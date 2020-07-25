Arab Bank : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln

AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab
Bank Group, reported a 66% year-on-year drop in first-half net
profit to $152.1 million, saying its revenues were hit by the
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional and global
economies.
The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial
institutions, also said on Saturday that total loans rose 2% to
$26.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits climbed 5%
to $35.9 billion. Group equity stood at $9.2 billion, it said
