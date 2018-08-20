Log in
News

Arafura Resources : completes despatch of Retail Offer Booklet

08/20/2018 | 03:46am CEST

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

20 August 2018

Arafura completes despatch of Retail Offer Booklet

On 10 August 2018 Arafura Resources Limited (ASX: ARU) (Arafura, the Company) announced an accelerated non-renounceable 1 for 4 pro-rata entitlement offer of new ordinary Arafura shares (Entitlement Offer). On 15 August 2018, Arafura announced completion of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer which raised approximately $2.45m.

Arafura is pleased to announce that it has completed the despatch of the retail offer booklet and personalised entitlement and acceptance form to Arafura shareholders eligible to participate in the retail component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). In addition, a letter to ineligible shareholders was despatched on 15 August 2018.

Retail Investor Enquiries

For further information in regard to the Retail Entitlement Offer, please contact the Arafura Shareholder Information Line on 1300 494 861 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 1300 494 861 (from outside Australia) at any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. You should make your own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action on the basis of the information.

ENDS

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.

1

Disclaimer

Arafura Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 01:45:00 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Arafura Resources NL reports 1H results 
2017A Look At The Rare Earths EV Magnet Metals And Their Miners 
2015MININGWEALTH WEEKLY UPDATE #1 : Seeking Alpha Edition 
