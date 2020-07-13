Log in
ARBONIA AG    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/10 11:31:34 am
9.6 CHF   +0.73%
01:05aOutlook for the first semester results 2020
TE
06/19Change in management in the Windows Division
TE
06/05Markus Hütt joins Doors Division management
TE
Outlook for the first semester results 2020

07/13/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release

Outlook on the 2020 half-year results

Arbon, 13 July 2020 - In the first half-year of 2020, business development at Arbonia was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and currency. Compared with last year, currency-adjusted revenue declined by 1.7%, while the revenue in CHF decreased by 6.3%. Due to the improved cost structure, Arbonia expects the EBITDA (with and without special effects) to exceed the figure for the previous year, accompanied by a disproportionate increase in the EBIT.*

Since mid-March 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major negative impact on the economic situation as well as the construction industry in Europe, including several Arbonia markets, such as Italy, France, Benelux and Poland. However, the main markets of Germany and Switzerland only saw minor restrictions to construction activities.

The production relocations in recent years, investments to increase the degree of automation and the associated variable cost structure do have a positive effect on the profitability of Arbonia in the first half-year. The focus on Central European markets as well as the residential construction market have also proven to be stabilising elements.

While the months of April and May 2020 were hit especially hard by the pandemic, a recovery could already be seen in Arbonia's markets in June 2020.

Arbonia will provide information related to the detailed group result, the performance of individual divisions and an outlook on the financial year of 2020 on 18 August 2020 as part of an annual report press conference.

Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T +41 71 447 45 54

fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

*All of the above results from the first half-year are tentative and unchecked. They were created based on the same accounting standard as the 2019 annual report.

This press release as well as further information on Arbonia can be found on the website www.arbonia.com.

Arbonia is a focused building components supplier that is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has its headquarters in Arbon, in the canton of Thurgau (CH). The Group is active worldwide with its own distribution companies, as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries. Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Russia, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. A total of around 8300 employees work for the Arbonia Group.

The divisions that make up Arbonia are active in the following sectors: heating technology, air-conditioning and ventilation technology, sanitary equipment, windows, as well as exterior and interior doors.




