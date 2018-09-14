Log in
ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED (ARU)
End-of-day quote  - 09/13
0.078 AUD   +1.30%
04:03aARAFURA RESOURC : Appendix 3Y
PU
09/13ARAFURA RESOURC : - Retail Entitlement Offer completed
AQ
09/12ARAFURA RESOURC : Retail Entitlement Offer completed
PU
Arafura Resources : Appendix 3Y

09/14/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Arafura Resources Ltd

ABN: 22 080 933 455

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Terence (Terry) Leonard Grose

Date of last notice

06/04/2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of direct interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Acquisition of 25,834 shares in Arafura pursuant to the retail component of the accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer as detailed in Arafura's ASX announcement dated 10 August 2018.

Date of change

14/09/2018

No. of securities held prior to change

103,334 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

25,834

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2,066.72

No. of securities held after change

129,168 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of 25,834 shares pursuant to Arafura's 1 for 4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer at $0.08 per share for a total consideration of $2,066.72.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

14/09/2018

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

14/09/2018 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Arafura Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:02:06 UTC
