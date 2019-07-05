Aquis Exchange : to Buy NEX Exchange for GBP1 -- Deal Digest

By Adriano Marchese

ACQUIRER: Aquis Exchange

SELLER: CME Group

TARGET: NEX Exchange Ltd.

PRICE: Cash consideration of 1 pound, plus 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) based on NEX Exchange's current working capital levels.

STATUS: Completion is expected in the fall of 2019.

RATIONALE: The acquisition provides an opportunity to acquire an recognized investment exchange business with a focus on primary markets in a cost and time effective manner.

STOCK MOVE: Shares before market open were at 486.0 pence.

