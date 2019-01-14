Arbon, 14 January 2019 - Arbonia is taking another important step in digitisation by acquiring a minority share in KIWI.KI GmbH, a PropTech company from Berlin (D). The Doors Division and the provider of KIWI, a digital entry system, have combined their expertise and are presenting the "SmartDOOR", the first ever fully integrated digital access solution for apartment entrance doors, at the BAU 2019 in Munich (D), the leading global trade fair for architecture, materials and systems.

"SmartDOOR" is a door made by Arbonia's Doors Division to which KIWI's externally invisible, digital access technology has been added. Housing providers can use this digital access system to digitise their key management and at the same time provide their tenants with increased comfort. Managers and owners can manage access rights online in real time and therefore no longer have to meet tenants in person to hand over keys.



The innovative KIWI technology is available for all doors and entrances within an apartment building and works alongside the conventional key locking system.



In the future, the majority of the product portfolio of the PRÜM, GARANT and RWD Schlatter brands will be available as "SmartDOOR" versions with different versions for renovation and retrofitting, as well as redevelopment and new constructions.



The "SmartDOOR" has already been successfully installed: A major German housing provider has fitted 87 apartments within one block in Frankfurt am Main (D) with "SmartDOORS".