced in Year 1
7
Base Case Metal Prices:Gold: $1,300/oz; Zinc: $1.20/lb; Silver: $20.00/oz; Copper: $3.00/lb; Lead: $1.00/lb
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
High-Margin Project
BACK FORTY GROSS MARGIN
+ 80%
Feasibility Study
84%
82%
Pre-Feasibility Study
75%
73%
72%
PEA
63%
63%
60%
57%
55%
Trilogy
Euro Sun
Lydian
Lundin Gold
Euromax
Liberty Gold
NovaGold
Belo Sun
Hot Chili
Metals
(Back Forty)
(Rovina
(Amulsar)
(Fruta del
(Ilovica-
(Goldstrike)
(Donlin)
(Volta
(Productora)
(Arctic)
Valley)
Norte)
Shtuka)
Grande)
Source: Company filings
8Notes: Gross margin based on contained metals at analyst consensus long-term metal prices and operating cost per tonne of processed ore Gold: $1,320/oz, Silver: $18.50/oz, Copper: $3.10/lb, Lead: $0.95/lb, Zinc: $1.09/lb, Molybdenum: $9.25/lb
TSX: AQAOTCQB: AQARF
Back Forty Open Pit
MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE
70% OF RESERVES
are in Proven Category
Gold equivalent grade 4.3 g/t
Zinc equivalent grade 6.7%
BACK FORTY MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018
Category
Ore
NSR
Gold
Silver
Zinc
Lead
Copper
Mt
$/t
g/t
g/t
%
%
%
Proven
8.12
$120
1.95
18.4
3.02
0.13
0.35
Probable
3.53
$85
1.63
29.3
1.76
0.41
0.10
Proven + Probable
11.65
$109
1.85
21.7
2.64
0.21
0.28
CIM definitions were followed for the Mineral Reserve Estimate.
The Mineral Reserve Estimate used average long term metal prices of $1,250/oz gold; $20.00/oz silver; $1.15/lb zinc; $1.00/lb lead; and $3.00/lb copper.
A Mineral Reserve is defined within a mine plan, with pit phase designs guided byLerchs-Grossmann (LG) pit shells, after dilution and mining loss adjustments.
Metallurgical recovery used was a variable function of the rock type and metal grade.
The Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Project will be comprised of eight different ore types that will be processed either though a flotation concentrator or cyanide leach plant. NSRcut-off values applied are: Ore 1 - $16.50/t, Ore 2,3,4,7,8 - $16.00/t,
Ore 5 - $17.50/t, and Ore 6 - $28.50/t.
4. The Mineral Reserve Estimate is derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only.
7. The life-of-mine strip ratio is 4.3:1 including the pre-construction period.
9
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyCAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS
PREPARED WITH SUPPORT FROM GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED EXPERTS
INCORPORATES BEST PRACTICES IN ALL ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE AREAS
Capital Costs Summary
Area
$M
Indirect Construction
19
Common Plant
20
Oxide Plant
33
Sulphide Plant
59
TMF/WRFs
39
Infrastructure
33
Mining
25
Management Costs
22
Owner costs
13
Subtotal
263
Contingency (12%)
31
Total
294
Operating Costs Summary
Life of
$/t
Project
Ore
($M)
Gross Revenue
1,437
123
Realization Charges
180
15
NSR (Base Case)
1,256
108
Mining
160
14
Processing
184
16
G&A
27
2
Total Site Opex
371
32
C1 cash costs of $499/oz gold eq. or $0.46/lb zinc eq. Net C1 cash costs of -$590/oz gold or -$1.73/lb zinc
10
Sustaining capital of $111M
Mine closure costs of $75M (starting in Year 8)
AISC of $677/oz gold eq. or $0.62/lb zinc eq. Net AISC of -$171/oz gold or -$1.34/lb zinc
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
PROCESS FLOWSHEET
SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING (4,000 tpd)
Ore from Mine
Primary
SAG/
Flotation
or Stockpile
Crushing
Ball Mill
Plant
Cu
Zn
Pb
Tailings
Conc - 80.6% Recovery
Conc - 91.7% Recovery
Conc - 81.5% Recovery
OXIDE ORE PROCESSING (800 tpd)
Tailings
Ore from Mine
3 Stage
Ball Mill
Leach
Au/AgDoré
or Stockpile
Crushing
Plant
Au - 91.6% Recovery
Ag - 68.6% Recovery
11
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
VALUE CREATION MILESTONES
