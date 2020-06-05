Markus Hütt joins Doors Division management

Arbon, 5 June 2020 - Effective 1 September 2020, Markus Hütt will join the Doors Division of the Arbonia Group. He previously acted as CEO Central Europe for the American door manufacturer JELD-WEN. With his in-depth expertise in the doors industry and his many years of management experience, he is the perfect complement to Claudius Moor's team.

Markus Hütt has excellent knowledge of the European door market. Over the past ten years, he was employed with JELD-WEN, the world market leader for doors. As COO and CEO JELD-WEN Central Europe, he managed around 2700 employees from 2013 to 2020, with a sales responsibility of just under EUR 500 million. During this time, he played a key role in the successful acquisition and integration of the DOMOFERM Group in 2018. He thus made a great contribution to the sustained corporate success of JELD-WEN. From 2010 to 2013, he acted as Managing Director of JELD-WEN Germany and was responsible for re-organising the sales team and positioning the brand. Before this, he was Managing Director of the GC Group's VIGOUR GmbH, a bathroom specialist, for two years.

Markus Hütt studied business administration at the University of Applied Sciences in Wiesbaden (D), and is also a trained banker.

Together with Claudius Moor and the other members of the Doors Division management, Markus Hütt will drive ongoing projects forward, initiate new projects and continue to expand the strong market position of the four companies Prüm, Garant, Invado and RWD Schlatter. The Invado (PL) and RWD Schlatter (CH) production sites have already been expanded and automated. As part of a multi-year investment programme, the German Prüm and Garant production plants will now follow suit, enabling the division to continue to participate in the strong market growth. With his in-depth strategic and operational knowledge and his market insights, Markus Hütt will provide intensive support in expanding and coordinating the production plants.

"We are extremely pleased that we could win Markus Hütt for the Arbonia Group. With his expertise we will strengthen the division for the long term," says Claudius Moor, designated head of the Doors Division.