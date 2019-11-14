Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $12.4M Fannie Mae DUS® Loan in Greenville, SC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:10am EST

UNIONDALE, NY (November 14, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae DUS® loan in Greenville, SC. The property received $12.4M in acquisition financing through the program.

Ryan Duff of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'We were able to attain very favorable terms for this repeat client,' said Duff. 'This deal attests to our deep commitment to developing long-term partnerships with our clients, as well as our capability to navigate all market environments using our Fannie Mae product experience and expertise.'

Built in 1984, Hudson Orchard Park is a 172-unit, pet-friendly complex with indoor features such as built-in bookshelves, carpeting, and large walk-in closets. Outdoor amenities include a barbecue/picnic area, clubhouse with residential kitchen, large patios and balconies, pet play area and a pool, fitness center and sand volleyball court. The property is conveniently located near shopping, local parks and recreation.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Hudson Orchard Park - Greenville, SC

Ryan Duff - Vice President, Originations

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 15:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
10:10aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $12.4M Fannie Mae DUS® Loan in Greenville, SC
PU
11/14ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
11/13Arbor Realty Trust Closes Twelfth Collateralized Securitization Vehicle
GL
11/12ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
11/12ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $55.3M Fannie Mae Streamlined Rate Lock Portfolio in ..
PU
11/08Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Initial Conversion Rate of 4.75% Convertib..
GL
11/06Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of $230 million of 4.75% Convertib..
GL
11/06ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $39.3M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in CA
PU
11/05Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of Convertible S..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Debt 2019 3 402 M
Yield 2019 7,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 37,7x
EV / Sales2020 27,6x
Capitalization 1 478 M
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,20  $
Last Close Price 15,12  $
Spread / Highest target 2,51%
Spread / Average Target -6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Kaufman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tommas Murphy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
William B. Helmreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.50.15%1 478
GECINA33.72%12 198
MIRVAC GROUP42.86%8 571
GPT GROUP11.80%7 850
ICADE28.50%6 949
CHARTER HALL GROUP44.88%3 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group