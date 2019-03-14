Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $1.5M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Newark, NJ

UNIONDALE, NY (March 14, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Freddie Mac SBL deal in Newark, New Jersey. 21-25 Willoughby Street, an 18-unit multifamily property, received $1.5M in funding through the program with a 10-year fixed rate and three years interest only on a 30-year amortization schedule.

Geoffrey Platt of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'Arbor was able to help the sponsors take equity out of their newly gut-rehabbed property utilizing Freddie Mac's competitive SBL program terms and rates,' Platt said. 'The sponsors plan to expand their portfolio in this up-and-coming area of Newark, in which Arbor can play a big role.'

Originally constructed in 1920 and renovated in 2018, 21-25 Willoughby Street offers beautiful one-bedroom apartments. The property is in a Freddie Mac top market and close to shopping, major highways and public transportation.

