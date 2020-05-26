Log in
Aramark : Details Safety and Service Enhancements for Dining in Today's New Environment

05/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Customized reopening plans focus on ensuring safe, hygienic customer experiences

As workplaces, sports and entertainment venues, schools, colleges and universities, and other places of business begin to resume operations, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, has developed customized plans to create safe and hygienic dining experiences for everyone the Company serves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005146/en/

Aramark examined front and back of house processes to establish tailored playbooks for all of its businesses and market segments, leveraging innovative solutions, new service methods, and rigorous safety protocols. The details announced today augment Aramark EverSafe™, the Company’s multi-dimensional operational safety platform recently launched with Jefferson Health, a leading expert in public health.

“While cafes, dining halls, cafeterias, and concessions stands may look a little different, I am confident that they will feel and be safe for our employees and everyone we serve,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s CEO. “Our teams have been working incredibly hard, partnering with health and food safety experts, to ensure our locations meet stringent standards for dining in today’s new environment.”

Examples of safety and service enhancements include:

A culture of safety and wellbeing for employees and customers

  • Requiring appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees, including gloves and masks
  • Frequent hand washing following CDC guidance and food code
  • Installing plexiglass barriers at checkout
  • Enhanced training, signage, and behavioral “nudges”
  • Implementing health checks and temperature monitoring

Appropriate spatial distancing practices through visual cues, physical alterations and adaptive technology

  • Redesigning workflows to ensure safe distancing between employees
  • Posting appropriate signage and floor decals to encourage social distancing
  • Altering seating arrangements to improve spacing between guests
  • Increasing self-order kiosks and touchless self-checkout terminals
  • Expanding mobile ordering and contactless pick-up or desk delivery
  • Investing in and expanding emerging technologies to drive contactless experiences

New and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures

  • Increased frequency of cleaning high-touch areas
  • Touchless cleaning for the safety of employees
  • Added sanitizing stations
  • Traffic monitoring to target high-risk areas

Expanded service offerings to best meet consumer needs

  • Increasing grab-and-go meal options
  • Offering easy-to-assemble, take-home meals
  • Alternative service styles for hot bars and salad bars
  • Installing self-serve micro markets and pop-up groceries
  • Contactless delivery and drop off for catering
  • Transitioning to single-serve condiment packets and pre-portioned toppings stands
  • Production of PPE through Aramark’s uniforms division and procurement of PPE
  • Washroom station installation and servicing

Available and emerging technology

  • Predictive risk modeling using artificial intelligence
  • Back of the house touchless preparation
  • Motion sensors
  • Occupancy sensors to measure space / room density

Aramark’s practices, procedures and protocols have been developed in accordance with recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Restaurant Association (NRA), and other leading health organizations, and are designed in consultation with client partners, based on local government requirements. As conditions, consumer behaviors and regulations change, Aramark’s plans are designed to be flexible and evolve and adapt, accordingly.

For more information on Aramark’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://www.aramark.com/Landing-Pages/COVID-19.

Visual Asset Available for Download Here

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
