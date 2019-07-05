Aquis Exchange : to Buy NEX Exchange for GBP1 -- Deal Digest

By Adriano Marchese
ACQUIRER: Aquis Exchange
SELLER: CME Group
TARGET: NEX Exchange Ltd.
PRICE: Cash consideration of 1 pound, plus 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) based on NEX Exchange's current working capital levels.
STATUS: Completion is expected in the fall of 2019.
RATIONALE: The acquisition provides an opportunity to acquire an recognized investment exchange business with a focus on primary markets in a cost and time effective manner.
STOCK MOVE: Shares before market open were at 486.0 pence.
