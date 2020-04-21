Aramark : to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

CEO John Zillmer and CFO Tom Ondrof to Lead Call

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing second quarter 2020 results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call presentation and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the Webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and presentation will be available through the Archives section of the same website.

Interested parties without access to the Internet may dial the following numbers:

Domestic Callers: 833-726-8488

International Callers: 830-213-7680

Confirmation Number: 4973824

