Arbor Realty Trust : Creates $2 Million Rental Assistance Program for Thousands of Tenants and Families Impacted By COVID-19

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ), one of the nation's leading multifamily lenders, today launched an innovative $2 million rental assistance program to help thousands of tenants and families significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Arbor Rental Assistance Program (ARAP) is a unique goodwill initiative intended to supplement existing government rent relief programs and leverage private capital to fill critical gaps for people who are impacted by a loss of income due to COVID-19.

"As one of the most active lenders in the industry offering workforce housing loans, we want to do our part to help ease the burden for those who've been severely impacted by COVID-19," said Ivan Kaufman, President and CEO of Arbor Realty Trust. "For those who have unfortunately lost income and are temporarily unable to meet their rent obligations, we are looking to provide some much-needed relief until they are able to stabilize their situations."

What makes ARAP unique is its focus on incorporating a partnership with the Company's ecosystem of borrowers and property owners. Arbor is contributing $1 million to the program and participating borrowers will match Arbor's advances to its tenants in need to help fill the rent gap during the hard-hit months of May and June. Together, the partnership program will provide $2 million in relief, creating financial stability not only for the tenants, but for the borrowers and property owners who provide affordable housing to working families across America.

The program will be offered to tenants at the properties Arbor finances across the country on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I commend Arbor for leading this effort and for creating an approach that has the potential for helping so many people," said Mark Osgood, President of MDO Capital, Inc. "By reaching out and collaborating during this time, as an owner, I am able to help people in a truly meaningful way that, in essence, helps the entire multifamily economic ecosystem."

David Lynd, CEO of Lynd, which owns and operates more than 20,000 multifamily units across the country, added, "Crisis brings out the true character of human beings. With this program, Arbor has made a statement and we appreciate their efforts."

"The apartments we finance are homes to millions of workers who comprise the backbone of this nation," added Kaufman. "We're all in this together, and if we all come together to help, we can make a notable difference with an eye towards the future and a recovery from this unprecedented health crisis."