Obtain Wetlands Permit
Complete Open Pit Feasibility Study
Evaluate underground mine expansion
Advance Pre-Construction Activities
Permit amendments
Basic and Detailed Engineering
Continue to expand underground resource
Expand owner's team
Raise project capital and consider strategic alternatives
Develop additional assets on the Belt
12
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
US$65M FINANCINGwith Osisko Gold Royalties
Funds a Significant Portion of Pre-Construction Activities and Project Capital
INVESTMENT BY OSISKO
US$10M equity private placement
US$55M gold stream with staged payments:
US$7.5 millionon closing (received Nov. 10, 2017)
US$7.5 millionon receipt of all material permits and receipt of
a positive feasibility study (received Oct. 5, 2018)
US$10 millionfollowing a positive construction decision for Back Forty
KEY GOLD STREAM TERMS
Osisko will purchase 18.5%of the refined gold from Back Forty until 105,000ounces of gold have been delivered
Thereafter the percentage will be reduced to9.25%of the refined gold
Ongoing payment: Osisko will pay the Company 30%of the spot price of gold on the day of delivery, subject to a maximum payment of US$600per ounce.
US$30 millionupon the first
drawdown of a project debt
13
finance facility
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyFUTURE DRILL PROGRAM TARGETS
Deposit Open at Depth
2016 ZONE
Lone Pine South
MAJOR INTERCEPTS IN THIS AREA
LK-479
8.7m @ 6.0 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag 5.9% Zn
LK-504
7.4m @ 7.3 g/t Au, 190 g/t Ag 1.5% Zn
NS Zone Conversion
LOWER DEEP ZONE
400 m
PINWHEEL NW
TUFF ZONE
EXTENSION
UPPER DEEP
ZONE
MAJOR
LK-484
INTERCEPTS
31m @ 6.32 g/t Au, 34 g/t
IN THIS AREA
Ag, 0.47% Pb, 1.8% Zn
LK-479
Including
17m @ 13.8 g/t Au,
69.7m @ 1.12 g/t Au,
69 g/t Ag
27 g/t Ag 0.4% Cu,
1.3% Zn
LK-502
Including
54m @ 0.86 g/t Au, 51 g/t
Ag, 0.78% Pb, 1.86% Zn
6.2m @ 6.4 g/t Au,
94 g/t Ag
Including
22.5m @ 1.49 g/t Au, 49
700 m
g/t Ag, 0.77% Pb, 2.0% Zn
14
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyFUTURE DRILLING PROGRAM
EXPLORATION
OBJECTIVES
New Resource
Pit Outline
Discovery
Extend strike length
of known resources
Continue Inferred
Conversion in Gold and
Polymetallic zones
PROPOSED DRILL
PROGRAM
Seven Target Areas
15
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
NEXT GENERATION ASSETS in Wisconsin
Attractive Pipeline of Projects in
HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE DISTRICT
BEND COPPER-GOLD PROJECT
REEF GOLD PROJECT
100%-owned VMS occurrence located in the Penokean Volcanic Belt
>14,000 meters of historical drilling delineating a non-43-101 compliant resource*
2.7M tonnesgrading, 2.4% copper,
1.4 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver in copper zone
1.12M tonnesgrading, 4.7 g/t gold and 0.31% copper in gold zone
Aquila drilling in 2012 indicates major expansion
100%-owned,high-grade gold mineralization potentially amenable to low-cost,open-pit mining
Historic drilling delineated a non-43-101 compliant resource* of 140,564 contained gold ounces (412,410 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t)
Phase III drill programto expand and define resource
Aquila drilling shows broad zones of gently-dipping mineralization open in all directions
NEW MINING LAW APPROVED December 2017
16* The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimates should not be
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
relied upon or understood to indicate the existence of reserves or resources.
MANAGEMENT TEAMExperienced & Committed
Committed to
UNLOCKING AQUILA'S POTENTIAL
BARRY HILDRED, CEO
Currently a director and Past-Chair of The Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 25+ years of capital markets experience.
