TRIMEDX : to Acquire Aramark’s Healthcare Technologies Business

TRIMEDX, a leader in clinical asset management and clinical engineering
services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Healthcare Technologies (HCT)
business.
Aramark HCT provides healthcare technology services, ranging from repair
and maintenance to outsourcing of clinical engineering services, to more
than 500 healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition of Aramark HCT
allows TRIMEDX to deliver its proprietary technology-driven solutions to
a broader set of healthcare provider customers, driving clinical and
financial results, as well as device security and compliance.
“We are excited to bring our technology and service model to a greater
number of healthcare providers, delivering a comprehensive and
differentiated clinical asset management program in an ever-changing
environment,” said Henry Hummel, CEO of TRIMEDX. “We look forward to
Aramark HCT’s talented associates joining the TRIMEDX team to support
our strategic operating model focused on partnering with healthcare
providers to drive measurable and persistent value.”
Additional Transaction Details
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 and
is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
About TRIMEDX
Created by a provider for providers, TRIMEDX understands that patients
are the number one priority. Headquartered in Indianapolis, TRIMEDX
started as a hospital clinical engineering department focusing on
reducing expenses, optimizing service and enhancing the patient
experience through innovative medical equipment management programs.
Today, TRIMEDX is recognized around the globe as a leader in clinical
asset management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005357/en/