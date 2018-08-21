Arafura Resources : Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

ASX Announcement

Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update

21 August 2018

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura, the Company) announced on 15 August 2018 that it had raised $2.45 million through the completion of the institutional component of its pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer that was announced on 10 August 2018 (Institutional Entitlement Offer). A total of 30,625,000 New Shares were subscribed for by both existing eligible institutional shareholders and new institutional investors under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Settlement of funds in relation to the New Shares to be issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer was expected to occur on 21 August 2018, however, the Company advises that settlement will now occur on 22 August 2018. Accordingly, New shares to be issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer will be allotted on 23 August 2018 (instead of on 22 August 2018) and will commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the same day.

The timetable for the Retail Entitlement Offer as set out in the Company's announcement dated 15 August 2018 and the Retail Offer Booklet (which was announced on 15 August 2018 and despatched on 20 August 2018), remains unchanged.

Retail Investor Enquiries

For further information in regard to the Retail Entitlement Offer, please contact the Arafura Shareholder Information Line on 1300 494 861 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 1300 494 861 (from outside Australia) at any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.