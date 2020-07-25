Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Amman Stock Exchange  >  Arab Bank Group    ARBK   JO1302311013

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 07/23
4.07 JOD   -0.73%
01:43pJordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66%
RE
01:02pARAB BANK : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
02/19Petsec Announces Illegal Claim against Block 7 LoC Monies
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported on Saturday a 66% year-on-year drop in first-half net profit to $152.1 million as it set aside more money to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Nemeh Sabbagh did not give a figure for the provisions, but said the bank had decided to set aside "significantly more" money to cover the "deterioration in the macro-economic environment throughout the region and globally."

The provisions would also cover the bank's operations in Lebanon, where the economy is in crisis, he added.

Arab Bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, also said on Saturday that total loans rose 2% to $26.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits climbed 5% to $35.9 billion. Group equity stood at $9.2 billion, it said.

Lower interest rates and weakening oil prices hurt revenues, it added.

Chairman Sabih al Masri said that while the impact of the pandemic was unprecedented, the bank was helped by a diversified presence in many markets.

Arab Bank operates in 30 countries on five continents and owns 40% of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank (ANB).

Bankers say nearly 70% of the bank's revenues come from its global operations, including the stake in ANB.

Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be high, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 74.4% as of the end of June. The bank’s provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans continued to be in excess of 100%.

Based in Amman, but with most of its assets and deposits outside Jordan, Arab Bank has built a reputation for stability amid regional political upheaval.

The bank's revenues have also been hit by a drop in profits from Saudi Arabia's ANB, where it has been hurt by the plunge in oil prices since the pandemic, Sabbagh said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAB BANK GROUP -0.73% 4.07 End-of-day quote.-29.22%
ARAB NATIONAL BANK 0.73% 19.38 End-of-day quote.-29.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI 0.40% 41.24 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARAB BANK GROUP
01:43pJordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66%
RE
01:02pARAB BANK : Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln
RE
02/19Petsec Announces Illegal Claim against Block 7 LoC Monies
AQ
2017ARAB BANK : Supports “Back to School” Program at King Hussein Cancer..
PU
2017ARAB BANK : Renews its Collaboration Agreement with Jordan Air Ambulance Center
PU
2017ARAB BANK : reports first half 2017 net income after tax of USD 415.2 million
PU
2017ARAB BANK : reports first quarter 2017 net profits of $ 218.2 million
PU
2016ARAB BANK : shifts Tareq Branch to a New Location
PU
2016ARAB BANK : Reports USD 617.9 Million in Net Profits for the Third Quarter of 20..
PU
2016ARAB BANK : named the Best Bank on Social Media in MEA for the Second Consecutiv..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 756 M - -
Net income 2020 690 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,32x
Yield 2020 7,36%
Capitalization 3 684 M 3 680 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart ARAB BANK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Arab Bank Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB BANK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,63 $
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nehme Elias Nehme Sabbagh Chief Executive Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Chairman
Eric J. Modave Chief Operating Officer
Ghassan Hanna Sulaiman Tarazi Chief Financial Officer
Basel Fayez Moussa Abdel Nabi Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAB BANK GROUP-29.22%3 680
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%157 958
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.79%55 484
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.75%51 470
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%45 897
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.76%43 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group