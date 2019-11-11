Aramark : Hosts Veterans Day Activities; Amps Up Military Veteran Recruitment

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly employs thousands of military veterans, active service members and their family members and, on this Veterans Day, the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services is pleased to re-affirm its commitment to veteran hires through various recruitment initiatives, including participating in several upcoming events hosted by military-focused recruiting companies. Additionally, Aramark is finalizing details for a series of other veteran-only recruiting events in 2020.

“Aramark is committed to creating a diverse workforce comprised of team members of different backgrounds, experiences, talents and values. Veterans are disciplined team players who have built their careers around serving others, so they are a great asset to our organization,” said Lynn McKee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Aramark.

SALUTE, Aramark’s employee resource group for military veterans and their family members, and Aramark team members across the country are honoring veterans and service members in a number of ways on Veterans Day:

Working with Operation Yellow Ribbon to send care packages and personalized messages to soldiers, sailors, Airmen and Marines deployed around the world.

Hosting a donation drive for service members currently serving overseas.

Creating 1,000 Veterans Day postcards that will be distributed to service members.

Aramark’s employee singing group, InTune, will hold a tribute performance at Aramark’s global headquarters in Philadelphia, where representatives from Operation Yellow Ribbon will be presented with employee donations for service members.

In addition to activities on Veterans Day, hundreds of Aramark team members participated in volunteer projects benefitting veterans and active service members during the company’s global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day), earlier this fall:

Three hundred volunteers assembled 1,000 hygiene kits to support veterans at Justa Center, in Phoenix, AZ.

Two dozen volunteers in Monroe, LA cleaned WWII fighter planes, which are used in the aviation park at Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Nearly two dozen volunteers in Bakersfield, CA assembled 30 boxes of snack pack kits, which also included hygiene supplies, to support our active U.S. Army soldiers.

And, on December 14, 2019, Aramark volunteers will close out the year by participating in “Wreaths Across America” wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries nationwide.

Veterans interested in employment opportunities with Aramark can visit https://www.aramark.com/careers.

