Change in management in the Doors Division

Arbon, 31 March 2020 - Peter Spirig will step down as Head of the Doors Division and member of Group Management of the Arbonia Group at his own request and hand over the reins to Claudius Moor, Managing Director and Head of Sales at Prüm and Garant, effective 1 July 2020.

Head of the Doors Division and member of Group Management of the Arbonia Group since 1 May 2016, Peter Spirig has now decided to accept a management position at V-ZUG. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his engagement over the last almost four years and wishes him all the best for his career.

Claudius Moor will take over as Head of the Doors Division as of 1 July 2020, also becoming a member of Group Management, in addition to his current role as Managing Director at Prüm-Garant.

Born in 1983, Swiss citizen Claudius Moor studied business administration at University of St. Gallen School of Management, Economics, Law, Social Sciences and International Affairs (HSG), earning his masters in 2010. After graduating, he worked for the BCG Boston Consulting Group until 2015. He joined the Arbonia Group in 2015 and was responsible for Group strategy and corporate business development of the Arbonia Group from 2015 to 2017. In this function, he played a major role in the reorganisation of Arbonia as well as the acquisition of the Looser Group, consisting of the three door companies Prüm, Garant and Invado. He joined the Doors Division in 2017, becoming Managing Director and Sales Director at the two German door companies Prüm and Garant in 2019.

"Considering his acquired strategic skills, as well as his experience in production and in sales, Claudius Moor is the perfect candidate for this position," says Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Alexander von Witzleben.