Arbor Realty Trust : Closes $17.3M in New Single-Family Rental Portfolio Deals

UNIONDALE, NY (December 3, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for residential, multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets, recently funded $17.3M in Single-Family Rental (SFR) Portfolio loans across the country.

The following transactions were executed under Arbor's proprietary SFR Portfolio program:

New Haven SFR - This portfolio consists of 48 properties, each with one to four units, for a total of 65 units. The residences are conveniently located near universities and shopping. New Haven SFR received $6.5M in refinance cash-out funding.

Chicago SFR - This portfolio consists of 71 properties, each with one to four units, for a total of 80 units. With easy access to public transit, and high walkability and biking scores, the properties received $6.8M in refinance cash-out funding.

Tampa Bay SFR - With seven assets offering a total of 27 units, this portfolio offers access to top-rated public schools. The properties received $1.3M in acquisition funding with a five-year term loan.

Baltimore SFR - Comprised of 40 properties offering a total of 42 units, this portfolio offers easy access to public transit. The properties received $2.7M in refinance cash-out funding.

Arbor recently launched its proprietary SFR Portfolio financing platform to capitalize on the growing SFR market, which currently represents 54% of total U.S. rental inventory. Arbor is committed to providing customized financing options to help investors grow their SFR portfolios

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.