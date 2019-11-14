Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $12.4M Fannie Mae DUS® Loan in Greenville, SC

UNIONDALE, NY (November 14, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae DUS® loan in Greenville, SC. The property received $12.4M in acquisition financing through the program.

Ryan Duff of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'We were able to attain very favorable terms for this repeat client,' said Duff. 'This deal attests to our deep commitment to developing long-term partnerships with our clients, as well as our capability to navigate all market environments using our Fannie Mae product experience and expertise.'

Built in 1984, Hudson Orchard Park is a 172-unit, pet-friendly complex with indoor features such as built-in bookshelves, carpeting, and large walk-in closets. Outdoor amenities include a barbecue/picnic area, clubhouse with residential kitchen, large patios and balconies, pet play area and a pool, fitness center and sand volleyball court. The property is conveniently located near shopping, local parks and recreation.

