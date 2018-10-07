Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AMMAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ARAB POTASH CO    APOT   JO4104311017

ARAB POTASH CO (APOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ARAB POTASH : Sinochem Macao and APC Jordan agreed on potash supply from Jordan to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Sinochem Macao and APC Jordan agreed on potash supply from Jordan to China

The volumes involved are about 600K tons including some optional quantities, which will be shipped during 2018 and part of 2019.

The terms and conditions agreed are in line with the current market prices and terms. The expected financial impact on APC before income tax, royalties and production costs is around JD 125 million spread over the years 2018 and 2019 based on the shipping schedule.

APC would like to thank its partners in Sinochem for the cooperation and association over many years and pledges to provide the best quality and service to the consumers all over China.

Disclaimer

APC - Arab Potash Company plc published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 10:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAB POTASH CO
12:38pARAB POTASH : Sinochem Macao and APC Jordan agreed on potash supply from Jordan ..
PU
10/02ARAB POTASH : Disclosure-(BROKER16-APOT)-02-10-2018
AQ
09/27ARAB POTASH : Disclosure-(APOT)-26-09-2018
AQ
09/13ARAB POTASH : net profits hit JD65 million in 9 months
AQ
08/12Israel seeks early re-tender of mining rights to shore up Dead Sea
RE
08/04ARAB POTASH : Yara and APC end potassium nitrate MoU and JV discussions
AQ
08/02YARA INTERNATIONAL : Arab Potash End Cooperation Talks
DJ
07/31ARAB POTASH : reports JD52.7m in net profit in H1
AQ
07/29ARAB POTASH : APC transfers JD20mln to Gov't
AQ
07/27ARAB POTASH : Installation of Medium Pressure Fresh Steamlines
AQ
More news
Chart ARAB POTASH CO
Duration : Period :
ARAB POTASH CO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Edward Heimann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamal Ahmad Mofleh Al-Sarayrah Chairman
Mohammad Abu Gheyab Vice President-Operations
Mohammed A. Razem Board Secretary, VP-Finance & Support Services
Ahmad Jamal Nawwaf Al-Bataineh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAB POTASH CO0.30%1 987
YARA INTERNATIONAL5.23%13 132
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 917
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 976
OCI NV34.09%6 835
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO-26.40%4 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.