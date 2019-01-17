Aratana Therapeutics :' Board of Directors Appoints Craig Tooman Chief Executive Officer

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETX), a pet therapeutics company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats, announced today the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Craig Tooman to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Aratana, and elected Tooman to the Board of Directors.

"Craig is a seasoned leader with decades of executive level experience and a strong résumé of operational expertise, including in pet therapeutics and the broader pharmaceutical industry. Aratana's Board of Directors was united in the decision to appoint Craig as CEO," said Wendy Yarno, Chairperson of the Aratana Therapeutics Board of Directors. "We are confident he will provide the leadership and business strategy required to evolve the business."

Craig Tooman was the first independent member of Aratana's Board of Directors from April 2012 to November 2013. He served as Chair of the Audit Committee before transitioning to Chief Financial Officer for Aratana in November 2013. As Chair of the Audit Committee, Tooman played a vital role in successfully completing the Company's initial public offering and has since been a key member of the Company's executive leadership. Tooman has built strong business relationships and has a successful track record in executive leadership roles for several pharmaceutical companies, including as Chief Executive Officer of Avanzar Medical, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ikaria Inc. He has also held key executive roles at ILEX Oncology, Inc. and Pharmacia Corporation.

Effective January 17, 2019, Steven St. Peter, M.D. has resigned from the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors of Aratana. Dr. St. Peter is a founder of Aratana and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Aratana since 2012. The Board thanks him for his six years of service as CEO and wishes him the very best on his return to venture capital.

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. As a pioneer in pet therapeutics, Aratana's mission is to deliver safe and effective therapeutics that elevate the standard of care in veterinary medicine. We work with companion animal veterinarians to bring new therapeutics to market that support the needs of pets and their owners. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

