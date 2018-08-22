Arafura Resources : Institutional Offer Update

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

ASX Announcement

Institutional Entitlement Offer Update

22 August 2018

The Company announced on 15 August 2018 that it had raised $2.45 million representing 30,625,000 New Shares through the institutional component of its 1 for 4 pro‐rata non‐renounceable entitlement offer, but as of today only $2.35 million has been received with the balance expected in coming days. Accordingly, settlement of the lesser amount of 29,375,000 New Shares will take place today and those New Shares will be allotted on 23 August 2018 and will commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the ASX on the same day.

An Appendix 3B will also be lodged today with respect to the allotment of those New Shares.

