Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arbor Realty Trust : Asset-backed securities report pursuant to Section 15G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:56pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

  • Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) Date of Report (Date of filing): February 14, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.1

(Exact name of securitizer as specified in its charter)

Commission File Number of securitizer:

Central Index Key Number of securitizer: 0001253986

Paul Elenio, (516) 506-4422

Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to

contact in connection with this filing.

  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., as securitizer, is filing this Form ABS-15G for the following entity: Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL1, Ltd.

Item 1.03 Notice of Termination of Duty to File Reports under Rule 15Ga-1

Pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., as securitizer (the "Securitizer"), is filing this Form ABS-15G to give notice of termination of its duty to file reports under Rule 15Ga-1 for the following affiliated entity:

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL1, Ltd.

The last payment on the last asset-backed security issued by Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL1, Ltd. was on November 15, 2019.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

By: /s/ Paul Elenio

Name: Paul Elenio

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Date: February 14, 2020

3

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 22:54:35 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:56pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Asset-backed securities report pursuant to Section 15G
PU
04:54pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08:50aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08:42aARBOR REALTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08:16aArbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Decl..
GL
02/11CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 ..
GL
02/05Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
01/31Arbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
GL
01/31Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 143 M
EBIT 2020 182 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 2 628 M
Yield 2020 8,31%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2021 43,6x
Capitalization 1 641 M
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,60  $
Last Close Price 14,78  $
Spread / Highest target 4,87%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Kaufman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tommas Murphy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William B. Helmreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.5.16%1 641
GECINA12.28%14 359
MIRVAC GROUP3.77%8 736
ICADE6.23%8 268
GPT GROUP11.96%8 222
CHARTER HALL GROUP16.34%4 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group