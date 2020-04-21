Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aramark    ARMK

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aramark : to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:31am EDT

CEO John Zillmer and CFO Tom Ondrof to Lead Call

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing second quarter 2020 results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call presentation and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the Webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and presentation will be available through the Archives section of the same website.

Interested parties without access to the Internet may dial the following numbers:

Domestic Callers: 833-726-8488
International Callers: 830-213-7680
Confirmation Number: 4973824

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Black Enterprise and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARAMARK
07:31aARAMARK : to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
04/16ARAMARK : “NYC Healthcare Heroes” Delivers Thousands of Packages to ..
BU
04/13ARAMARK : to Manufacture Essential Protective Gear to Support COVID-19 Response
BU
04/10ARAMARK : “NYC Healthcare Heroes” Program Launches at NYC Hospitals ..
BU
04/07KKR & Co. Forms $50 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund -- Update
DJ
04/07ARAMARK : Debra and Leon Black Family and Aramark Launch “NYC Healthcare H..
BU
04/03ARAMARK : Aramik - An Update About Our COVID-19 Response
AQ
04/02ARAMARK : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19ARAMARK : COVID-19 Updates from our CEO
AQ
03/19ARAMARK : Provides Update on Financial Flexibility
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 351 M
EBIT 2020 661 M
Net income 2020 149 M
Debt 2020 6 333 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 5 542 M
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,86  $
Last Close Price 21,97  $
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAMARK-52.77%5 542
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.2.07%21 882
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-22.82%3 224
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.48%2 978
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.58%2 864
SSP GROUP PLC-56.03%1 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group