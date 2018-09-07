Arafura Resources : Nolans Project- Permitting Update

ASX Announcement

Nolans Project ‐ permitting update

7 September 2018

 Development of Mining Management Plan for Nolans NdPr Project commenced in keeping with environmental approval conditions

 MMP approval by Northern Territory Government a key consideration in authorising project construction and operations

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced development of a comprehensive Mining Management Plan (MMP) for its 100 per cent‐owned Nolans Neodymium‐Praseodymium (NdPr) Project in the Northern Territory following confirmation of design from the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) progression. (refer to ASX announcement 6 September 2018).

The MMP is being prepared to include the recommended environmental approval conditions of both the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority and the Australian Government (refer to ASX announcements 5 January and 14 May 2018). Additionally, it will incorporate the commitments made by Arafura in the project's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The MMP will include an integrated management system that encompasses the key areas of safety, environment and quality management. Detailed management plans are also being prepared, replacing conceptual preliminary plans which were accepted and approved in the EIS. The key management plans include:

 Water, including groundwater, groundwater abstraction and surface water;

 Biodiversity;

 Waste, including mine waste rock, tailings and process residues, and general waste;

 Radiation;

 Safety and wellbeing;

 Traffic and logistics; and

 Mine closure.

New and existing consultants currently contracted to Arafura for the DFS have been appointed to assist with the development of the integrated management system and detailed management plans. These parties will draw on experience gained in developing the Nolans EIS and through involvement with other mining and mineral processing operations.

The Company anticipates submitting the MMP to the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industry and Resources (DPIR) in early‐2019. The document will be important in demonstrating to DPIR that Nolans can be built, operated and managed in compliance with the environmental approval conditions and Northern Territory regulations.

Final project construction and operating approvals on granted MLs are obtained when DPIR approves the activities in an MMP and issues a mining authorisation. Arafura anticipates the near contemporaneous grant of the Nolans project MLs and issuing of the mining authorisation during the first half of 2019.

