Aramark : Names Marc Bruno Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Food & Facilities

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today that Marc Bruno has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Food & Facilities, reporting to CEO John Zillmer. In this new role, Bruno will focus on driving the Company’s hospitality culture and growth across Aramark’s eight U.S. food and facilities businesses.

Bruno joined Aramark in 1993 after graduating from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. Throughout the course of his career, he has risen through the ranks leading virtually every one of Aramark’s U.S. food and facilities businesses, as well as the Company’s Olympic involvement around the globe. In addition, Bruno has overseen some of the world’s largest events for the Company, including Super Bowls, World Series, political conventions and a Papal visit. Most recently, under his leadership as Chief Operating Officer for Sports, Leisure, Corrections, Facilities and K-12, he and his teams consistently delivered segment leading performance in U.S. Food & Support Services (FSS).

Bruno earned an MBA from Harvard University and serves on the board of directors of United Rentals, Inc. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

