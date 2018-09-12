Arafura Resources : Retail Entitlement Offer completed

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

12 September 2018

Retail Entitlement Offer completed

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura or Company) announces it has completed the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its accelerated non-renounceable 1 for 4 pro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) as announced on 10 August 2018.

The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm (AEST) on 7 September 2018 and raised approximately $1.85m at an offer price of $0.08 (Offer Price) per new share (New Share). Eligible Retail Shareholders who applied for additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement under the Top-Up Facility as detailed in the Retail Offer Booklet will be allocated in full.

In total, applications were received from Eligible Retail Shareholders for approximately 26% of shares available under the Retail Entitlement Offer. The shortfall shares not taken up by Eligible Retail Shareholders may be placed by the directors at their discretion subject to compliance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the ASX Listing Rules within 3 months of the closing date of the Retail Entitlement Offer.

The Retail Entitlement Offer follows the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer, which raised approximately $2.35m.

Arafura intends to use the funds raised under the Entitlement Offer to progress further development of the Company's Nolans NdPr Project in the Northern Territory by carrying out technology, engineering and piloting activities as required to progress to a definitive feasibility study (DFS) and to enable project execution readiness, and for general working capital purposes.

New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing shares on issue. New shares will be issued on 14 September 2018 and will commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 September 2018. Holding statements will be despatched on or around 18 September 2018.

Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. You should make your own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action on the basis of the information.

Further comment and information Gavin Lockyer, Managing Director +61 8 6210 7666 Peter Sherrington, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary +61 8 6210 7666

