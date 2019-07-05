Log in
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC

(AQX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 03:00:00 am
486 GBp   --.--%
03:12aAQUIS EXCHANGE : to Buy NEX Exchange for GBP1 -- Deal Digest
DJ
02:25aAQUIS EXCHANGE : to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group
RE
07/01Investors scramble to swerve Swiss share trading block after EU row
RE
Aquis Exchange : to Buy NEX Exchange for GBP1 -- Deal Digest

07/05/2019 | 03:12am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

ACQUIRER: Aquis Exchange

SELLER: CME Group

TARGET: NEX Exchange Ltd.

PRICE: Cash consideration of 1 pound, plus 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) based on NEX Exchange's current working capital levels.

STATUS: Completion is expected in the fall of 2019.

RATIONALE: The acquisition provides an opportunity to acquire an recognized investment exchange business with a focus on primary markets in a cost and time effective manner.

STOCK MOVE: Shares before market open were at 486.0 pence.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC 0.00% 486 Delayed Quote.-15.11%
CME GROUP INC. 0.95% 201.67 Delayed Quote.7.20%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6,49 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 9,57 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 132 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,06  GBP
Last Close Price 4,86  GBP
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Jane Beattie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Clelland CFO, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Roberts Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Richard E. T. Bennett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC-15.11%166
CME GROUP INC.7.20%72 193
ASX LTD41.12%11 517
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC0.06%8 597
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 290
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-9.13%2 056
