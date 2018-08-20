Arafura Resources : Retail Entitlement Offer- Online Application Process

3. You will first need to complete the Country Validation to confirm your eligibility

4. To apply you will be required to enter your Security Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), shareholding Surname or Company name and your registered postcode. Note, you will need to put an X or I before your HIN/SRN to log in.

A HIN, being Broker sponsored, commences with an "X". If you have an account number from a CHESS statement, you will need to add an "X" to the front of the account number to log in.

A SRN, being Issuer sponsored commences with an "I". You will need to enter the "I" followed by the 11 digit number to log in.