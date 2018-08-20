Log in
Arafura Resources : Retail Entitlement Offer- Online Application Process

08/20/2018 | 03:46am CEST

20 August 2018

Retail Entitlement Offer - Online Application Process

Eligible Shareholders can now participate in the Offer by submitting an online application form and making a BPAY® payment by 5:00pm (AEST) of the close date of 29 August 2018. Alternatively, the paper forms have been posted today. To apply online follow the steps outlined below:

  • 1. Visit Arafura's website at www.arultd.com/.

  • 2. Click on the "Entitlement Offer - Apply here" button.

  • 3. You will first need to complete the Country Validation to confirm your eligibility

  • 4. To apply you will be required to enter your Security Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), shareholding Surname or Company name and your registered postcode. Note, you will need to put an X or I before your HIN/SRN to log in.

    A HIN, being Broker sponsored, commences with an "X". If you have an account number from a CHESS statement, you will need to add an "X" to the front of the account number to log in.

    A SRN, being Issuer sponsored commences with an "I". You will need to enter the "I" followed by the 11 digit number to log in.

  • 5. Submit your application by following the instructions outlined in the online application form. Your total entitlement will show on the screen, however if you wish to apply for more shares, please enter the total amount (Number of shares in Entitlement + Number of Additional New Shares) in the Amount of New Shares applied for.

  • 6. Make your BPAY® payment so it is received by close date.

Ensure that your BPAY® payment is received by the Share Registry by no later than 5.00pm (AEST) on 29 August 2018.

The timetable for the Offer is as follows:

Event

Date

Announcement of the Placement and Entitlement Offer

Friday, 10 August 2018

Record Date

7.00pm (AEST) Wednesday, 15 August 2018

Retail Entitlement Offer opens

Monday, 20 August 2018

Allotment and commencement of trading of Shares issued under the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

Monday, 22 August 2018

Retail Entitlement Offer closes (Retail Closing Date)

5.00pm (AEST) Wednesday, 29 August 2018

Allotment of New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer

Wednesday, 5 September 2018

New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer commence trading on ASX

Thursday, 6 September 2018

Despatch to Shareholders of holding statements under the Retail Entitlement Offer

Friday, 7 September 2018

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change without notice.

For further information on the Entitlement Offer or if you have any questions you can call the Arafura Shareholder Information Line on 1300 494 861 (within Australia) or +61 1300 494 861 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.30pm (AEST) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). If you have any further questions you should contact your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Arafura.

Yours sincerely

Peter Sherrington

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Arafura Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Arafura Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 01:45:00 UTC
