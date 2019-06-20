Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Arafura Resources Limited    ARU   AU000000ARU5

ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 12:09am EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Noble Group is set to take a small stake in ambitious Australian rare earths developer Arafura, raising its exposure to strategic minerals critical to high-tech industries and electric vehicles.

In a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday, Arafura said that Noble's rare earths subsidiary Talaxis would underwrite A$7.2 million of a A$23.2 million (£12.6 million) share offering. According to Reuters calculations, that would give Talaxis a stake in Arafura of around 8%.

The offering was priced at a hefty discount - A$0.085 compared to A$0.125 on Wednesday's close - sending shares in Arafura skidding 20% on Thursday. Prior to the offer, the developer's market value was around A$98 million.

"We recognise the growing importance of technology metals to the global renewable energy sector, as well as to broader technological industries," Noble Chairman Paul Brough in the statement. "Noble Group sees this as a core, strategic business growth area."

Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals critical to a wide array of industries, from high-tech consumer electronics to electric vehicles and sophisticated military equipment.

China is the world's largest producer of the metals and state-owned news outlets have reported that as part of the trade dispute between it and the United States, it could cut its shipments there, stoking supply concerns. The United States imports 80% of its rare earths from China.

Arafura is developing the Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory, seeking to secure $1 billion in funding for the project that includes a processing plant.

It is one of a handful of development projects in the country that have in recent months seen more strategic interest after years in limbo.

Australia contains only 2.8% of the world's rare earth reserves, according to the United States Geological Survey. However, the country accounts for more than half of the new projects in the global pipeline.

Noble, the once mighty commodity trader, completed its drawn-out $3.5 billion debt restructuring late last year, emerging as a leaner, Asia-focused coal-trading business.

The investment is its second into a rare earths project. It is the largest shareholder in Canada-listed Mkango Resources, which has a high-grade rare earths deposit in Malawi, with a 12.5% stake.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.17% 0.125 End-of-day quote.165.96%
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD 9.68% 0.17 Delayed Quote.25.00%
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED 6.50% 0.131 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
12:09aNoble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura
RE
06/18ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Request for trading halt under Listing Rule 17.1
AQ
06/14Australian rare earth miners push development deals to counter China grip
RE
05/07ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - Positive Tungsten & Copper Results Bonya
AQ
05/02ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor mining plc - impressive interim drill results bonya tun..
AQ
04/29ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice under section 708A (5)(e) of the Corporatio..
AQ
04/17ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING BONYA TUNGSTEN
AQ
03/29ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Progress towards Rare Earth Product Offtake Agreem..
AQ
03/27ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor mining plc - clearance for drilling commencement - bony..
AQ
02/07ARAFURA RESOURCES : and Thor Mining confirm extensive tungsten mineralisation at..
AQ
More news
Chart ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arafura Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin John Lockyer Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian John Kowalick Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Sherrington Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lloyd Kaiser Manager-Engineering & Marketing
Christopher Stephen Tonkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED165.96%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION4.53%27 564
BARRICK GOLD CORP3.20%23 020
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.81%15 041
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD14.59%10 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About