Arbor Realty Trust Closes Twelfth Collateralized Securitization Vehicle

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the closing of a $635 million commercial real estate mortgage securitization (the “Securitization”). An aggregate of approximately $534 million of investment grade-rated notes were issued (the “Notes”) and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of approximately $101 million. The $635 million of collateral includes approximately $124 million of additional capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the Securitization.



The Notes have an initial weighted average spread of approximately 150 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs. The facility has a three-year replenishment period that allows the principal proceeds from repayments of the portfolio assets to be reinvested in qualifying replacement assets, subject to certain conditions.

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to a private placement. The Notes were issued under an indenture and are secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets and cash with a face value of $635 million, with such real estate related assets consisting primarily of first mortgage bridge loans.

Arbor intends to own the portfolio of real estate related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the Securitization on its balance sheet as a financing. Arbor will use the proceeds of this Securitization to repay borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses and to fund future loans and investments.

Certain of the Notes were rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. and all of the Notes were rated by DBRS, Inc.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS , bridge , mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

