Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aramark    ARMK

ARAMARK (ARMK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

TRIMEDX : to Acquire Aramark’s Healthcare Technologies Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

TRIMEDX to accelerate growth as an independent provider-driven clinical asset management organization

TRIMEDX, a leader in clinical asset management and clinical engineering services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Healthcare Technologies (HCT) business.

Aramark HCT provides healthcare technology services, ranging from repair and maintenance to outsourcing of clinical engineering services, to more than 500 healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition of Aramark HCT allows TRIMEDX to deliver its proprietary technology-driven solutions to a broader set of healthcare provider customers, driving clinical and financial results, as well as device security and compliance.

“We are excited to bring our technology and service model to a greater number of healthcare providers, delivering a comprehensive and differentiated clinical asset management program in an ever-changing environment,” said Henry Hummel, CEO of TRIMEDX. “We look forward to Aramark HCT’s talented associates joining the TRIMEDX team to support our strategic operating model focused on partnering with healthcare providers to drive measurable and persistent value.”

Additional Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About TRIMEDX

Created by a provider for providers, TRIMEDX understands that patients are the number one priority. Headquartered in Indianapolis, TRIMEDX started as a hospital clinical engineering department focusing on reducing expenses, optimizing service and enhancing the patient experience through innovative medical equipment management programs. Today, TRIMEDX is recognized around the globe as a leader in clinical asset management.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARAMARK
03:06pTRIMEDX : to Acquire Aramark’s Healthcare Technologies Business
BU
03:01pARAMARK : Announces Agreement for Sale of Healthcare Technologies Business to TR..
BU
09/16ARAMARK : Twisted Taco and Einstein Bros. join Donaghey Hall
AQ
09/10ARAMARK : Good Food for Oxford Schools receives grant
AQ
09/09ARAMARK : Bo's Burgers make Jordan-Hare debut
AQ
09/01ARAMARK : Dining at South Florida ups its game
AQ
08/30ARAMARK : Joins the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Legacy Sponsor CVS Health t..
AQ
08/29ARAMARK : Baylor Named to the 'Cool Schools' List for Campus Sustainability Prac..
AQ
08/26The following people correctly responded that Aramark was the answer to last ..
AQ
08/22ARAMARK : Two spaces in Donaghey Hall at the University of Central Ark
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:05aTRIMEDX to acquire Aramark?s Healthcare Technologies 
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
08/07Aramark Services, Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Aramark (ARMK) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/07Aramark announces partnership with Oath Pizza to expand guilt-free brand 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 816 M
EBIT 2018 1 061 M
Net income 2018 549 M
Debt 2018 7 025 M
Yield 2018 0,99%
P/E ratio 2018 19,71
P/E ratio 2019 19,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 10 396 M
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric J. Foss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brent J. Franks Chief Operating Officer-International
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjeev Kishen Mehra Lead Independent Director
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARAMARK-1.31%10 345
BID CORPORATION LTD6.88%7 129
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC36.83%5 152
SSP GROUP PLC1.32%4 182
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD15.74%2 994
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD1.74%2 872
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.