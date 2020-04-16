Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aquis Exchange Plc    AQX   GB00BD5JNK30

AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aquis Exchange : FINAL RESULTS YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

16 April 2020

Aquis Exchange PLC ('Aquis', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Final results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 73% to £6.9m (2018: £4.0m)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of £0.2m1 (2018: £2.1m loss2)
  • Loss after tax decreased 77% to £0.8m (2018: £3.4m loss)
  • Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 of £11.0 m (31 December 2018: £11.6m)
  • Market share of pan-European continuous trading increased to 4.62% during 4Q19 (2018: 3.8%)
  • Market at Close (MaC) order type gained significant traction: the market share of total pan-European closing auctions rose from 0.36% in August to 3.52% in December
  • Aquis was the first MTF to achieve dual-trading status in European equities, in preparation for Brexit

Post period highlights

  • Completed the milestone acquisition of NEX Exchange (now 'Aquis Stock Exchange' or 'AQSE'), marking entry into Primary Listings
  • Completed the listing of the first business onto Aquis Stock Exchange under new ownership, heavily oversubscribed and with significant institutional support shown
  • Trading continued to be in line with market expectations

COVID-19:

  • Aquis' technology systems are dealing efficiently with higher market volumes
  • The exchange is being run remotely
  • The longer term economic impact remains difficult to predict

1Includes the application of the new accounting standard IFRS 16: Leases
2Not adjusted for the new accounting standard IFRS 16: Leases

Alasdair Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Aquis, commented:

'Against a challenging market backdrop, Aquis delivered substantial operational and financial progress during 2019. It is very pleasing to see our adjusted EBITDA figure reaching near break-even, as revenues continue to grow across all business divisions and the MaC leads the field among closing auction alternatives in the market.

'Last month we were delighted to complete our acquisition of NEX Exchange, now renamed the Aquis Stock Exchange, and to list our first company on to it a few weeks later. Developing this market into the future-facing, disruptive home for quality growth businesses will be a key focus for us during the year ahead.

'Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our aim is to take the Group to the next level of operational, financial and strategic success in 2020. We look forward to continuing to build value for all our stakeholders.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Aquis Exchange plc published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
02:11aAQUIS EXCHANGE : Final results year ended 31st december 2019
PU
03/30Short-selling bans achieve nothing useful - exchanges body
RE
03/26European bourses defend coronavirus plans in extreme conditions
RE
03/24AQUIS EXCHANGE : Exchange operator Aquis says trading 'effectively' during marke..
RE
03/17European exchanges pledge to stay open during virus volatility
RE
03/17Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in the face of virus volatility
RE
03/04AQUIS EXCHANGE : FCA Approval of NEX Exchange Acquisition
PU
02/05Euronext to consult on whether to cut trading day
RE
02/04EU targets 'dark pool' share trading, offers Brexit olive branch
RE
01/31EU checks UK compliance with market rules after Brexit
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6,74 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 9,74 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,40x
Capitalization 91,0 M
Chart AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aquis Exchange Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 606,00  GBp
Last Close Price 335,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Clelland CFO, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC-16.67%114
CME GROUP INC.-6.30%67 419
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.19%10 432
ASX LIMITED1.48%9 819
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.6.86%8 301
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS2.02%3 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group