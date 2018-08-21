Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Arafura Resources Limited    ARU   AU000000ARU5

ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED (ARU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arafura Resources : Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:22am CEST

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

ASX Announcement

Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update

21 August 2018

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura, the Company) announced on 15 August 2018 that it had raised $2.45 million through the completion of the institutional component of its pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer that was announced on 10 August 2018 (Institutional Entitlement Offer). A total of 30,625,000 New Shares were subscribed for by both existing eligible institutional shareholders and new institutional investors under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Settlement of funds in relation to the New Shares to be issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer was expected to occur on 21 August 2018, however, the Company advises that settlement will now occur on 22 August 2018. Accordingly, New shares to be issued under the Institutional Entitlement Offer will be allotted on 23 August 2018 (instead of on 22 August 2018) and will commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the same day.

The timetable for the Retail Entitlement Offer as set out in the Company's announcement dated 15 August 2018 and the Retail Offer Booklet (which was announced on 15 August 2018 and despatched on 20 August 2018), remains unchanged.

Retail Investor Enquiries

For further information in regard to the Retail Entitlement Offer, please contact the Arafura Shareholder Information Line on 1300 494 861 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 1300 494 861 (from outside Australia) at any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.

Arafura Resources Limited

T: +61 8 6210 7666

ABN: 22 080 933 455

W:www.arultd.com

Level 3, 263 Adelaide Terrace, Perth WA 6000

E:arafura@arultd.com

PO Box 5773, St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831

Disclaimer

Arafura Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 23:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
01:22aARAFURA RESOURCES : Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update
PU
08/20ARAFURA RESOURCES : completes Institutional Entitlement Offer
AQ
08/20ARAFURA RESOURCES : Retail Entitlement Offer- Online Application Process
PU
08/20ARAFURA RESOURCES : completes despatch of Retail Offer Booklet
PU
08/16ARAFURA RESOURCES : Major geotechnical program begins at Nolans
PU
08/15ARAFURA RESOURCES : Ineligible shareholder letter
PU
08/15ARAFURA RESOURCES : completes Institutional Entitlement Offer
PU
08/15ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.08 AUD for 4 existing ..
FA
08/14ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Request for trading halt under Listing Rule 17.1
AQ
08/14ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Arafura Resources NL reports 1H results 
2017A Look At The Rare Earths EV Magnet Metals And Their Miners 
2015MININGWEALTH WEEKLY UPDATE #1 : Seeking Alpha Edition 
Chart ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arafura Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin John Lockyer Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian John Kowalick Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Sherrington Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lloyd Kaiser Manager-Engineering & Marketing
Christopher Stephen Tonkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED-13.37%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.55%17 101
BARRICK GOLD CORP-27.94%11 707
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.17%11 306
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-19.85%8 322
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.