Arafura Resources : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

ASX Announcement

Extension to closing date for Retail Entitlement Offer

24 August 2018

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura or the Company) advises that it is extending the closing date of the retail component of its 1 for 4 accelerated non‐renounceable entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) to Friday 7 September 2018 at 5:00pm (AEST).

The extension is to give 'Eligible Retail Shareholders' further time to complete their application and participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer following receipt of offer documentation.

A revised timetable of the remaining dates of the Retail Entitlement Offer is set out below.

Event Date Retail Entitlement Offer Closes 5:00pm (AEST) 7 September 2018 Allotment of New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer 14 September 2018 New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer commence trading on ASX 17 September 2018 Despatch to Shareholders of holding statements under the Retail Entitlement Offer 18 September 2018

Online Application Process

As an alternative to the paper forms, Eligible Shareholders may also participate in the Offer by submitting an online application form and making a BPAY® payment by 5:00pm (AEST) 7 September 2018. To apply online follow the steps outlined below:

1.

Visit Arafura's website at www.arultd.com.

2. Click on the "Entitlement Offer - Apply here" button.

3. You will first need to complete the Country Validation to confirm your eligibility

4. To apply you will be required to enter your Security Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), shareholding Surname or Company name and your registered postcode. Note, you will need to put an X or I before your HIN/SRN to log in. A HIN, being Broker sponsored, commences with an "X". If you have an account number from a CHESS statement, you will need to add an "X" to the front of the account number to log in. A SRN, being Issuer sponsored commences with an "I". You will need to enter the "I" followed by the 11 digit number to log in.

5. Submit your application by following the instructions outlined in the online application form. Your total entitlement will show on the screen, however if you wish to apply for more shares, please enter the total amount (Number of shares in Entitlement + Number of Additional New Shares) in the Amount of New Shares applied for.

6. Make your BPAY® payment so it is received by close date.

Retail Investor Enquiries

For further information in regard to the Retail Entitlement Offer, please contact the Arafura Shareholder Information Line on 1300 494 861 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 1300 494 861 (from outside Australia) at any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.

