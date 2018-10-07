ARAB POTASH : Sinochem Macao and APC Jordan agreed on potash supply from Jordan to China

Sinochem Macao and APC Jordan agreed on potash supply from Jordan to China

The volumes involved are about 600K tons including some optional quantities, which will be shipped during 2018 and part of 2019.

The terms and conditions agreed are in line with the current market prices and terms. The expected financial impact on APC before income tax, royalties and production costs is around JD 125 million spread over the years 2018 and 2019 based on the shipping schedule.

APC would like to thank its partners in Sinochem for the cooperation and association over many years and pledges to provide the best quality and service to the consumers all over China.

