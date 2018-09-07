Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Arafura Resources Limited    ARU   AU000000ARU5

ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED (ARU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arafura Resources : Nolans Project- Permitting Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:12am CEST

ASX Announcement

Nolans Project ‐ permitting update

7 September 2018

  • Development of Mining Management Plan for Nolans NdPr Project commenced in keeping with environmental approval conditions

  • MMP approval by Northern Territory Government a key consideration in authorising project construction and operations

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced development of a comprehensive Mining Management Plan (MMP) for its 100 per cent‐owned Nolans Neodymium‐Praseodymium (NdPr) Project in the Northern Territory following confirmation of design from the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) progression. (refer to ASX announcement 6 September 2018).

The MMP is being prepared to include the recommended environmental approval conditions of both the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority and the Australian Government (refer to ASX announcements 5 January and 14 May 2018). Additionally, it will incorporate the commitments made by Arafura in the project's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The MMP will include an integrated management system that encompasses the key areas of safety, environment and quality management. Detailed management plans are also being prepared, replacing conceptual preliminary plans which were accepted and approved in the EIS. The key management plans include:

  • Water, including groundwater, groundwater abstraction and surface water;

  • Biodiversity;

  • Waste, including mine waste rock, tailings and process residues, and general waste;

  • Radiation;

  • Safety and wellbeing;

  • Traffic and logistics; and

  • Mine closure.

New and existing consultants currently contracted to Arafura for the DFS have been appointed to assist with the development of the integrated management system and detailed management plans. These parties will draw on experience gained in developing the Nolans EIS and through involvement with other mining and mineral processing operations.

Arafura Resources Limited ABN: 22 080 933 455

Level 3, 263 Adelaide Terrace, Perth WA 6000 PO Box 5773, St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831

T: +61 8 6210 7666 W:www.arultd.com E:arafura@arultd.com

7 September 2018 | ASX Announcement

Nolans Project - permitting update

The Company anticipates submitting the MMP to the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industry and Resources (DPIR) in early‐2019. The document will be important in demonstrating to DPIR that Nolans can be built, operated and managed in compliance with the environmental approval conditions and Northern Territory regulations.

Final project construction and operating approvals on granted MLs are obtained when DPIR approves the activities in an MMP and issues a mining authorisation. Arafura anticipates the near contemporaneous grant of the Nolans project MLs and issuing of the mining authorisation during the first half of 2019.

‐ ENDS ‐

For further information contact:

Media enquiries:

Gavin Lockyer

Luke Forrestal

Managing Director

Media & Capital Partners

T: +61 8 6210 7666

M: +61 411 479 144

www.arultd.com

2

Disclaimer

Arafura Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 03:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
05:12aARAFURA RESOURCES : Nolans Project- Permitting Update
PU
09/06ARAFURA RESOURCES : Nolans DFS- Progress Update
PU
09/04ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Nolans Acid Bake Pilot Plant Outcomes
AQ
08/31ARAFURA RESOURCES : Nolans Acid Bake Outcomes
PU
08/30ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Monthly NdPr Price Update
AQ
08/30ARAFURA RESOURCES : Retraction Peer Comparison Analysis
PU
08/30ARAFURA RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
08/29ARAFURA RESOURCES : Monthly NdPr Price Update
PU
08/24ARAFURA RESOURCES : completes despatch of Retail Offer Booklet
AQ
08/24ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Institutional Entitlement Offer Settlement Update
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Arafura Resources NL reports 1H results 
2017A Look At The Rare Earths EV Magnet Metals And Their Miners 
2015MININGWEALTH WEEKLY UPDATE #1 : Seeking Alpha Edition 
Chart ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arafura Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin John Lockyer Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian John Kowalick Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Sherrington Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lloyd Kaiser Manager-Engineering & Marketing
Christopher Stephen Tonkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED-19.48%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.80%16 050
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 460
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 722
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 535
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 771
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.