STEPHANIE MALEC, CFO
15+ years of experience combining accounting, financial reporting, public markets and mining sector work. Previously with Malbex Resources, Starfield Resources, Dundee Precious Metals, Falconbridge and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
DAVE CAREW,Director of Corporate
Development and Investor Relations
Former VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Aldridge Minerals and previously a mining industry-focused investment banker. 10+ years of capital markets experience.
CHANTAE LESSARD,Director, Social Performance and Engagement
20 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, providing support and technical oversight to Lundin Mining Operations in North America, Chile, Spain, Portugal, and Sweden.
17
MICHAEL WELCH, COO
More than 30 years of experience. Previously Managing Director of Lundin's Somincor Operations, including the Neves-Corvo copper and zinc mine in Portugal. Prior to that he was GM of Lundin's Eagle Mine in Northern Michigan. Formerly VP Operations for Xstrata Nickel's Raglan Operation in Quebec.
ANDREW BOUSHY, P.Eng.,SVP Projects
More than 25 years of experience in major capital project delivery, engineering design, strategic business planning, construction and operational optimization. Worked domestically and internationally in various project, construction and consulting roles. Mr. Boushy has held senior roles with Ausenco Canada and Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore).
JEFF LYNOTT,P.Geo.,Director of Exploration
Over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, environmental site investigations and reclamation.
DAVID ANDERSON,Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs
25 years of experience in environmental monitoring, impact assessment, regulatory affairs and permitting, and most recently served as the Director of Environment for Highland Copper's Copperwood project.
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
LEADERSHIP TEAM Strong Board
DIRECTORS INCLUDE EXPERIENCED MINING VETERANS WITH DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS EXPERIENCE
EDWARD MUNDEN, Chairman
Currently a Director and Co-Founder of private investment company and a Director of Mustang Minerals. Co-founded a NASDAQ-traded energy company and held senior positions until it was sold in 2001.
35+ years of experience in energy, mining and technology industry.
JACQUES PERRON
Currently a Director of Centerra Gold, Victoria Gold and TMAC. Over 30 years of technical and operations experience in the mining industry. Previously CEO of Thompson Creek and St Andrew Goldfields.
PETER M.D. BRADSHAW
Currently a Director with First Point Minerals. 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome and Orvana Minerals. Member of The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.
ANDREW W. DUNN
Currently Managing Partner of Canadian Shield Capital. Previously spent 27 years at Deloitte, and served as Vice Chair of Deloitte Canada and Chair of its Client Cabinet.
IAN PRITCHARD
Currently Chief Operating Officer of Belo Sun Mining. Brings more than 30 years of industry experience with a particular focus on project and operations management.
18
BARRY HILDRED, CEO
Currently Chairman of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Founder and Former President of TMX Equicom. 20+ years of capital markets experience.
KEVIN DROVER
Currently President & CEO of Aurcana Corporation since 2014. 40+ years of experience in management, operations and project development with mining companies with assets around the world, including Kinross Gold, Benz Mining, Oracle Mining and Glencairn Gold.
STEPHEN FABIAN
Currently a Principal and Director of Genus Capital Fund, listed on the LSE as the Baker Steel Resource Trust. Founder of South American Ferro Metals and formerly held positions with County NatWest and Rock Capital Partners. 25+ years of experience in the mining and finance industry.
JOSEPH DE LA PLANTE
Currently Vice President Corporate Development of Osisko Gold Royalties. Prior to this, Mr. de la Plante held the position of Senior Advisor, Investment and Corporate Development of Osisko Mining Corporation, where he played a key role in the company's investor relations and corporate development.
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
AquilaCAPITAL STRUCTURE
Strong
SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
Current Capital Structure
TSX
AQA
OTCQB
AQARF
Share Price (As of June 5, 2019)
C$0.21
Avg. daily volume (3-mth) (TSX + OTC)
75,000
52-week range
C$0.13 - $0.39
Shares O/S
338M
Market Cap.
