Arbor Realty Trust : Asset-backed securities report pursuant to Section 15G

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) Date of Report (Date of filing): February 14, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.1

(Exact name of securitizer as specified in its charter)

Commission File Number of securitizer:

Central Index Key Number of securitizer: 0001253986

Paul Elenio, (516) 506-4422

Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to

contact in connection with this filing.