MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Arbonia AG    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/19 11:31:03 am
11.82 CHF   +3.14%
Dr Carsten Voigtländer is proposed as member of Arbonia Board of Directors
TE
01/22Revenue growth for Arbonia in financial year 2018
TE
01/17ARBONIA AG : annual sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dr Carsten Voigtländer is proposed as member of Arbonia Board of Directors

0
02/19/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Press release

Dr Carsten Voigtländer is proposed as member of Arbonia Board of Directors

Arbon, 19 February 2019 - At the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2019, the Arbonia Board of Directors will propose electing Dr Carsten Voigtländer as a new, independent member of the Board of Directors.

The continued strengthening of the financial base over recent years now also means that, at the Annual General Meeting, Arbonia will be able to propose shareholders a dividend free of withholding tax for the 2018 financial year for the first time since the 2013 financial year.

As former CEO of the Vaillant Group, which operates in the fields of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, Dr Carsten Voigtländer brings with him extensive experience gained from a broad international background. The Board of Directors believes that Dr Voigtländer's vast specialist expertise will be an asset to it and is therefore proposing that he is elected as an additional member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019.

The existing members of the Board of Directors - Alexander von Witzleben (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Markus Oppliger, Heinz Haller, Michael Pieper and Thomas Lozser - will be standing for re-election for a further one-year term at the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors is proposing the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.20 per share.

The Board of Directors has passed the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2019. It will be sent out to company shareholders from 20 March 2019 onwards. The agenda will also be available to view on the company website (www.arbonia.com) from this point on.

Contact

Alexander von Witzleben

Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO


Fabienne Zürcher

Head of Corporate Communications

+41 71 447 45 54

fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

You can find this announcement, the fact sheet about Dr Carsten Voigtländer and other information about Arbonia on our website www.arbonia.com.

Arbonia is a focussed building supplier that is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has its headquarters in Arbon, in the canton of Thurgau, Switzerland. The group is active worldwide with its own distribution companies as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries. Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Italy. Arbonia employs a total workforce of around 8 200. The divisions that make up Arbonia are active in the following sectors: heating technology, air-conditioning and ventilation technology, sanitary equipment, windows, and exterior and interior doors.




Latest news on ARBONIA AG
12:15pDr Carsten Voigtländer is proposed as member of Arbonia Board of Directors
TE
01/22Revenue growth for Arbonia in financial year 2018
TE
01/17ARBONIA AG : annual sales release
01/14Arbonia and KIWI develop "SmartDOOR", an intelligent apartment entrance door
TE
2018Arbonia sells Arbon property to Ri-Ma Immobilien
TE
2018Arbonia appoints Daniel Wüest as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
TE
2018Arbonia increases competitiveness of its HVAC Division by consolidating produ..
TE
2018Arbonia sells Dietlikon property to property fund
TE
2018ARBONIA : First semester results for 2018 financial year
PU
2018First semester results for 2018 financial year | Pleasing organic growth with..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 377 M
EBIT 2018 54,2 M
Net income 2018 42,3 M
Debt 2018 94,8 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 18,54
P/E ratio 2019 19,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 796 M
Chart ARBONIA AG
Duration : Period :
Arbonia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBONIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander von Witzleben Chief Executive Officer
Felix Bodmer Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Independent Non-Executive Director
Markus Oppliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Heinz Haller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBONIA AG6.11%791
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC30.68%1 916
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP28.42%1 527
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.58.83%1 129
PGT INNOVATIONS INC10.73%1 017
INWIDO AB (PUBL)8.99%379
