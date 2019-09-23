Arafura Resources : Australia's Arafura Resources signs rare-earth deal with Chinese magnets maker

Under the memorandum of understanding, Arafura will be supplying Baotou up to 900 tonnes per annum of Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide - used in industrial magnets - from its Nolans project in Northern Territory, Australia, subject to a final off-take agreement.

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

Australia contains only 2.8% of the world's rare earth reserves, but accounts for more than half of the new projects in the global pipeline.

The United States and Australia are set to release a plan on Friday aimed at securing the supply of rare earth minerals, as the former looks to secure the supply of the mineral amidst a protracted trade war with China.

China is the world's largest processor and producer of the minerals, accounting for more than 80% of global processing capacity.

