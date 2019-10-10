Arbonia opens a new production site in Stupino (RUS)

Arbon, 10 October 2019 - Today marks the official opening of Arbonia's new production site for steel panel radiators in Stupino, Russia. For Arbonia, the resulting production capacity lays the foundation for further profitable growth in the Eastern European - primarily Russian - heating market, in order to strengthen and expand its already market-leading position.

The building work for the new production plant in Stupino (RUS), around 100 kilometres south of Moscow, began in September 2017 with the laying of the first stone and was completed on schedule for today's official opening. Alongside the Arbonia Group Management, the ceremony was also attended, among others, by Mr. Vadim Chromov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Moscow Region, and Ms. Wera Nazarova, Mayor of Stupino.

The new production plant has an area of around 15,000 m2 and includes an information centre, logistics facilities and office space. Following the start-up phase, it will have a capacity of around 300,000 steel panel radiators per year. In a second stage, this will be expanded to approx. 500,000 radiators per year. The highly automated production plant will focus on manufacturing steel panel radiators competitively and in accordance with German quality standards for the local Russian market and neighbouring CIS countries. The total investment was around EUR 30 million. The production plant is expected to create around 120 new jobs by the end of 2020.

"We now have a modern, highly automated production site for steel panel radiators in Stupino (RUS). In conjunction with the expansion and modernisation of our sites in Plattling (D) and Stříbro (CZ), this new production plant will give us the extra capacity that we need in order to supply the Russian market and other neighbouring markets directly, with even more competitive delivery times, while ensuring compliance with local and/or individual requirements and providing our usual level of product quality," says Ulrich Bornkessel, Head of the HVAC Division.