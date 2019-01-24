Aquis Exchange : Trading platform Aquis gets approval for Paris hub as Brexit hedge

Britain faces crashing out of the European Union at the end of March unless it approves a deal with the bloc that would allow cross-border trading to continue uninterrupted.

Graham Dick, currently head of sales and business development at Aquis Exchange in London, will relocate to Paris to become chief executive of the new hub.

"We are now very well positioned to offer our members an uninterrupted service, whichever form Brexit takes," said Alasdair Haynes, founder and chief executive of Aquis Exchange in London.

