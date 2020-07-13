Outlook for the first semester results 2020

Arbon, 13 July 2020 - In the first half-year of 2020, business development at Arbonia was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and currency. Compared with last year, currency-adjusted revenue declined by 1.7%, while the revenue in CHF decreased by 6.3%. Due to the improved cost structure, Arbonia expects the EBITDA (with and without special effects) to exceed the figure for the previous year, accompanied by a disproportionate increase in the EBIT.*

Since mid-March 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major negative impact on the economic situation as well as the construction industry in Europe, including several Arbonia markets, such as Italy, France, Benelux and Poland. However, the main markets of Germany and Switzerland only saw minor restrictions to construction activities.

The production relocations in recent years, investments to increase the degree of automation and the associated variable cost structure do have a positive effect on the profitability of Arbonia in the first half-year. The focus on Central European markets as well as the residential construction market have also proven to be stabilising elements.

While the months of April and May 2020 were hit especially hard by the pandemic, a recovery could already be seen in Arbonia's markets in June 2020.

Arbonia will provide information related to the detailed group result, the performance of individual divisions and an outlook on the financial year of 2020 on 18 August 2020 as part of an annual report press conference.