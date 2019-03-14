Log in
Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $1.5M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Newark, NJ

0
03/14/2019

UNIONDALE, NY (March 14, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Freddie Mac SBL deal in Newark, New Jersey. 21-25 Willoughby Street, an 18-unit multifamily property, received $1.5M in funding through the program with a 10-year fixed rate and three years interest only on a 30-year amortization schedule.

Geoffrey Platt of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'Arbor was able to help the sponsors take equity out of their newly gut-rehabbed property utilizing Freddie Mac's competitive SBL program terms and rates,' Platt said. 'The sponsors plan to expand their portfolio in this up-and-coming area of Newark, in which Arbor can play a big role.'

Originally constructed in 1920 and renovated in 2018, 21-25 Willoughby Street offers beautiful one-bedroom apartments. The property is in a Freddie Mac top market and close to shopping, major highways and public transportation.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

21-25 Willoughby Street - Newark, NJ

Geoffrey Platt - Originations

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:48:07 UTC
