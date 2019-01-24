Log in
Aquis Exchange : Trading platform Aquis gets approval for Paris hub as Brexit hedge

01/24/2019 | 02:37am EST

(Reuters) - Pan-European share trading platform Aquis Exchange said on Thursday it had received French regulatory approval for its new hub in Paris to avoid potential disruption to cross-border business from Brexit.

Britain faces crashing out of the European Union at the end of March unless it approves a deal with the bloc that would allow cross-border trading to continue uninterrupted.

Graham Dick, currently head of sales and business development at Aquis Exchange in London, will relocate to Paris to become chief executive of the new hub.

"We are now very well positioned to offer our members an uninterrupted service, whichever form Brexit takes," said Alasdair Haynes, founder and chief executive of Aquis Exchange in London.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

