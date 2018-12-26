Arab Potash : won the best Jordanian producer in the chemical Industries sector's award for a period of two years

The Arab Potash Company won the best Jordanian producer in the chemical Industries sector's award for a period of two years. His Excellency Jamal Sarayrah, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, received the award on behalf of Arab Potash during the ceremony held by the Jordanian Engineers Association on Sunday 23 December 2018.

His Excellency Jamal Sarayrah, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Potash, said during ceremony: the selling by the Canadian partner of its share in the market will not at all affect the performance of the Company or its future strategic plans, notwithstanding his appreciation of the substantial role performed by the Canadian partner in the business development of Arab Potash.

Sarayrah added that Arab Potash hopes to earn profits reaching 140 million JD in 2019, despite the imposition of taxes on the profits associated with exports, whilst stating that the Company this year earned profits reaching 120 million JD.

He stated that he has confidence in the ability of Jordanian workers in APC to maintain the same momentum of work and productivity thereby contributing to bolster the national economy despite the challenges being witnessed by the fertilizers industry at the global level. He added that the project of expanding the production of potash will positively contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the Jordanian potash industry at the global level.