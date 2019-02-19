Dr Carsten Voigtländer is proposed as member of Arbonia Board of Directors

The continued strengthening of the financial base over recent years now also means that, at the Annual General Meeting, Arbonia will be able to propose shareholders a dividend free of withholding tax for the 2018 financial year for the first time since the 2013 financial year.

Arbon, 19 February 2019 - At the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2019, the Arbonia Board of Directors will propose electing Dr Carsten Voigtländer as a new, independent member of the Board of Directors.

As former CEO of the Vaillant Group, which operates in the fields of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, Dr Carsten Voigtländer brings with him extensive experience gained from a broad international background. The Board of Directors believes that Dr Voigtländer's vast specialist expertise will be an asset to it and is therefore proposing that he is elected as an additional member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019.



The existing members of the Board of Directors - Alexander von Witzleben (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Markus Oppliger, Heinz Haller, Michael Pieper and Thomas Lozser - will be standing for re-election for a further one-year term at the Annual General Meeting.



In addition, the Board of Directors is proposing the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.20 per share.



The Board of Directors has passed the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2019. It will be sent out to company shareholders from 20 March 2019 onwards. The agenda will also be available to view on the company website (www.arbonia.com) from this point on.