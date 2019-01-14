Log in
ARBONIA AG
Arbonia and KIWI develop "SmartDOOR", an intelligent apartment entrance door

01/14/2019

Press release

Arbonia and KIWI develop "SmartDOOR", an intelligent apartment entrance door

Arbon, 14 January 2019 - Arbonia is taking another important step in digitisation by acquiring a minority share in KIWI.KI GmbH, a PropTech company from Berlin (D). The Doors Division and the provider of KIWI, a digital entry system, have combined their expertise and are presenting the "SmartDOOR", the first ever fully integrated digital access solution for apartment entrance doors, at the BAU 2019 in Munich (D), the leading global trade fair for architecture, materials and systems.

"SmartDOOR" is a door made by Arbonia's Doors Division to which KIWI's externally invisible, digital access technology has been added. Housing providers can use this digital access system to digitise their key management and at the same time provide their tenants with increased comfort. Managers and owners can manage access rights online in real time and therefore no longer have to meet tenants in person to hand over keys.

The innovative KIWI technology is available for all doors and entrances within an apartment building and works alongside the conventional key locking system.

In the future, the majority of the product portfolio of the PRÜM, GARANT and RWD Schlatter brands will be available as "SmartDOOR" versions with different versions for renovation and retrofitting, as well as redevelopment and new constructions.

The "SmartDOOR" has already been successfully installed: A major German housing provider has fitted 87 apartments within one block in Frankfurt am Main (D) with "SmartDOORS".

Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head of Corporate Communications

T +41 79 451 01 38

fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

You can find this release and other information about Arbonia on our website www.arbonia.com.
For more information on the "SmartDOOR", please visit the stand of Prüm-Garant (Hall B4, Stand 111) at the BAU 2019.

About Arbonia

Arbonia is a focused building supplier that is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has its headquarters in Arbon, in the canton of Thurgau (Switzerland). The group is active worldwide with its own distribution companies as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries. Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. A total of around 8,200 employees work for Arbonia Group.
The divisions that make up Arbonia are active in the following sectors: heating technology, air-conditioning and ventilation technology, sanitary equipment, windows, as well as exterior and interior doors.

About KIWI

KIWI is the key-less access system for house and apartment doors in apartment blocks. Access authorisations can be centrally managed through the KIWI portal. Building managers no longer have to engage in unnecessary work or worry about having the right keys at the right time in the right place. More than 65,000 apartments are linked to the KIWI infrastructure and over 500 housing providers are KIWI customers. KIWI is a service provided by KIWI.KI GmbH. The company maintains its head office in Berlin and was founded in February 2012. Its Managing Directors are Karsten Nölling, CEO, as well as Dr.-Ing. Claudia Nagel and Hannah Nöthig. For more information go to www.kiwi.ki




