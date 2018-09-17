TRIMEDX : to Acquire Aramark’s Healthcare Technologies Business

TRIMEDX to accelerate growth as an independent provider-driven clinical asset management organization

TRIMEDX, a leader in clinical asset management and clinical engineering services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Healthcare Technologies (HCT) business.

Aramark HCT provides healthcare technology services, ranging from repair and maintenance to outsourcing of clinical engineering services, to more than 500 healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition of Aramark HCT allows TRIMEDX to deliver its proprietary technology-driven solutions to a broader set of healthcare provider customers, driving clinical and financial results, as well as device security and compliance.

“We are excited to bring our technology and service model to a greater number of healthcare providers, delivering a comprehensive and differentiated clinical asset management program in an ever-changing environment,” said Henry Hummel, CEO of TRIMEDX. “We look forward to Aramark HCT’s talented associates joining the TRIMEDX team to support our strategic operating model focused on partnering with healthcare providers to drive measurable and persistent value.”

Additional Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About TRIMEDX

Created by a provider for providers, TRIMEDX understands that patients are the number one priority. Headquartered in Indianapolis, TRIMEDX started as a hospital clinical engineering department focusing on reducing expenses, optimizing service and enhancing the patient experience through innovative medical equipment management programs. Today, TRIMEDX is recognized around the globe as a leader in clinical asset management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005357/en/