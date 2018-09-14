Arafura Resources : Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity: Arafura Resources Ltd

ABN: 22 080 933 455

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Terence (Terry) Leonard Grose Date of last notice 06/04/2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities





Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of direct interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Acquisition of 25,834 shares in Arafura pursuant to the retail component of the accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer as detailed in Arafura's ASX announcement dated 10 August 2018. Date of change 14/09/2018 No. of securities held prior to change 103,334 fully paid ordinary shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 25,834 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $2,066.72 No. of securities held after change 129,168 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of 25,834 shares pursuant to Arafura's 1 for 4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer at $0.08 per share for a total consideration of $2,066.72.

14/09/2018

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts





Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

