ARAB BANK GROUP

ARAB BANK GROUP

(ARBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Jordan's Arab Bank group H1 net profits drop 66% to $152.1 mln

07/25/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported a 66% year-on-year drop in first-half net profit to $152.1 million, saying its revenues were hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional and global economies.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, also said on Saturday that total loans rose 2% to $26.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits climbed 5% to $35.9 billion. Group equity stood at $9.2 billion, it said.

Lower interest rates and weakening oil prices hurt revenues, it said.

Chairman Sabih al Masri said that while the impact of the pandemic was unprecedented, the bank was helped by a diversified presence in many markets.

Arab Bank operates in 30 countries on five continents and owns 40% of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank (ANB).

Chief Executive Officer Nemeh Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be high, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 74.4% as of the end of June. The bank’s provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans continued to be in excess of 100%. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAB BANK GROUP -0.73% 4.07 End-of-day quote.-29.22%
ARAB NATIONAL BANK 0.73% 19.38 End-of-day quote.-29.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI 0.40% 41.24 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 756 M - -
Net income 2020 690 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,32x
Yield 2020 7,36%
Capitalization 3 684 M 3 680 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart ARAB BANK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Arab Bank Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB BANK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,63 $
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nehme Elias Nehme Sabbagh Chief Executive Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Chairman
Eric J. Modave Chief Operating Officer
Ghassan Hanna Sulaiman Tarazi Chief Financial Officer
Basel Fayez Moussa Abdel Nabi Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAB BANK GROUP-29.22%3 680
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%157 958
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.79%55 484
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.75%51 470
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%45 897
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.76%43 582
Categories
