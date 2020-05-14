Aramark : NYC Healthcare Heroes Expands Deliveries to 5,000 Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Services Workers

Program Has Already Delivered Nearly 125,000 Bags of Food and Supplies to More Than 100,000 Healthcare Workers in New York City

NYC Healthcare Heroes, a city-wide philanthropic program launched with an up to $20 million donation by the Debra and Leon Black Family in partnership with Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to support NYC healthcare professionals on the front lines, today announced an expansion of the program to deliver thousands of bags of food and supplies to over 5,000 emergency medical services (EMS) and disaster services workers.

NYC Healthcare Heroes, launched by the Debra & Leon Black Family and Aramark to provide essential groceries to the more than 100,000 hospital workers in NYC, has now expanded to provide the same shelf-stable food, household cleaning and personal care products to nearly 5,000 emergency medical services (EMS) and disaster services workers (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its launch in early April, NYC Healthcare Heroes has delivered nearly 125,000 packages of shelf-stable food, household cleaning and personal care products, as well as over-the-counter medicine, to hospital workers on the front lines. The program will provide at least 300,000 and up to 500,000 packages to the more than 100,000 New York City healthcare professionals across the five boroughs through mid-summer. To launch this program, the Black Family committed $20 million, including an initial $10 million donation and plans to match additional donations up to $10 million, bringing the total possible raise to at least $30 million.

Today’s announcement expands the program to EMS and disaster services workers at all EMS stations and outposts and disaster services locations across the five boroughs. EMS teams and disaster services workers, which include special morgue services, have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, working long hours with little relief. Delivery of these bags of food and household goods alleviates the burden of having to shop for themselves and their families, and also provides well-deserved encouragement and thanks for the work these critical care providers offer in crisis situations.

“The members of the FDNY have truly shown they are among New York City’s Healthcare Heroes through their brave service to New Yorkers throughout this pandemic. This has been the busiest period in the history of EMS, and our men and women have shown their incredible resilience and courage every single day,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “We sincerely thank Debra and Leon Black and Aramark for their generosity in helping provide food and supplies for our members. We also thank their partners at the American Red Cross, Robin Hood, New York City Emergency Management Department (OEM) and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.”

Debra and Leon Black said, “We launched NYC Healthcare Heroes to help support workers on the front lines who are making countless sacrifices. EMS and disaster services workers have been working tirelessly combatting this pandemic, and we’re pleased to expand the program to recognize them for their tremendous work and give them this much needed relief.”

John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer of Aramark, said, “Our dedicated team, along with Red Cross volunteers and the New York City Emergency Management Department, are making a tremendous effort to ensure our brave heroes combatting the pandemic have the food and supplies they need. We’re proud to be a part of this incredibly important program.”

Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization, is managing receipt of matching 501(c)(3) donations. Donations of all sizes are encouraged to help support this initiative. To donate, visit bit.ly/NYCHealthcareHeroes. All donations made through this program are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law. For information on how to donate via Wire transfer, Stock transfer or ACH payment, please contact Lisa Careccia at careccia@robinhood.org.

