Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aramark    ARMK

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Mantle Ridge explores bid to acquire Aramark - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

(Reuters) - Investment firm Mantle Ridge LP is exploring forming a consortium with private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds to make an offer for U.S. food services company Aramark, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Mantle Ridge, which was founded by former Pershing Square Capital Management LP partner Paul Hilal, would be attempting one of the biggest leveraged buyouts since the financial crisis if it goes ahead with an offer. Aramark has market value of a about $8 billion (6.33 billion pounds)

and a debt pile of more than $7 billion.

Mantle Ridge plans to push Aramark to explore a sale, and has also held preliminary talks with banks about raising debt financing for the bid, the sources said. There is no certainty the bid will materialize, the sources added.

Mantle Ridge and Aramark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aramark shares rose 7.3 percent to a five-month high of $35.14 in afternoon trading after Reuters reported the news.

Based in Philadelphia, Aramark is a provider of food and uniforms to education, healthcare, business, sports and leisure establishments. Its main competitors include Cintas Corp and UniFirst Corp.

Aramark has been trying to grow its business in the face of increasing competition and tight labor markets. It has had private equity ownership twice before, the last time in 2006 in an $8.3 billion buyout by then-Chairman Joseph Neubauer with the help of a consortium that included Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, CCMP, JPMorgan Partners, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Warburg Pincus.

As a result, many of the cost savings that private equity investors would typically achieve in a buyout have been realized.

After leaving Pershing Square in 2016, Hilal placed a bet through Mantle Ridge on railroad operator CSX Corp by agitating to install former Canadian Pacific President Hunter Harrison as CEO.

While Harrison died unexpectedly less than a year into his four-year contract, his involvement put the company on track for a turnaround that boosted CSX's stock and generated strong returns for Mantle Ridge.

By seeking to put together an offer for Aramark as a way to spur it to explore a sale, Mantle Ridge would be emulating the tactics of other activist investors that use this approach, including Elliott Management Corp.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Harry Brumpton and Svea Herbst in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAMARK 4.34% 34.2 Delayed Quote.13.01%
CSX CORPORATION 1.35% 74.705 Delayed Quote.19.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAMARK
01:34pEXCLUSIVE : Mantle Ridge explores bid to acquire Aramark - sources
RE
05/29ARAMARK : Salem State University Announces New Dining Services Partner
BU
05/16ARAMARK : Georgia Tech Announces New Dining Services Provider
BU
05/08ARAMARK : Once Again Named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company for Diversity
BU
05/07ARAMARK : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
05/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends More Than 450 Points Lower As Stocks Retreat For Se..
DJ
05/07ARAMARK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07ARAMARK : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/07ARAMARK : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
05/03CRIMSON CUP COFFEE : Partnering with Aramark to Perk Up Campus Coffee at Kent St..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 206 M
EBIT 2019 1 086 M
Net income 2019 529 M
Debt 2019 6 441 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
P/E ratio 2020 15,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 8 068 M
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric J. Foss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brent J. Franks Chief Operating Officer-International
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Stephen I. Sadove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAMARK13.01%8 068
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%19 284
SSP GROUP PLC3.65%3 770
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-12.85%3 737
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD16.49%3 577
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD-10.12%3 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About