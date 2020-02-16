Log in
ARABTEC HOLDING PJSC    ARTC   AEA001501013

ARABTEC HOLDING PJSC

(ARTC)
Arabtec : Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to annual loss, blames real estate slowdown

02/16/2020 | 01:20am EST

Dubai-listed Arabtec Holding swung to a 774.5 million dirham (161.67 million pounds) net loss in 2019 from a profit of 256.3 million dirham in 2018, the construction company reported on Sunday.

Arabtec, which was involved in the construction of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, posted its first annual loss since 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

The company blamed the loss on its core construction business, citing a slowing real estate sector where there have been limited new projects launched.

Dubai has faced a slowing real estate market for most of the previous decade, with the exception of a brief pick up more than six years ago.

Development of some non-real estate projects across the United Arab Emirates have also slowed or been halted.

Arabtec also cited low liquidity in the real estate sector, settlement and recoverability claims and estimated losses from an investment in an associate company for the loss.

It did not name the associate company.

Other business units, including industrial and engineering, remained profitable, it said.

Revenue fell 21% to 7.78 billion dirhams and Group Chief Financial Officer Adel al-Wahedi resigned, it said in bourse statements.

The company also said it's closely working with "key lenders" to align its debt with its business needs and is cutting costs by reducing its workforce.

Discussions and due diligence of a potential merger with Trojan, announced in September, continue to take place, it said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 7 727 M
EBIT 2019 -40,0 M
Net income 2019 -325 M
Debt 2019 920 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,08x
P/E ratio 2020 4,65x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 1 133 M
