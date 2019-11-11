Log in
Aramark : Hosts Veterans Day Activities; Amps Up Military Veteran Recruitment

11/11/2019 | 07:31am EST

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly employs thousands of military veterans, active service members and their family members and, on this Veterans Day, the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services is pleased to re-affirm its commitment to veteran hires through various recruitment initiatives, including participating in several upcoming events hosted by military-focused recruiting companies. Additionally, Aramark is finalizing details for a series of other veteran-only recruiting events in 2020.

“Aramark is committed to creating a diverse workforce comprised of team members of different backgrounds, experiences, talents and values. Veterans are disciplined team players who have built their careers around serving others, so they are a great asset to our organization,” said Lynn McKee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Aramark.

SALUTE, Aramark’s employee resource group for military veterans and their family members, and Aramark team members across the country are honoring veterans and service members in a number of ways on Veterans Day:

  • Working with Operation Yellow Ribbon to send care packages and personalized messages to soldiers, sailors, Airmen and Marines deployed around the world.
  • Hosting a donation drive for service members currently serving overseas.
  • Creating 1,000 Veterans Day postcards that will be distributed to service members.
  • Aramark’s employee singing group, InTune, will hold a tribute performance at Aramark’s global headquarters in Philadelphia, where representatives from Operation Yellow Ribbon will be presented with employee donations for service members.

In addition to activities on Veterans Day, hundreds of Aramark team members participated in volunteer projects benefitting veterans and active service members during the company’s global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day), earlier this fall:

  • Three hundred volunteers assembled 1,000 hygiene kits to support veterans at Justa Center, in Phoenix, AZ.
  • Two dozen volunteers in Monroe, LA cleaned WWII fighter planes, which are used in the aviation park at Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.
  • Nearly two dozen volunteers in Bakersfield, CA assembled 30 boxes of snack pack kits, which also included hygiene supplies, to support our active U.S. Army soldiers.

And, on December 14, 2019, Aramark volunteers will close out the year by participating in “Wreaths Across America” wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries nationwide.

Veterans interested in employment opportunities with Aramark can visit https://www.aramark.com/careers.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
