Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $11.4M in Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Deals in OK, TN and GA

UNIONDALE, NY (January 4, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets, recently funded a portfolio of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae loans in Georgia, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

The three multifamily properties, totaling 280 units, received $11.4M in combined funding. Two of the properties, Foxcroft Apartments (188 units) in Oklahoma City, OK, and Franklin Square Apartments (76 units) in Munford, TN, received acquisition financing through the Freddie Mac SBL program, while the third property, Highland Gate Apartments (16 units) in Atlanta, GA, received refinancing through the Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loan program. All loans came with a 10-year fixed rate term.

Sam Schwass of Arbor's New York office originated the loan. 'This transaction was another example of the deep expertise of our firm,' said Schwass. 'Even though there were challenges, Arbor's experienced team was able to provide customized solutions and get this portfolio executed. It's a testament to the creative work we can do from start to finish. I am proud to have been a part of this deal and the sponsor relationship we established.'

Built in 1971, Foxcroft Apartments feature amenities including assigned parking spaces, balconies, A/C and ceiling fans, a swimming pool, and playground. Franklin Square Apartments, built in 2007, provides a controlled access gate, 24-hour emergency maintenance, a swimming pool, rentable clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Highland Gate Apartments are centrally located in downtown Atlanta, just a few minutes away from Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State. They were built in 1975.

About Us

