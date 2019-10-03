Aramark : Expands Relationship with Dickies® to Provide Additional Premium Apparel Options to More Workers

Aramark will provide rental uniform customers with a more comprehensive assortment from a leading performance workwear brand

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, today announced it is expanding its strategic relationship with Dickies, one of the largest providers of performance workwear, to provide customers with a wider assortment of premium Dickies apparel options for the industrial rental market.

Aramark, a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, today announced it is expanding its strategic relationship with Dickies, one of the largest providers of performance workwear, to provide customers with a wider assortment of premium Dickies apparel options for the industrial rental market.

“Dickies and Aramark are leaders in their respective industries and this strong alliance will create a competitive force in the rental market,” said Brad Drummond, Chief Operating Officer for Aramark’s Uniforms and Refreshments businesses. “Taking the world’s most recognized and trusted performance workwear brand and backing it with Aramark’s industry-leading service creates a premium solution for our customers and the rental market at large. Our ultimate goal is to add maximum value for our customers and this expanded relationship does just that.”

Through the expanded relationship, Aramark will offer customers new uniform options and a larger assortment of colors in twill, poplin, knit, duck and denim fabrics. The offering includes a modern fit for men and women in a variety of industries from a widely recognized and respected workwear brand.

“Aramark’s customers now have more choices and unparalleled access to our diverse, durable and comfortable performance-led workwear without compromising the great benefits of rental convenience,” said Denny Bruce, Dickies Global Brand President. “Together, we have a shared vision to better serve workers needs and now Dickies can provide Aramark’s customers with the broadest assortment of premium products available in the rental marketplace.”

Dickies performance workwear is available to Aramark customers through its uniform rental program, which includes the pick-up, laundering and delivery of fresh uniforms weekly. Aramark provides uniform rental and uniform leasing services to more than 400,000 customer accounts nationwide from over 228 service locations and distribution centers across the United States. Aramark's full-service employee uniform solution includes design, sourcing and manufacturing, customization, cleaning, maintenance and delivery.

More information and product information can be found at www.aramarkuniform.com/dickies.