C$71M
Year End
December 31
Cash position @ March 31, 2019
US$11.9M
Balance of Osisko payments owing
US$40M
Analyst Coverage
Cormark Securities
Stefan Ioannou
CURRENT OWNERSHIP
STRUCTURE
40%
60%
Retail
Insiders & Institutional
Major Institutional Shareholders
Osisko Gold Royalties
14.7%
Orion
14.0%
Ruffer
12.8%
Hudbay
10.8%
19
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
CONTACT INFORMATION
BARRY HILDRED
DAVE CAREW
Chief Executive
Director of Corporate
Officer
Development & IR
Aquila Resources
Aquila Resources
647.943.5673
647.943.5677
BHildred@aquilaresources.com
DCarew@aquilaresources.com
20
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
APPENDIX
Back FortyMINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
~94% OF RESOURCES
are in M&I Category
BACK FORTY MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018 (1-6)
Category
Tonnes
Au
Au
Ag
Ag
Zn
Zn
Cu
Cu
Pb
Pb
(1,000)
(g/t)
(K oz)
(g/t)
(K oz)
(%)
(M lb)
(%)
(M lb)
(%)
(M lb)
Measured
7,943
2.04
522
20.4
5,214
3.34
584.3
0.35
61.2
0.17
30.0
Indicated
8,680
1.80
504
28.7
8,013
2.95
563.8
0.29
55.8
0.34
64.9
M&I
16,623
1.92
1,026
24.7
13,227
3.13
1,148.1
0.32
116.9
0.26
94.9
Inferred
1,129
3.42
124
43.2
1,568
1.03
25.7
0.35
8.7
0.44
11.0
Mineral Resources are estimated as of February 6, 2018. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018 for a complete summary of the 2018 Minerals Resource Estimate.
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
The Mineral Resource was estimated using CIM guidelines and include the Mineral Reserve.
Metallurgical type Oxide (all gold domains and leachable Gossans) is leachable, while all other metallurgical types are flotable.
The Mineral Resource Estimate was based on metal prices of US$1,375/oz gold, US$22.27/oz silver, US$1.10/lb zinc, US$3.19/lb copper and US$1.15/lb lead. An NSRcut-off of $21/tonne was used for the floatable portion of the in-pit resource and an NSR cut-off of $22/tonne was used for the leachable portion of the in-pit resource. An NSR cut-off of $70/tonne was used for the out of pit portion of the resource. See Aquila news release dated February 7, 2018.
22
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortyGEOLOGIC CROSS SECTION
Idealized Pit Outline
TUFF ZONE
Tuff Zone massive
EXTENSION
sulfide
2016 ZONE
PINWHEEL
EXTENSION
NORTH
50-150m
50-150m
Pinwheel massive sulfide and
gossan
100-200m
Main
Zone
Rhyolite
DEEP ZONE
Tuffaceous
sediments
TARGETS
100-200m
Deep
Tuff
Zone
R2
Future Drill Target Areas
Tuff
R1
200-700m
Tuff
R0
23
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back FortySENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
ECONOMICALLY VIABLE
Against Commodity Price Fluctuations
Base Case
Base Case
Base Case
-15%
+ 15%
Gold ($/oz)
1,105
1,300
1,495
Zinc ($/lb)
1.02
1.20
1.38
Silver ($/oz)
17.00
20.00
23.00
Copper ($/lb)
2.55
3.00
3.45
Lead ($/lb)
0.85
1.00
1.15
Pre-Tax
NPV @ 6%
102
259
416
IRR
17.9%
32.0%
44.1%
After-Tax
NPV @ 6%
79
208
332
IRR
15.5%
28.2%
38.9%
Payback Period (years)
3.3
2.2
1.5
24
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
Back Forty SITE PLAN
25
TSX: AQA
OTCQB: AQARF
MILESTONE PAYMENTS to Hudbay Minerals
Based on Purchase of Hudbay's
51% INTEREST IN BACK FORTY
AMOUNT
C$3 Million
C$2 Million
C$2 Million C$2 Million
TIMELINE
Payable upon completion of financing tied to start of construction at Back Forty
Up to 50% payable in Aquila shares
Payable 90 days after start of commercial production
Payable 270 days after start of commercial production
Payable 450 days after start of commercial production
First milestone payment due January 2024
1% NSR was repurchased from Hudbay in April 2015 concurrent with Orion transaction