Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66%

AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab
Bank Group, reported on Saturday a 66% year-on-year drop in
first-half net profit to $152.1 million as it set aside more
money to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19
pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer Nemeh Sabbagh did not give a figure
for the provisions, but said the bank had decided to set aside
"significantly more" money to cover the "deterioration in the
macro-economic environment throughout the region and globally."
The provisions would also cover the bank's operations in
Lebanon, where the economy is in crisis, he added.
Arab Bank, one of the Middle East's major financial
institutions, also said on Saturday that total loans rose 2% to
$26.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits climbed 5%
to $35.9 billion. Group equity stood at $9.2 billion, it said.
Lower interest rates and weakening oil prices hurt revenues,
it added.
Chairman Sabih al Masri said that while the impact of the
pandemic was unprecedented, the bank was helped by a diversified
presence in many markets.
Arab Bank operates in 30 countries on five continents and
owns 40% of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank (ANB).
Bankers say nearly 70% of the bank's revenues come from its
global operations, including the stake in ANB.
Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be high, with a
loan-to-deposit ratio of 74.4% as of the end of June. The bank’s
provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans continued to
be in excess of 100%.
Based in Amman, but with most of its assets and deposits
outside Jordan, Arab Bank has built a reputation for stability
amid regional political upheaval.
The bank's revenues have also been hit by a drop in profits
from Saudi Arabia's ANB, where it has been hurt by the plunge in
oil prices since the pandemic, Sabbagh said.
